Bonar Bridge target shoots of recovery in closing months of North Caledonian League season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Bonar Bridge target shoots of recovery in closing months of North Caledonian League season

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 10:38 am
Tommy McClenaghan is confident Bonar Bridge will show signs f improvement in the closing part of the North Caledonian League season.
Tommy McClenaghan is confident Bonar Bridge will show signs f improvement in the closing part of the North Caledonian League season.

Bonar Bridge interim manager Tommy McClenaghan is far from downbeat despite the Migdale club suffering a torrid season in the North Caledonian League.

The gulf between top and bottom was never more so apparent than last week when red-hot title favourites Loch Ness were 12-1 winners against Bonar Bridge.

Bonar have slipped to 11 successive defeats and their only win this term came in a 4-2 win against Nairn County reserves last October.

Former player McClenaghan has stepped up from the assistant boss role following the departure of Fraser Heath from the hot-seat.

They are seven points behind Nairn with three games in hand and six fixtures to go overall.

On Saturday, they face ninth-placed Alness United, who are having a mixed season of their own in terms of results.

Due to the wintry weather, the game has been moved to the artificial surface of Dalmore Park in Alness.

Entire Bonar team changed this season

McClenaghan explained it has been such a transitional campaign, their mainly youthful squad were always going to find the going tough.

However, he’s urging his Bonar team to raise their standards for the run-in.

He said: “It’s a really competitive league this season, with really high standards of football. It’s been a case of us regrouping since the change and seeing out the remaining games. We’re hoping for a big improvement.

Migdale Park will host Bonar Bridge v Alness United this weekend. Image: Bonar Bridge FC

“We’ve got a good group of players here and the whole team changed from last year. This is a fresh team playing together. It was never going to be easy and we knew that.

“The club went from having a team that had played together for years to having a fresh team. We had to establish a new group of players, which takes time. It’s not a quick process.

“It’s also a considerably young group compared to the other teams in the division. It was a young squad at the start of the season and we’ve continued with that throughout the season.”

Alness test one for Bonar to relish

McClenaghan, who played for Bonar when they were re-established in 2019, is keen to see his side rise to the challenge against Alness this week in a bid to break the losing cycle.

He added: “We’re looking forward to the Alness game, as we do ahead of every other game.

“Alness have had a mixed bag of results and we go into Saturday with as much confidence as possible.

“We’re obviously looking to pick up more points between now and the end of the season. We need to see an improvement in our level of performances.”

Can Golspie stun leaders Loch Ness?

At the top of the table, runaway leaders Loch Ness, with just four games to go, will move a massive step closer to winning their first NCL title if they beat Golspie Sutherland in Fortrose.

They are a whopping 14 points ahead of Invergordon, but have played four fixtures more than the defending champions, whose winning habit could be tested in Orkney.

Gary Campbell’s eager chasers, who cannot afford a slip-up, have stacked up eight successive victories, since losing against Loch Ness in December.

Elsewhere, it’s a city derby between Clachnacuddin reserves and Inverness Athletic.

The Halkirk United v St Duthus and Thurso v Nairn County reserve matches have been postponed due to a snowbound pitches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

East End's Scott Kerr and Dyce's Darren Reid compete for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Dyce head to East End while leaders Culter take on Colony Park
Cults' Orfu Ogah on the ball. Image: Walter Craig
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Goalkeeper O'Kennedy's heroics send Cults Academy first year into Green…
Jack Craig celebrates for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes inflict 2-0 defeat on Premier League leaders Culter
Inverness Athletic's two-goal star Ryan MacLeod holds off Thurso defence as he looks to pass to Sam Irving out wide in his team's 2-1 weekend win. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Liam Taylor scores six as North Caledonian League leaders cruise to 12-1 rout at…
Canada's Evelyne Viens, left, Ashley Lawrence, center and Julia Grosso ( 7) wear their shirts inside out during the national anthem before a SheBelieves Cup match against Japan, in protest over equal pay. Image: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock (13779075n)
Rachel Corsie: Concerning time for women's international football ahead of the World Cup
Halkirk United's Don Swanson chases down Fort William's Asad Ahmed. Image: Iain Ferguson
Halkirk United braced for stern test against North Caledonian League champions Invergordon
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Culter cup display leaves boss Lee Youngson thrilled
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stonehaven up to fourth in the Premier League while Fraserburgh United extend lead in…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over…
Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa speaks to the squad after the opening defeat to Iceland. Image: Scottish FA.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women will build on constructive Pinatar Cup camp

Most Read

1
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
2
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare ‘snow devil’ while out feeding his sheep
3
Wengang Liu admitted employing five illegal workers at his Aberdeen takeaways. Image: DC Thomson.
Chinese restaurant boss and former asylum seeker ‘exploited’ illegal workers for cheap labour
4
English comedian Stewart Lee will visit Aberdeen and Inverness in March.
Stewart Lee on Aberdeen, Inverness, rowdy fans and being called ‘comedian’s comedian’
5
Police cordoned off the scene. Image: Jasperimage.
Fire crews tackle blaze in Invergordon town centre
6
Christopher Harrisson leaving court after being found guilty of the murder of his wife, Brenda Page in 1978. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Ex-husband of Brenda Page guilty of her murder
7
David Nicholas has 'Scot' what it takes as a window cleaner. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Meet the kilted window cleaner turning heads across Aberdeen
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Christopher Barclay was cleared of sending a threatening video at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Christopher Barclay. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man who threatened to kill brother-in-law in online video cleared of committing a crime
9
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
10
An artist's impression of one of the stops for the proposed Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan. Image: Nestrans.
39% say slower car journeys worth it for Aberdeen Rapid Transit
6

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Residents in Ross-shire village left with no water following outage
The Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was left smiling after Aberdeen City Council named a gritter in her honour. Image: Good Morning Britain.
TV presenter Kate Garraway chuffed after Aberdeen City Council names gritter after her
ROUSING: The Royal Highland Show's Hoolie is held in partnership with Farmer's Bash.
More tickets available for RHS Hoolie
The one-vehicle crash happened on the A90 roundabout near Blackdog. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital following crash on A90 near Blackdog
Cirque: The Greatest Show offered music and thrills at Eden Court in Inverness. Image: Supplied by Eden Court
Review: Roll up, roll up! Cirque solidifies itself as The Greatest Show with musical…
Snow in Whalsay
In full: The list of schools closed on Friday March 10
Kate Willis, a Highland councillor with the Scottish Green party. Image: Kate Willis
Highland Council agrees to debate carbon land tax proposals
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Gregor Lawrie admitted careless driving after losing control of his lorry and driving off the A82. Picture shows; A82 south of Drumnadrochit. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 08/03/2023
Trucker who lost control on A82 admits careless driving
Land reform and ownership continues to be a hot topic in Scotland (Image: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock)
Stuart Young: Big doesn't mean bad when it comes to land ownership
2
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley seeks to replicate full-time environment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented