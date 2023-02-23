Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser ‘forced to train with the under-21s’ at Newcastle United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser’s time at Newcastle United appears to be coming to an end.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old is being made to train with the club’s under-21s.

Fraser has not featured for Newcastle since appearing in a 1-0 win against Everton in October.

The Scotland international is under contract until the summer of 2025 but is expected to move on in the summer.

Fraser joined Newcastle from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 with his former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe appointed Newcastle boss in November 2021.

Everton a possible destination

Howe said the pair had moved on from issues around Fraser’s exit from the Cherries.

The winger had refused to sign a short-term deal to continue featuring for Bournemouth when the English Premier League resumed following the break due to the Covid pandemic.

Fraser feared getting injured and scuppering the next move in his career. The Cherries were subsequently relegated with Howe leaving the club following their demotion from the top flight.

Everton were linked with a move for Fraser in January and are likely to be among the clubs attempting to sign the Aberdonian in the summer.

Fraser, who has been capped 26 times by Scotland, moved from Aberdeen to Bournemouth in 2013 in a £400,000 deal.