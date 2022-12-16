Junior football: Plenty of postponements predicted for final matches of the year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The final matches of the year are scheduled for Saturday although the current weather conditions are once again likely to play havoc with the proposed card.

It’s bottom of the table hosting the top when Dufftown meet Hermes at Westburn Park in the McBookie.com Premier League while second-placed Culter travel to Montrose Roselea to play on the artificial surface at Links Park.

At New Advocates Park, it’s East End against Maud, managerless Colony Park are at The Meadows to play Ellon United and Nairn St Ninian welcome Banchory St Ternan to Showfield.

Stonehaven welcome Bridge of Don Thistle to Glenury Park and Dyce face a tricky afternoon at Arjo Wiggins Park when they line up against Stoneywood Parkvale.

Championship pacesetters Sunnybank are on the road at Deveronside while Fraseerburgh United, trailing at the top on goal difference meet Burghead Thistle at College Park.

At Spain Park, it’s Banks O’Dee JFC against Longside, form side Rothie Rovers travel to Cruden Bay, Forres Thistle entertain Lossiemouth United, Islavale host New Elgin and Glentanar go to Charlie Gordon Park to play Newmachar United. All games get underway at 1.30pm.