Highland Amateur Cup holders kick off defence against runners-up

Highland Amateur Cup holders High Ormlie Hotspur start their trophy defence with a preliminary round tie against record eight-time winners Pentland United – the team they beat in last year’s final.

In the south section, six-time winners Avoch host Culloden. while double

winners Maryburgh head to the Highland capital to play Inverness Athletic.

In the Western Isles, past winners Point and Back go head-to-head.

In Orkney, two-time winners Kirkwall Thorfinn face local rivals Kirkwall Hotspurs.

A total of 81 teams have entered this year’s competition, with 17 preliminary round ties scheduled to be played on April 22.

The full preliminary round draw is: north section – Lochinver v Lybster; High Ormlie Hotspur v Pentland United; Keiss v Brora Wanderers; Watten v Lochbroom; John O’Groats v Lairg Rovers; Thurso Swifts v Golspie Stafford.

South section – North West Skye v Tomatin; Highland v Sleat and Strath; Fort William v Portree; Inverness Athletic v Maryburgh; CK Interiors v Black Rock Rovers; Clachnacuddin v Kyleakin; Avoch v Culloden.

Western Isles section – North Uist v Iochdar Saints; Point v Back.

Northern Isles section – Kirkwall Hotspurs v Kirkwall Thorfinn; Ness United v Kirkwall Rovers.