North Region Junior football: Magnificent seven from title challengers Hermes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Magnificent seven from title challengers Hermes

By Reporter
March 21, 2023, 11:45 am
Hermes' Paul Esslemont tries to find a way past Dyce's Craig Peter and Lyall Keir. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hermes' Paul Esslemont tries to find a way past Dyce's Craig Peter and Lyall Keir. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Hermes kept their McBookie.com Premier League title challenge on track with an impressive seven-goal demolition of third-placed Dyce at Lochside Park.

The meeting of the teams sitting second and third in the table was far more one-sided than anyone would have anticipated, with the match over as a contest before half-time.

Andrew Davidson opened the scoring after 11 minutes with Paul Esslemont adding number two nine minutes later.

Strikes from Callum Youngson and Joe Burr quickly followed with Esslemont grabbing his second three minutes before the interval.

Hermes’ Joe Burr land Dyce’s Craig Peter. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Hermes made five changes at the break and it was one of the substitutes, Brunon Paskiewicz, who scored the sixth midway through the second period before Jack Craig scorned the opportunity for another when he fluffed his lines from the penalty spot.

However, with two minutes remaining, the magnificent seven became a reality with Paskiewicz scoring his second.

‘We were pretty unstoppable’

Hermes boss Neil Dawson feels his squad are playing at the top of their form right now.

He said: “Of the nine league matches we have still to play, we had targeted the Dyce game as being the toughest and it was pretty even for a while then we blew them away during a 25-minute spell.

“Our movement was excellent, there was some top-level finishing and while Alfie (Youngson) will no doubt look at some of his side’s defending, we were pretty unstoppable.

“It was great to be in a position to give so many of the squad decent game time and young Brunon is an interesting one.

“He came through our development squad, did pre-season with us and then went to Banchory on loan. Since he came back, he’s been a different person and he’s a fabulous finisher.

“He’s still a teenager, he’s impressed everyone here and I reckon he’ll be a big player for us next season.”

Focus switches to cup duty

Another advantage of being able to change things markedly at the break is the fact Hermes are back at Lochside Park this evening to face league leaders Culter in the last eight of the McLeman Cup.

The two have met twice at the same venue recently with Culter winning 3-0 in the Regional Cup and Hermes taking the honours 2-0 in the league at the start of this month.

Hermes’ Joe Burr celebrates his goal with his team-mates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Dawson said: “It’ll be an incredibly tough match and I’m sure Lee Youngson would say the same thing.

“As Steve Mearns, my co-manager was saying, this season we’ve only lost to Beith, Formartine United and Culter so, by and large, it’s been an incredible season.

“It’s another clash between the two best teams in the area and it should be a great game.”

Luke Barbour and Ryan Begg return for Hermes, while Ross Gibbon is a doubt with a neck problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Kincorth Academy's under-14s surged to national success in 1983 with a Scottish School football win - and won praise from Alex Ferguson.
Neil Drysdale: Kincorth Academy's own great footballing triumph came two weeks before Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Toth/Shutterstock (13803180be) Norwich City Goalkeeper Angus Gunn (28) Norwich City v Sunderland, EFL Sky Bet Championship, Football, Carrow Road, Norwich, UK - 12 Mar 2023
Paul Third: Angus Gunn's switch of allegiance to Scotland is no big deal
Hermes' Joe Burr celebrates his goal with his team-mates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Junior football: Premier League title rivals pull clear of chasing pack
Golspie Sutherland boss Mark McKernie.
Golspie Sutherland reach North of Scotland Cup final after recording back-to-back wins over league…
Culter's Ryan Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Junior football: Deeside derby as Banchory St Ternan head to Crombie Park to face…
Golspie Sutherland boss Mark McKernie.
Golspie Sutherland wary of backlash from Loch Ness in North Caledonian Cup rematch
Eric Watson.
North Region Junior football: Montrose Roselea boss Eric Watson delighted after side overturn 3-0…
The wintry weather has impacted fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only two games survive cold snap as Montrose Roselea edge Nairn St…
King George V Park, Fortrose, the home of North Caledonian League leaders, Loch Ness.
Golspie Sutherland shock North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness to offer chasers chance
Aberdeen celebrate going 1-0 up against Dundee United with supporters. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: European Super League documentary made me proud of how Scottish clubs and…

Most Read

1
A96 near Inverness Airport. Image: Google Maps
A96 reopens following two-car crash near Inverness Airport
2
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
3
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
4
Kincorth Academy's under-14s surged to national success in 1983 with a Scottish School football win - and won praise from Alex Ferguson.
Neil Drysdale: Kincorth Academy’s own great footballing triumph came two weeks before Aberdeen’s Gothenburg…
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Garry McClory appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser jailed after threatening to burn down house with girlfriend inside
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
7
Being estranged from your mother can bring with it unfair assumptions or judgment from others (Image: Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Family estrangement is difficult but common – it shouldn’t be a taboo…
8
Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘It doesn’t matter who you are or how old you are’: Thousands turn out…
9
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson hugs Luis 'Duk' Lopes after the two goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson will surely at least be interviewed for permanent Aberdeen manager’s…
10
Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers’ letters: The state of Aberdeen City Centre, alcohol advertising ban and dualling the…

More from Press and Journal

The Ness Bridge in Inverness will be lit up in purple on Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Prominent buildings and landmarks across the north to be light up in purple to…
Sir Nick Faldo, three-time winner of the Open Championship.
Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky launches new portfolio honouring Sir Nick Faldo
Martin Heaney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Garage owner abducted and assaulted terrified customer who complained about faulty car
Ken Campbell sitting with his walking stick within his Blackhills Court home in Westhill.
Pensioner fighting to get maintenance issues fixed at Westhill sheltered housing
Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen after the win over Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: MacDonald-Pollock effect sees Dons in with a shout for third as Barry Robson…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041630Heather Fowlie. Picture: Elgin Train Station. It's reported that someone has been hit by a train between the Elgin and Forres railway stations. March 10th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jealous man attacked partner leaving her scarred for life
Oli Blackadder (Deeside) and Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) are set to play in the Boys and Girls Quadrangular singles matches in Holland next month. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Dutch trip beckons for north-east duo Oli Blackadder and Ruby Watt
The catchment zones for Greenbrae and Glashieburn schools are set to change in August.
New catchment zones agreed for Greenbrae and Glashieburn schools
To go with story by Ryan Duff. SSE to pledge ?100K to Britain?s biggest pumped hydro scheme in 40 years Picture shows; SSE's Coire Glas project. N/a. Supplied by SSE Date; 20/03/2023
SSE kick-starts £1.5 billion-plus Lochaber pumped hydro scheme
Stonehaven could soon become an electric vehicle charging hub. Image: Shutterstock
Stonehaven residents asked for views on electric vehicle charging hub on A90

Editor's Picks

Most Commented