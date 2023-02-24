Junior football: Hermes v Culter looks set to be a thriller in North Regional Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Hermes v Culter looks set to be a thriller in North Regional Cup

By Reporter
February 24, 2023, 6:00 am
Jack Craig celebrates his goal for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Jack Craig celebrates his goal for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

This weekend’s main focus is on the quarter-finals of the North Regional Cup with four intriguing and competitive ties anticipated.

Match of the day, on paper at least, is at Lochside Park where the Premier League’s top two, Hermes and Culter, face off in a clash that could easily go all the way to penalties.

Defending champions East End welcome Newmachar United to New Advocates Park, fellow Championship Rothie Rovers travel to the Hillhead Centre to face Aberdeen University and at Links Park, it’s Montrose Roselea against Bridge of Don Thistle.

In the Premier League, Stonehaven go to foot of the table Banchory St Ternan well aware that victory would see them move up to fourth.

Third-placed Dyce entertain Maud, Nairn St Ninian are at Dufftown and Ellon United host Colony Park at The Meadows.

Championship leaders Fraserburgh United are on the road at Islavale while Sunnybank, in second, make the journey to Logie Park to meet Forres Thistle.

At Spain Park it’s Banks o’ Dee JFC versus Glentanar, Burghead Thistle travel to Raemoss Park to play Buchanhaven Hearts and New Elgin are at home to Lossiemouth United at Nicol-Togneri Park.

All matches get under way at 1.30pm.

Tags

