Culter cup display leaves boss Lee Youngson thrilled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Culter cup display leaves boss Lee Youngson thrilled

By Reporter
February 28, 2023, 11:45 am
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Culter eased into the North Regional Cup semi-finals after a first half Danail Dimov strike and counters from Cammy Fraser and Finn Kemlo ended the hopes of rivals Hermes at Lochside Park.

Visiting boss Lee Youngson was understandably impressed with his squad’s showing in their 3-0 away win.

He said: “I’m pleased with both the result and the performance.

“Obviously I haven’t watched the full game back yet but I don’t need to do that to know the application was right from the players.

“The first half was even, we started well and scored a good goal after an excellent cross from Luke Fawcett was met by Danail at the back post.

“There wasn’t much in the way of chances in the first half, it was the usual frantic game with both teams working hard to cancel each other out.

Danail Dimov oc Culter and Hermes’ Callum Youngson. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“After the break we were more aggressive and started well.

“For the first 20 minutes I thought we were first to every ball and we made that count with two goals, one from Cammy and another from Smarty.

“Hermes had a few chances which Peter Tait stood up to well which was pleasing.

Focus should remain on league commitments

“Overall I thought we deserved to win the game. Our work rate and hunger was good throughout.

“Our two centre backs Neal McTavish and Mark Adam had a good game as did Richie Petrie and Graeme Wilson in midfield, and that gave us the foundation to go win the game.”

Culter have a semi-final to look forward to but Youngson wants the focus to remain on league commitments for now.

Cameron Fraser of Culter and Hermes’ Grant Mitchell. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

He said: “We’re pleased to be in the latter stages of another cup, but we won’t be thinking about this game for long.

“The focus needs to switch to Friday quickly, with our return to Lochside Park, this time in the league, and again the players need to earn the right to play with a good week’s training.

“We were without some key players in the shape of Ross Clark and Callum Dunbar today, Willie Mathers was only fit enough for a place on the bench but we should have a full squad of 20 to pick from for Friday so we’ve got some big calls to make.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stonehaven up to fourth in the Premier League while Fraserburgh United extend lead in…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over…
Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa speaks to the squad after the opening defeat to Iceland. Image: Scottish FA.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women will build on constructive Pinatar Cup camp
Rangers boss Michael Beale, left, and his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: League Cup final is too close to call and could be a…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Shane Carling preparing for 'six cup finals' in Loch Ness' bid for North Caledonian…
Jack Craig celebrates his goal for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes v Culter looks set to be a thriller in North Regional…
Newcastle United midfielder Ryan Fraser.
Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser 'forced to train with the under-21s' at Newcastle United
Rose Reilly, left playing for the Italian national team and right receiving her MBE in 2022.
Rose Reilly - the Scottish 'World Cup' winner who blazed a trail for women's…
Ron Gordon, centre, pictured at Easter Road in September. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack 'devastated' by death of Hibernian owner and close friend Ron…
Erin Cuthbert in action for Scotland at the Pinatar Cup. Image: Scottish FA.
The big takeaways from Scotland Women's Pinatar Cup campaign as final game ends in…

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it

Editor's Picks

Most Commented