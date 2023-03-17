Junior football: Deeside derby as Banchory St Ternan head to Crombie Park to face leaders Culter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a combination of league and cup action on Saturday with a McBookie.com Premier League local derby between top and bottom when Banchory St Ternan make the short trip to Crombie Park to face leaders Culter.

It’s second versus third at Lochside Park when Hermes, who defeated Glentanar 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the last four of the Quest Engineering Cup, face a tricky task when Alfie Youngson’s Dyce squad come calling while the other match sees Stoneywood Parkvale welcome Montrose Roselea.

In the Championship, pacesetters Fraserburgh United are at Banks o’Dee JFC while challengers Sunnybank host Islavale and Forres Thistle are away to Deveronside.

Elsewhere, Glentanar welcome Rothie Rovers, Newmachar United travel to Longside and Lossiemouth United have home advantage against Cruden Bay.

East End take on familiar foes

In the opening round of the McLeman Cup, Stonehaven visit Dufftown while quarter final ties see Bridge of Don Thistle entertain East End and Nairn St. Ninian going to Pleasure Park to meet Maud.

Buchanhaven Hearts host Aberdeen University in the Elginshire Cup 1st round with all matches getting underway at 2 pm.