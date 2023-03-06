Junior football: Hermes inflict 2-0 defeat on Premier League leaders Culter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hermes closed the gap on McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League leaders Culter to four points with a 2-0 victory in the Friday night kick-off.

Third-placed Dyce missed out on the chance to make up some ground after being held to a 2-2 draw by Colony Park in Inverurie.

Montrose Roselea ran out 3-2 winners at East End, while bottom of the table Banchory St Ternan picked up a point against Bridge of Don Thistle in a 1-1 draw at Milton Park.

It also finished 1-1 at Westburn Park where Dufftown were hosting Stoneywood Parkvale, while Maud and Stonehaven shared the spoils in a 0-0 stalemate.

Ellon United picked up all three points with a 3-0 victory at Nairn St Ninian.

Hermes 2 Culter 0 Youngson⚽️

Craig⚽️ MOM- Youngson A very good performance against a tough side. Next up it’s Glentanar in the quarter final on Tuesday.#COYH🔵⚫️ — Hermes FC (@hermes_fc1968) March 3, 2023

In the Championship, leaders Fraserburgh United were beaten 2-1 at Buchanhaven Hearts.

That allowed Sunnybank to move to within two points of the Broch side with a game in hand following their 5-2 win at Lossiemouth United.

Islavale defeated Aberdeen University 3-2 at Hillhead, Banks o’ Dee JFC won 2-0 against Burghead Thistle and Newmachar United claimed a 3-0 win at Cruden Bay.

Glentanar edged a 2-1 win against Longside, Deveronside won 3-1 at New Elgin and Rothie Rovers won 3-0 at home to Forres Thistle.