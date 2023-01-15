North Caledonian Cup: Invergordon, Golspie and Nairn through, as Inverness Athletic make signing coup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Caledonian Cup: Invergordon, Golspie and Nairn through, as Inverness Athletic make signing coup

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
Striker John McLeod has joined Inverness Athletic.
Striker John McLeod has joined Inverness Athletic.

There were three convincing winners after 19 goals were scored across a trio of ties in the North Caledonian Cup at the weekend.

League champions Invergordon were 7-0 victors away to Halkirk United, with Benjamin Kelly’s brace putting them 2-0 ahead by half-time.

Kelly completed his hat-trick early in the second half and goals in the last 15 minutes from Jack Mackay, Callum Murray, Andrew Miller and Stuart Leslie completed the victory.

Elsewhere, Golspie Sutherland recovered from the loss of an early Connor Ross goal to storm to a 6-1 rout against Bonar Bridge.

In the league placings, there are six places and 21 points between strugglers Bonar Bridge and mid-table Golspie, and Golspie responded with goals from Gary Pullen, Steven Sutherland, Louis Macpherson and Paul Gordon to make it 4-1 at the break.

 

Further goals from Robbie Sutherland and Sam Mackay early in the second half put the tie to bed.

Meanwhile, Kieran Duffty bagged two first half goals to get Nairn County reserves up and running as they went on to win 5-0 away to their Clachnacuddin counterparts.

Ryan Moodie added a third just after the interval before Duffty’s penalty earned him his hat-trick and Robbie Lean wrapped up their five-star result on 69 minutes.

Inverness delight at striker signing

The headline North Caledonian League match between Fort William and St Duthus was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Claggan Park, while Orkney v Halkirk United was postponed because of issues with the ferries.

Completing a hat-trick of NCL call-offs, the Inverness Athletic v Alness United match was off due to Alness players attending a funeral.

Athletic did announce, however, the signing of former Buckie Thistle striker John McLeod, who was previously forced to retire due to a years-long battle with a hip injury.

McLeod was one of Highland League’s most prolific strikers, with his 46 goals scored in 2016/17 helping the Jags to the title.

Inverness manager Stuart Ross said: “I think you will be hard pushed to find anyone in north football who has not heard of Jonners and his goal-scoring exploits.

“To be able to welcome someone with his experience to the club is fantastic and will be a massive boost.

 

“He has been working hard over the past four years and is in great shape considering what he has been through, so credit to him for that. We are looking forward to seeing Jonners in an Athletic shirt.”

If all goes to plan, McLeod might well make his debut on Saturday when his team travel to current league champions Invergordon, while leaders Loch Ness visit title rivals St Duthus.

