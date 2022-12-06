Two 50ft phone masts for Inverness streets, pilots object to Easter Ross renewable energy plant and new Nairn lodges

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

This week, two mobile phone masts are on the cards for two very different areas of Inverness.

We also take a look at a potential new renewable energy plant that seems to have caused a bit of a stir in Easter Ross.

But first, let’s take a closer look at some plans for new unusual-looking holiday lodges in Nairn.

Holiday lodges with an unusual look in Nairn

Xafinity Pension Trustees are looking to build four holiday lodges and a house on land at Wester Lochloy.

According to its planning statement, the lodges will each have two bedrooms and an open-plan living area.

It continues: “The lodges are designed to be single-storey with a timber finish and glazed area to the front with access to the decked seating area.

“They will be set into the landscape with most of the existing woodland retained to provide a setting for the development.”

The proposal will involve cutting down trees. But replacement planting will happen to the south of the site.

Masts to improve 5G in Inverness

Two new mobile phone masts are planned to improve Three’s 5G coverage in Inverness.

CK Hutchison Networks is the company handling the application for the mobile giant.

The bigger of the two masts, which will be around 65ft high, is planned for a site close to the Hawco Volkswagen garage on Harbour Road.

It is an area of the city surrounded by commercial properties, with no housing nearby.

The second mast is on Inshes Road, closer to residential homes between McDonald’s and Dellness Way.

A statement from CK Hutchison Networks acknowledges the difficulty in picking a suitable site.

It needs to be one that isn’t visually intrusive, while also providing its benefits.

It said: “The very nature of installing new 5G mast infrastructure within such an urban setting requires a highly considered balance.

“There is an acute need for a new base station to provide effective service coverage. In this case, the height of the proposed street pole is the minimum required to bring the benefits of 5G to this area.”

Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council have already objected to the application.

A statement from the group said: “Given the immense visual intrusion of a mast which will be nearly twice the height of adjacent buildings and street lights, the developers should notify the adjacent residential properties on Dellness Way, which are very close.”

Pilots unhappy about Easter Ross renewable energy plant

One of the most controversial applications of the week is Acorn Bioenergy’s plan to build an anaerobic digestion plant around a quarter of a mile from the Fearn airfield, west of Balintore in Easter Ross.

That plan has attracted 11 objections so far, many of whom are pilots.

Anaerobic digestion is an alternative way of composting food waste, while also producing renewable energy and avoiding carbon emissions.

A statement from Acorn Bioenergy said: “Not only is the plant compatible with existing land-use, but it is well placed to access its fuel source as it is surrounded by agricultural enterprise.”

But among the 17 objections are concerns about the detrimental effect it could have on the nearby airfield.

David Smith wrote: “I regularly use Easter Airfield as a pilot. I find this proposal alarming and dangerous to flight safety operations.

“This proposed industrial complex so close to an active runway frequently used by light aircraft, private pilots and trainee pilots could result in catastrophic consequences.”

Another pilot, Ashley Johnston, added: “If this plant goes ahead, it will introduce several hazards to aircraft in the critical landing and taking off elements of flight.”

What else is happening?

Among some of the other applications currently being considered by Highland Council are:

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk