Loch Ness in pole position to win North Caledonian League as Invergordon slip up

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loch Ness are now red-hot favourites to win the North Caledonian League – despite not kicking a ball at the weekend.

Defending champions Invergordon have gradually been winning game after game to keep in the chase.

However, on Saturday, they lost 1-0 to derby rivals St Duthus in Tain as a third-minute James Mackay goal made all the difference.

The damaging defeat means second-placed Invergordon are eight points behind Loch Ness, although they have two games in hand from four fixtures remaining overall.

3’ GOAL! 1-0 Saints. What an absolute beauty from James MacKay! — St Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) April 1, 2023

Loch Ness can put one hand on the title trophy for the first time in their history should they defeat Fort William on Saturday, while Invergordon are home to Orkney.

The win for the fifth-placed Saints offers them a chance of still finishing in the top three.

Four-goal Fort retain third spot

Fort William are the team in third place at the moment, boosted by their 4-0 victory away to basement side Bonar Bridge.

FULL TIME: Bonar Bridge 0-4 Fort William pic.twitter.com/eRV2xizBRF — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) April 1, 2023

Davie Neil’s goal was all that split the sides at the break, but the Lochaber team marched clear in the second half thanks to goals from Lerlah Hay, Finlay MacDonald and Jamie McConnell.

Orkney and Golspie share the spoils

A roller-coaster contest in Orkney ended in a 2-2 draw as visitors Golspie Sutherland ended the weekend in fourth position.

Liam Delday put the islanders in front after just 14 minutes, but goals from Mark Mackenzie soon after then Robbie Murray on 53 minutes turned the match on its head.

FULL-TIME SCORES – NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE

St.Duthus 1 v Invergordon 0

Inverness Ath 2 v Alness Utd 0

Orkney 2 v Golspie Sutherland 2

Bonar Bridge 0 v Fort William 4 #NCFA #Northcaley pic.twitter.com/YC9tqaKCkq — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) April 1, 2023

However, Orkney, who had won four games in succession, ensured they would at least take a point when Delday scored again with six minutes left.

Inverness round off season with win

Inverness Athletic ran out 2-0 winners as they hosted Alness United, thanks to second half goals from Luke Mackay and Dominic Macaulay.

That rounded off Athletic’s campaign and they are sixth, although they could be overtaken by Orkney, who are two points behind with three games remaining.

Alness, in eighth, have one game left, which is against Loch Ness on April 15.