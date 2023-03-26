Paul Third: Record-breakers Scotland chasing another historic win against Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Record-breakers Scotland chasing another historic win against Spain

Steve Clarke's side chase their first win against Spain since 1984

Scott McTominay celebrates his second goal against Cyprus. Image: SNS
Scott McTominay celebrates his second goal against Cyprus. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Records are made to be broken. That’s how the saying goes isn’t it?

Scotland broke one on Saturday as they beat Cyprus 3-0 to win the opening game of a European Championship qualifying campaign for the first time in 17 years.

Now they go in search of ending another one when the eternal entertainers Spain visit Hampden on Tuesday.

Victory in that will would be a first against the Spaniards in 39 years and that really would be something to get excited about.

The performance against Cyprus on Saturday was one which could be best described as perfunctory as opposed to polished.

But given the rollercoaster ride which following the Scottish national team has been for the last 20 years some of us would happily accept routine and uninspiring on the odd occasion.

It seems churlish to bemoan three goals and a clean sheet in an international game as any win in international football is typically of the hard-earned variety for Scotland.

It is worth pointing out the obvious mitigating factor that the last week has been the first time the national team has been together in months.

Some rustiness among the team is to be expected.

But we know we can play better than we showed at the weekend. We must when the Spaniards come calling.

Can Scotland pass their Spanish test?

There are reasons to be optimistic, however, with Saturday doubling as the fourth win in a row at Hampden for Scotland.

A fifth on Tuesday would still leave much work to be done but you can guarantee the Tartan Army will be checking out the flights and accommodation for Germany next year if it happens.

Perhaps that is the biggest indicator of the progress the national team has made under Steve Clarke.

Qualification for Euro 2020 ended Scotland’s long wait to grace the finals of a major tournament.

It made having to wait an extra year to take part due to Covid less of a hardship in some ways for followers of the beautiful game.

Qualification for the finals, and promotion to League A in the Nations League has lifted Scotland’s standing in international football.

It meant Clarke and his players were in the second group of seeds for the qualifying draw for this tournament – level with the likes of France and England.

It stands to reason if you can avoid the World Cup runners-up and the beaten finalists of the last European Championship in qualifying then your prospects of making it to another summer finals are going to improve.

Spaniards remain a formidable threat

Spain’s Joselu celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Norway. Image: PA

But you cannot avoid them all and the Spaniards, despite slipping down the world rankings to 10th, remain a formidable force.

Like Scotland they too started their campaign on Saturday with a 3-0 win.

An early Dani Olmo goal and a late double from former Stoke City and Newcastle United striker Joselu on his debut at the age of 32 gave Luis de la Fuente victory in his first game as Spain boss.

They are rebuilding under a new manager but it is clear they remain a formidable outfit.

After all, those years of being tournament favourites have ensured they remain the top seeds in Scotland’s group.

But Scotland under Clarke, who last week signed a new contract to extend his tenure as manager, are making progress of their own.

Victory on Tuesday would arguably be the biggest step forward yet.

