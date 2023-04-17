Rivals Culter and Hermes remain neck and neck in Premier League title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Rivals Culter and Hermes remain neck and neck in Premier League title race

Cammy Fraser hat-trick keeps Culter two points clear of title rivals.

By Reporter
Culter celebrate Cameron Fraser scoring his second. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Culter celebrate Cameron Fraser scoring his second. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Culter closed in on the McBookie.com Premier League title with a Cammy Fraser hat-trick sealing victory over Stonehaven at Crombie Park.

Hermes remain just two points off the pace after a 5-0 win at Banchory St Ternan in which Jack Craig (two), James McMahon, Brunon Paszkiewicz and Joe Burr all found the net.

Culter’s Cameron Fraser scores his first against Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Goals from Shaun Cameron and Craig Watt gave Dufftown a welcome 2-1 success at Maud, while Lee McAllister, Lewis Masson and an own goal did the damage as East End accounted for Nairn St Ninian.

A Keiran Adams treble and counters from Sam Muirhead and Yassine Laksir saw Bridge of Don Thistle hit five without reply at home to Stoneywood Parkvale.

A Conlon Robertson brace gave Montrose Roselea the points against Ellon United at Links Park where James Bain responded for the visitors.

One point needed for champions-elect Sunnybank

Championship leaders Sunnybank require just a point from their final five games after winning 4-0 at Aberdeen University. Adam Reid (two), Connor Rae and an own goal ensured the win, while keeper Rory Myles saved a second half penalty.

Kelvin Mackenzie and Finlay Nicol were the Burghead Thistle marksmen in the 2-1 win at Glentanar.

Longside and Lossiemouth United both enjoyed 3-0 victories against Banks o’ Dee JFC and Cruden Bay respectively, while second half goals from Lewis Hendry, Shaun Faskin and Jake Stewart gave Rothie Rovers the points against Islavale.

Fraserburgh United are through to the semi-finals of the Elginshire Cup after a 2-0 win at Buchanhaven Hearts, as are Deveronside, who progressed on penalties at Newmachar United after a 1-1 share in which Ryan Matheson was on target for the Banff side.

Culter can move five points clear in the Premier League tomorrow evening when Bridge of Don Thistle visit Crombie Park, while Dyce end their season with a trip to New Advocates Park to take on East End.

In the Championship, Newmachar United entertain Rothie Rovers, Deveronside go to Fraserburgh United, Burghead Thistle welcome Lossiemouth United, Buchanhaven Hearts are at Cruden Bay and Islavale host New Elgin.

At Glenury Park, Stonehaven meet Stoneywood Parkvale in the quarter finals of the McLeman Cup, while in the opening round of the Elginshire Cup, it is Sunnybank versus Glentanar at Heathryfold.

All matches kick off at 6.30pm.

Results

PREMIER LEAGUE – Banchory St Ternan 0, Hermes 5; Bridge of Don Thistle 5, Stoneywood Parkvale 0; Culter 3, Stonehaven 0; East End 3, Nairn St Ninian 0; Maud 1, Dufftown 2; Montrose Roselea 2, Ellon United 1.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Aberdeen University 0, Sunnybank 4; Glentanar 1, Burghead Thistle 2; Longside 3, Banks O’Dee JFC 0; Lossiemouth United 3, Cruden Bay 0; Rothie Rovers 3, Islavale 0.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Second round: Buchanhaven Hearts 0, Fraserburgh United 2; Newmachar United 1, Deveronside 1 (Deveronside win 3-2 on penalties).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

Culter's Cammy Fraser strikes, despite the attention of Stonehaven's Lee Taggart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
Champions Loch Ness celebrate their NCL title win. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Trophy time follows eight-goal rout for new North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The ins and outs of recovering from a knee injury - women's…
Ex-Hearts manager Robbie Neilson walks into the tunnel following Robert Snodgrass' red card against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Five Premiership sackings this season - could you make a case against…
Title-winning Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Shane Carling urges Loch Ness to finish season with a flourish ahead of North…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
From left: Dundee academy director Stephen Wright, Thurso Football Academy's Alyn Gunn and Richie Campbell, and Dundee's under-18s coach Gregory Vignal.
Ex-professional footballers, including former Aberdeen player Stephen Wright, pass on tips to kids in…
Dyce v Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Both Stonehaven and Dyce bosses admit 0-0 McBookie Premier League…
Dyce's Blair Johnston and Stonehaven's Joshua Christie battle for the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter and Hermes refuse to blink in Premier League title race
Title-winning Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Five-star show seals first North Caledonian League title for rampant Loch Ness

Most Read

1
Bon Accord Centre has been sold in multi-million pound deal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
2
Aberdeen skyline. Image: Kath Flannery.
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
3
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
4
Former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin which could be turned into takeaway.
Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour
5
Liver transplant patient and former teacher, Audrey Cameron of Ellon.
Ellon grandmother Audrey Cameron dies awaiting second liver transplant
6
To go with story by Alex Watson. Iain Maciver column Picture shows; Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis. Isle of Lewis, Scotland. Supplied by Bill McKelvie/Shutterstock Date; Unknown Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis, Scotland.
Fishing ban plans push ex-MSP from Western Isles to quit SNP
7
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan defender Liam Scales admits his future ‘is out of my hands’
8
Road Policing Unit officers and Safety Camera Enforcement staff on patrol in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland Highlands & Islands.
Officers clock 25 drivers speeding on NC500 route over three days
9
Davy Duncan says marrying his partner Helen Smith after a year in hospital was a "dream come true". Image: Iain Ferguson
Highland diver realises dream of dancing at his wedding two years after catching Covid…
10
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during Friday's win at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Shutting out Rangers is key to Aberdeen's hopes of a crucial victory…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's almost 50 years since Willie Miller came on as a sub…
A pub in Essex hit the headlines recently for displaying racist objects (Image: mavo/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
Striped lawns at Haddo House.
Scott Smith: One man went to mow... and followed all the advice
The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need
15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie's Kyle Macleod celebrates with Fans CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Special day for Kyle MacLeod as he keeps Buckie Thistle's Highland League bid on…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle's form after return of key players is no coincidence

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]