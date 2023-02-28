Culter cup display leaves boss Lee Youngson thrilled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter eased into the North Regional Cup semi-finals after a first half Danail Dimov strike and counters from Cammy Fraser and Finn Kemlo ended the hopes of rivals Hermes at Lochside Park.

Visiting boss Lee Youngson was understandably impressed with his squad’s showing in their 3-0 away win.

He said: “I’m pleased with both the result and the performance.

“Obviously I haven’t watched the full game back yet but I don’t need to do that to know the application was right from the players.

“The first half was even, we started well and scored a good goal after an excellent cross from Luke Fawcett was met by Danail at the back post.

“There wasn’t much in the way of chances in the first half, it was the usual frantic game with both teams working hard to cancel each other out.

“After the break we were more aggressive and started well.

“For the first 20 minutes I thought we were first to every ball and we made that count with two goals, one from Cammy and another from Smarty.

“Hermes had a few chances which Peter Tait stood up to well which was pleasing.

Focus should remain on league commitments

“Overall I thought we deserved to win the game. Our work rate and hunger was good throughout.

“Our two centre backs Neal McTavish and Mark Adam had a good game as did Richie Petrie and Graeme Wilson in midfield, and that gave us the foundation to go win the game.”

Culter have a semi-final to look forward to but Youngson wants the focus to remain on league commitments for now.

He said: “We’re pleased to be in the latter stages of another cup, but we won’t be thinking about this game for long.

“The focus needs to switch to Friday quickly, with our return to Lochside Park, this time in the league, and again the players need to earn the right to play with a good week’s training.

“We were without some key players in the shape of Ross Clark and Callum Dunbar today, Willie Mathers was only fit enough for a place on the bench but we should have a full squad of 20 to pick from for Friday so we’ve got some big calls to make.”