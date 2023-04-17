Rivals Culter and Hermes remain neck and neck in Premier League title race

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter closed in on the McBookie.com Premier League title with a Cammy Fraser hat-trick sealing victory over Stonehaven at Crombie Park.

Hermes remain just two points off the pace after a 5-0 win at Banchory St Ternan in which Jack Craig (two), James McMahon, Brunon Paszkiewicz and Joe Burr all found the net.

Goals from Shaun Cameron and Craig Watt gave Dufftown a welcome 2-1 success at Maud, while Lee McAllister, Lewis Masson and an own goal did the damage as East End accounted for Nairn St Ninian.

A Keiran Adams treble and counters from Sam Muirhead and Yassine Laksir saw Bridge of Don Thistle hit five without reply at home to Stoneywood Parkvale.

A Conlon Robertson brace gave Montrose Roselea the points against Ellon United at Links Park where James Bain responded for the visitors.

One point needed for champions-elect Sunnybank

Championship leaders Sunnybank require just a point from their final five games after winning 4-0 at Aberdeen University. Adam Reid (two), Connor Rae and an own goal ensured the win, while keeper Rory Myles saved a second half penalty.

Kelvin Mackenzie and Finlay Nicol were the Burghead Thistle marksmen in the 2-1 win at Glentanar.

Longside and Lossiemouth United both enjoyed 3-0 victories against Banks o’ Dee JFC and Cruden Bay respectively, while second half goals from Lewis Hendry, Shaun Faskin and Jake Stewart gave Rothie Rovers the points against Islavale.

Fraserburgh United are through to the semi-finals of the Elginshire Cup after a 2-0 win at Buchanhaven Hearts, as are Deveronside, who progressed on penalties at Newmachar United after a 1-1 share in which Ryan Matheson was on target for the Banff side.

Culter can move five points clear in the Premier League tomorrow evening when Bridge of Don Thistle visit Crombie Park, while Dyce end their season with a trip to New Advocates Park to take on East End.

In the Championship, Newmachar United entertain Rothie Rovers, Deveronside go to Fraserburgh United, Burghead Thistle welcome Lossiemouth United, Buchanhaven Hearts are at Cruden Bay and Islavale host New Elgin.

At Glenury Park, Stonehaven meet Stoneywood Parkvale in the quarter finals of the McLeman Cup, while in the opening round of the Elginshire Cup, it is Sunnybank versus Glentanar at Heathryfold.

All matches kick off at 6.30pm.

Results

PREMIER LEAGUE – Banchory St Ternan 0, Hermes 5; Bridge of Don Thistle 5, Stoneywood Parkvale 0; Culter 3, Stonehaven 0; East End 3, Nairn St Ninian 0; Maud 1, Dufftown 2; Montrose Roselea 2, Ellon United 1.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Aberdeen University 0, Sunnybank 4; Glentanar 1, Burghead Thistle 2; Longside 3, Banks O’Dee JFC 0; Lossiemouth United 3, Cruden Bay 0; Rothie Rovers 3, Islavale 0.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Second round: Buchanhaven Hearts 0, Fraserburgh United 2; Newmachar United 1, Deveronside 1 (Deveronside win 3-2 on penalties).