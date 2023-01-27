Junior football: East End host Premier League leaders Culter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

McBookie.com Premier League leaders Culter face a difficult afternoon tomorrow when they make the short trip to New Advocates Park to play East End.

Challengers Hermes will be looking to maintain the pressure at the top when they welcome Montrose Roselea to Lochside Park.

At The Meadows, it’s fifth versus fourth when Ellon United host Bridge of Don Thistle with both teams on 23 points but the Jags having played a game fewer than their opponents.

Dyce travel to Nairn St Ninian, Colony Park are at home to Banchory St Ternan, bottom markers Dufftown have home advantage against Stonehaven and Stoneywood are on the road at Maud.

At Heathryfold, Championship pacesetters Sunnybank meet Cruden Bay while Freaserburgh United, who missed the chance to go top last weekend, entertain an ever-improving Newmachar United.

Third-placed Rothie Rovers visit Burghead Thistle while Banks o’ Dee JFC, in fourth, are at Forres Thistle while foot of the table Lossiemouth United are at home to Buchanhaven Hearts.

In the other matches, Deveronside welcome Islavale, New Elgin are at Woodside to play Glentanar and at Davidson Park, it’s Longside against Aberdeen University. All matches get under way at 1.30 pm.