Golspie Sutherland wary of backlash from Loch Ness in North Caledonian Cup rematch

Golspie Sutherland manager Mark McKernie is wary of a backlash from Loch Ness when the sides meet in the North Caledonian Cup semi-finals this weekend.

Loch Ness suffered a setback in their title bid on Saturday, when Golspie triumphed 3-1 at Fortrose.

The result moved Golspie up to third in the table, however they are realistically out of the race for top spot.

It means the cup provides McKernie’s men with their only chance of silverware this term but he knows they face a difficult challenge against Shane Carling’s side.

McKernie said: “Even after the game, we didn’t want to enjoy it too much. We need to go again this week.

“It’s a bit awkward playing the games back to back – you find out too much about each other.

⚫️ RESULT ⚫️ We fall to defeat at home to @GolspieSuthFC. At the end of the day, the better team won. Onto next week. #FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/PFLq6oF5mY — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) March 11, 2023

“In hindsight I probably would have rather had a win this week rather than last week, but we will give it our best shot.

“The cup is basically what we’ve got left to play for this season. We want to finish as high up the table as we can as well, but in terms of trophies this is all there is.”

Golspie boss building for bright future

McKernie took over as Golspie boss towards the end of last term, replacing Sam Mackay who led the side to their last league title in 2021.

Youth has been a major focus this term, with Donnie Ross, Shaun Urquhart, Robbie Murray, Louis Macpherson and Gary Pullen having been heavily involved.

Following a strong recent run of form, which has seen them win five of their last six games, McKernie feels strong foundations are in place for the future.

He added: “The form has probably come as a bit too little, too late.

“We knew what the boys were capable of. We have a relatively young squad, and everyone that played for us last weekend is from Sutherland except one from Dingwall.

“When we played Fort William recently, the front three we finished with were 16, 17 and 18.

“It has been a bit of a rebuild, but it’s good having the committee alongside us trying to give young boys a chance, rather than going down the route of other teams in the league who spend money.

“We would still love one or two more with a bit more quality, but hopefully we will get there if we give these boys time.

“It has been a long time coming for Golspie. We have spent money and gone down the route of chasing more experienced guys in the past, rather than giving younger boys a chance.

“For myself, I think it’s about time we went down the route of trying to coach lads, rather than taking in boys that have that experience.”

Weekend of league and cup action

The winners of the tie will face either Nairn County reserves or Invergordon, who meet in the other semi-final.

On league duty, Inverness Athletic can move up to second place if they defeat St Duthus. Fort William also have the chance to progress up the table should they triumph over Bonar Bridge.

Elsewhere, Orkney take on Halkirk United, while Clachnacuddin reserves host Thurso.