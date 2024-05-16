Junior football: Culter boss believes this season’s treble was a bigger achievement than last season’s quadruple

After the dust had settled on Culter’s achievement of retaining the McBookie. Premier League, manager Lee Youngson took time to reflect on yet another magnificent campaign.

Culter retained their McBookie.com Premier League title on Wednesday night with a 7-0 win over Newmachar United at Crombie Park, having already lifted the Grill League Cup and McLeman Cup this season.

Four goals in a 12-minute first-half period through Scott Kerr (2), Callum Dunbar and Neal McTavish put the outcome beyond doubt.

Early in the second half, Kerr completed his hat-trick before Cammy Fraser added the sixth and seventh.

Youngson said: “I’m absolutely delighted to win the treble which, for me, is a better success story than the quadruple last season.

“We’ve not had it easy this season for varying reasons.

“Teams around us have improved and there’s now a large pool of teams in the league that will take points from you if you’re not at it.

“We’ve taken 144 points from a possible 159 in two seasons, only three defeats in 53 games which is astonishing really.

“On Wednesday against Newmachar, we showed how good we can be.

“The surface was excellent and I thought our movement, variations of play and attacking play was very good.

“Last Friday was a different tack in the McLeman Cup final, we were more rigid and direct.

“For me that’s been important, been able to switch up our style depending on the opponent and the playing conditions.”

Dedicated to Doug

Youngson is delighted with the progress made at the club since making the move from East End to Culter in 2018.

He said: “When we arrived at Culter, we said we would do everything we can to bring success back to the club for the committee, supporters and the village.

“We knew it would come with challenges given the club’s position at the time and the mass turnover of the players.

“To win the club’s first trophy since 2013 was a great achievement but to win the last eight trophies available including two league titles is credit to the players. That’s some achievement considering how tough it is to win anything at this level.

“We won this league for Doug Jamieson. He’s been a stalwart for the club and unfortunately hasn’t been to many games recently. Doug is always in our thoughts and this is for him and I’m glad to see (club president) Gordon Thomson get what he deserves too. The work he puts in is incredible, he’s a credit to the club and the village as without him none of this functions.

“A quick thanks to my management team who have been excellent again all season. Lastly but most importantly thanks to the players, by far the most important area of any club, and this team deserve a huge amount of credit for what’s been achieved.

“Next season we need to be stronger and better in every area. We will start preparing for that now. That’s just how I like to work. We’ve done incredible things over the last 24 months, but that’s history now, let’s see what’s next.”

Hermes next up for champions

The newly-crowned champions travel to Hermes on Saturday with the hosts in a three-way fight with Dyce and Bridge of Don Thistle to finish in the runners-up spot, with the other two challengers going head to head at Ian Mair Park.

At the other end of the table, Nairn St Ninian must win at Maud to avoid relegation with the home side also very much in the play-off mix, as are Newmachar United who welcome Fraserburgh United to Charlie Gordon Park while Stonehaven make the trip to Rothie Rovers.

In the Championship, there will be a party atmosphere as champions Islavale end what has been a successful season with the visit of Banchory St Ternan.

Deveronside must defeat Banks o’ Dee JFC by more than three clear goals in Macduff to avoid finishing fifth and a play-off meeting with the third bottom top flight side. All matches get under way at 2pm.