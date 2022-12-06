Two 50ft phone masts for Inverness streets, pilots object to Easter Ross renewable energy plant and new Nairn lodges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two 50ft phone masts for Inverness streets, pilots object to Easter Ross renewable energy plant and new Nairn lodges

By Stuart Findlay
December 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 7:27 am
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

This week, two mobile phone masts are on the cards for two very different areas of Inverness.

We also take a look at a potential new renewable energy plant that seems to have caused a bit of a stir in Easter Ross.

But first, let’s take a closer look at some plans for new unusual-looking holiday lodges in Nairn.

Holiday lodges with an unusual look in Nairn

Xafinity Pension Trustees are looking to build four holiday lodges and a house on land at Wester Lochloy.

According to its planning statement, the lodges will each have two bedrooms and an open-plan living area.

It continues: “The lodges are designed to be single-storey with a timber finish and glazed area to the front with access to the decked seating area.

This is what the holiday pods could look like. Image: Supplied

“They will be set into the landscape with most of the existing woodland retained to provide a setting for the development.”

The proposal will involve cutting down trees. But replacement planting will happen to the south of the site.

Masts to improve 5G in Inverness

Two new mobile phone masts are planned to improve Three’s 5G coverage in Inverness.

CK Hutchison Networks is the company handling the application for the mobile giant.

The bigger of the two masts, which will be around 65ft high, is planned for a site close to the Hawco Volkswagen garage on Harbour Road.

It is an area of the city surrounded by commercial properties, with no housing nearby.

The second mast is on Inshes Road, closer to residential homes between McDonald’s and Dellness Way.

The mast will be located on the edge of Inshes Retail Park in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A statement from CK Hutchison Networks acknowledges the difficulty in picking a suitable site.

It needs to be one that isn’t visually intrusive, while also providing its benefits.

It said: “The very nature of installing new 5G mast infrastructure within such an urban setting requires a highly considered balance.

“There is an acute need for a new base station to provide effective service coverage. In this case, the height of the proposed street pole is the minimum required to bring the benefits of 5G to this area.”

Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council have already objected to the application.

A statement from the group said: “Given the immense visual intrusion of a mast which will be nearly twice the height of adjacent buildings and street lights, the developers should notify the adjacent residential properties on Dellness Way, which are very close.”

Pilots unhappy about Easter Ross renewable energy plant

One of the most controversial applications of the week is Acorn Bioenergy’s plan to build an anaerobic digestion plant around a quarter of a mile from the Fearn airfield, west of Balintore in Easter Ross.

That plan has attracted 11 objections so far, many of whom are pilots.

Anaerobic digestion is an alternative way of composting food waste, while also producing renewable energy and avoiding carbon emissions.

A statement from Acorn Bioenergy said: “Not only is the plant compatible with existing land-use, but it is well placed to access its fuel source as it is surrounded by agricultural enterprise.”

Acorn Bioenergy has high hopes for its new plant. Image: Supplied

But among the 17 objections are concerns about the detrimental effect it could have on the nearby airfield.

David Smith wrote: “I regularly use Easter Airfield as a pilot. I find this proposal alarming and dangerous to flight safety operations.

“This proposed industrial complex so close to an active runway frequently used by light aircraft, private pilots and trainee pilots could result in catastrophic consequences.”

Another pilot, Ashley Johnston, added: “If this plant goes ahead, it will introduce several hazards to aircraft in the critical landing and taking off elements of flight.”

What else is happening?

Among some of the other applications currently being considered by Highland Council are:

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival

Most Read

1
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Objections have been made about an anaerobic digestion plant in Easter Ross. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented