North Caledonian Cup: Invergordon, Golspie and Nairn through, as Inverness Athletic make signing coup

There were three convincing winners after 19 goals were scored across a trio of ties in the North Caledonian Cup at the weekend.

League champions Invergordon were 7-0 victors away to Halkirk United, with Benjamin Kelly’s brace putting them 2-0 ahead by half-time.

Kelly completed his hat-trick early in the second half and goals in the last 15 minutes from Jack Mackay, Callum Murray, Andrew Miller and Stuart Leslie completed the victory.

Elsewhere, Golspie Sutherland recovered from the loss of an early Connor Ross goal to storm to a 6-1 rout against Bonar Bridge.

In the league placings, there are six places and 21 points between strugglers Bonar Bridge and mid-table Golspie, and Golspie responded with goals from Gary Pullen, Steven Sutherland, Louis Macpherson and Paul Gordon to make it 4-1 at the break.

FULL TIME Golspie 6-1 Bonar Bridge 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — Golspie Sutherland (@GolspieSuthFC) January 14, 2023

Further goals from Robbie Sutherland and Sam Mackay early in the second half put the tie to bed.

Meanwhile, Kieran Duffty bagged two first half goals to get Nairn County reserves up and running as they went on to win 5-0 away to their Clachnacuddin counterparts.

Not a good day at the office.

All the best to Nairn in the next round.. https://t.co/gCIZU28WtK — Clach Reserves (@ClachReserves) January 14, 2023

Ryan Moodie added a third just after the interval before Duffty’s penalty earned him his hat-trick and Robbie Lean wrapped up their five-star result on 69 minutes.

Inverness delight at striker signing

The headline North Caledonian League match between Fort William and St Duthus was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Claggan Park, while Orkney v Halkirk United was postponed because of issues with the ferries.

Completing a hat-trick of NCL call-offs, the Inverness Athletic v Alness United match was off due to Alness players attending a funeral.

Athletic did announce, however, the signing of former Buckie Thistle striker John McLeod, who was previously forced to retire due to a years-long battle with a hip injury.

McLeod was one of Highland League’s most prolific strikers, with his 46 goals scored in 2016/17 helping the Jags to the title.

Inverness manager Stuart Ross said: “I think you will be hard pushed to find anyone in north football who has not heard of Jonners and his goal-scoring exploits.

“To be able to welcome someone with his experience to the club is fantastic and will be a massive boost.

MCLEOD SIGNS FOR ATHLETIC Inverness Athletic are delighted to announce the signing of former Highland League striker John Mcleod. #InvAth | #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/mAShmoiLSW — Inverness Athletic Football Club (@InvernessAthFC) January 13, 2023

“He has been working hard over the past four years and is in great shape considering what he has been through, so credit to him for that. We are looking forward to seeing Jonners in an Athletic shirt.”

If all goes to plan, McLeod might well make his debut on Saturday when his team travel to current league champions Invergordon, while leaders Loch Ness visit title rivals St Duthus.

NEXT WEEKEND'S NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE FIXTURES – 21.1.23 Alness Utd v Thurso

Bonar Bridge v Clach 'A'

Halkirk Utd v Golspie

Invergordon v Inverness Ath

Nairn County 'A' v Fort William

St.Duthus v Loch Ness Kick-offs are 1 p.m unless stated #NCFA #Northcaley pic.twitter.com/YeTKHg8sCX — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) January 14, 2023