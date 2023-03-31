Junior football: Hermes bid to close the gap on Premier League leaders Culter

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Hermes will be looking to close the gap again on leaders Culter when they travel to Nairn St Ninian on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at Showfield at 1.30pm.

It’s third against fourth at Ian Mair Park when Dyce entertain Bridge of Don Thistle while bottom side Banchory St Ternan will be looking to move level with Dufftown with three points against Ellon United at Milton Park.

In Inverurie, Colony Park host Stoneywood Parkvale, who could move up to fourth depending on results elsewhere, while Maud go to Links Park to face Montrose Roselea.

Heathryfold test for Longside

In the Championship, pacesetters Sunnybank will be out to consolidate at the head of the pack when Longside visit Heathryfold while Fraserburgh United, in second, are on the road at foot of the table Lossiemouth United.

Rothie Rovers make the journey to Buchanhaven Hearts, Cruden Bay host Aberdeen University, Glentanar meet Forres Thistle at Woodside and Newmachar United are away to Islavale at Simpson Park.

In a repeat of this season’s Grill League Cup final, Culter face East End at Crombie Park in the semi-final of the North Regional Cup, with the winners facing Rothie Rovers in early May in the final.

Stonehaven are on the road at Dufftown in the McLeman Cup first round with Deveronside meeting New Elgin at the same stage of the Elginshire Cup. All games get under way at 2pm unless stated.