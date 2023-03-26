Paul Third: Record-breakers Scotland chasing another historic win against Spain

Records are made to be broken. That’s how the saying goes isn’t it?

Scotland broke one on Saturday as they beat Cyprus 3-0 to win the opening game of a European Championship qualifying campaign for the first time in 17 years.

Now they go in search of ending another one when the eternal entertainers Spain visit Hampden on Tuesday.

Victory in that will would be a first against the Spaniards in 39 years and that really would be something to get excited about.

The performance against Cyprus on Saturday was one which could be best described as perfunctory as opposed to polished.

But given the rollercoaster ride which following the Scottish national team has been for the last 20 years some of us would happily accept routine and uninspiring on the odd occasion.

It seems churlish to bemoan three goals and a clean sheet in an international game as any win in international football is typically of the hard-earned variety for Scotland.

It is worth pointing out the obvious mitigating factor that the last week has been the first time the national team has been together in months.

Some rustiness among the team is to be expected.

But we know we can play better than we showed at the weekend. We must when the Spaniards come calling.

Can Scotland pass their Spanish test?

There are reasons to be optimistic, however, with Saturday doubling as the fourth win in a row at Hampden for Scotland.

A fifth on Tuesday would still leave much work to be done but you can guarantee the Tartan Army will be checking out the flights and accommodation for Germany next year if it happens.

Perhaps that is the biggest indicator of the progress the national team has made under Steve Clarke.

Qualification for Euro 2020 ended Scotland’s long wait to grace the finals of a major tournament.

It made having to wait an extra year to take part due to Covid less of a hardship in some ways for followers of the beautiful game.

Qualification for the finals, and promotion to League A in the Nations League has lifted Scotland’s standing in international football.

It meant Clarke and his players were in the second group of seeds for the qualifying draw for this tournament – level with the likes of France and England.

It stands to reason if you can avoid the World Cup runners-up and the beaten finalists of the last European Championship in qualifying then your prospects of making it to another summer finals are going to improve.

Spaniards remain a formidable threat

But you cannot avoid them all and the Spaniards, despite slipping down the world rankings to 10th, remain a formidable force.

Like Scotland they too started their campaign on Saturday with a 3-0 win.

An early Dani Olmo goal and a late double from former Stoke City and Newcastle United striker Joselu on his debut at the age of 32 gave Luis de la Fuente victory in his first game as Spain boss.

They are rebuilding under a new manager but it is clear they remain a formidable outfit.

After all, those years of being tournament favourites have ensured they remain the top seeds in Scotland’s group.

But Scotland under Clarke, who last week signed a new contract to extend his tenure as manager, are making progress of their own.

Victory on Tuesday would arguably be the biggest step forward yet.