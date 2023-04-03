Will priority lights reduce ‘life-threatening’ fears over new Aberdeen McDonald’s?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

McDonald’s has lodged new plans for a £4 million drive-thru in Aberdeen, hoping to overcome fears the restaurant could lead to a “preventable death”.

Refreshed proposals submitted by the fast food giant also promise the Ashgrove Road West premises would be its first net-zero restaurant in Scotland.

But the global burger chain faced fierce backlash when it previously lodged plans for the former Rosehill Day Centre last May.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) feared increased traffic queuing up at the golden arches could delay crews getting to “immediately life-threatening call outs.”

There is an ambulance station across the road.

What’s new?

Consultants working for McDonald’s claim plans for the controversial site have been altered after feedback from emergency workers, residents and council officers.

The new proposal “addresses concerns of the Scottish Ambulance Service but goes substantially further,” construction firm Planware states.

Their nugget of an idea is to install a priority light system, similar to those at nearby North Anderson Drive fire station.

Restaurant bosses say the “wig wag lighting” would be controlled by the ambulance service in “high-traffic emergency situations”.

Planware told council officials: “Following lengthy discussions with SAS, McDonald’s has agreed to provide mitigation to any potential delay to the emergency services by the provision of a priority light system similar to that at the fire station.”

The signals would be installed at the Castleton Drive junction, holding traffic back from the exit from the ambulance station on Ashgrove Road West.

McDonald’s promises net-zero restaurant that cuts the eco mustard

The new planning application also hails the prospect of a net-zero restaurant as a “significant step forward and a milestone” for the brand in Scotland.

Incorporating a range of modern sustainability initiatives, the new drive-thru would allow the company to work towards its target of achieving net-zero emissions across all its restaurants and offices by 2030.

While it would be the burger giant’s first Scottish restaurant built to the eco-friendly standard, it would be only the third in the UK.

Community urged to reach out to McDonald’s

If approved, the former Covid testing centre in Ashgrove Road West would be knocked down to make way for the new eatery.

The multi-million-pound development would create more than 120 full and part-time jobs.

A spokesman from McDonald’s said: “We’ve met and spoken to many in the local community with a number of important points and questions raised.

“We hope we’ve been able to answer and address these.

“We would encourage those who haven’t reached out to continue to engage with us as part of our commitment to be a good and proactive local neighbour.”

You can view the plans here.