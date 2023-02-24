Junior football: Hermes v Culter looks set to be a thriller in North Regional Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This weekend’s main focus is on the quarter-finals of the North Regional Cup with four intriguing and competitive ties anticipated.

Match of the day, on paper at least, is at Lochside Park where the Premier League’s top two, Hermes and Culter, face off in a clash that could easily go all the way to penalties.

Defending champions East End welcome Newmachar United to New Advocates Park, fellow Championship Rothie Rovers travel to the Hillhead Centre to face Aberdeen University and at Links Park, it’s Montrose Roselea against Bridge of Don Thistle.

In the Premier League, Stonehaven go to foot of the table Banchory St Ternan well aware that victory would see them move up to fourth.

Third-placed Dyce entertain Maud, Nairn St Ninian are at Dufftown and Ellon United host Colony Park at The Meadows.

Championship leaders Fraserburgh United are on the road at Islavale while Sunnybank, in second, make the journey to Logie Park to meet Forres Thistle.

At Spain Park it’s Banks o’ Dee JFC versus Glentanar, Burghead Thistle travel to Raemoss Park to play Buchanhaven Hearts and New Elgin are at home to Lossiemouth United at Nicol-Togneri Park.

All matches get under way at 1.30pm.