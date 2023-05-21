Juniors: Back-to-back promotions for Rothie Rovers, with Newmachar United also going up

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothie Rovers made it back-to-back promotions with a 2-0 McBookie.com Championship win at Cruden Bay which will see them play in the Premier League next season.

Jake Stewart gave the visitors the interval lead, before Murray Thompson doubled their advantage midway through the second period.

Although defender Craig Smith was shown a straight red card with 12 minutes to go, the Rothienorman side held out for the points.

Manager Kevin Beaton admitted it was a case of the main objective being achieved.

He said: “Our main target was to finish top four, which was the original number of teams going up, so we’ve done that. And if we win our last two games, we’ll end up in second.

“It’s been a brutal schedule since that start of April, but we’ve hit a bit of form at the right time, although we’ll be down to the bare bones this evening at Aberdeen University with injuries and Craig Smith suspended.

“Most of the squad are signed for next season, but we will need to strengthen and there’s a few guys on-loan who’ll return to their parent clubs.

“While next season will be about consolidation, we’re not going there just to make up numbers and we aim to be as competitive as we possibly can be.”

Newmachar will also be playing in the Premier League next season

Also promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history are Newmachar United, who required a point from their final two games and achieved exactly that, as manager Ewan Robb explained.

He said: “In the penultimate match, against Forres Thistle, we had used all our subs and were down to 10 men due to injuries when they scored in stoppage time, and then we drew 0-0 with Deveronside in our final one to secure promotion.

“We’re a very young squad and I do think nerves were partially to blame.

“When I was appointed three years ago, the only goal was to get the club into the the Superleague (now the Premier League) for the first time ever and thankfully we’ve done that and I’d like to thank everyone at the club for their help.

“We’ve a cracking squad who I feel will be more suited to the Premier League, although we’ll need to add one or two.

“We’ve a great youth set-up so there’s a pathway for youngsters and hopefully we’ll get the odd player coming through plus, with the off-the-field expansion plans meaning it’s a really exciting time and it’s all coming together nicely.

“One position we will have to fill is that of a goalkeeping coach and anyone interested should get in touch directly with the club.”

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee JFC defeated Fraserburgh United 4-2 at Longside on Friday evening to lift the Elginshire Cup with a Charlie Rothnie double – including a penalty – Josh Robb and Scott Milne doing the damage.

In the final Premier League game of the season, Alfie Knox scored the game’s only goal as Maud won at East End.

In the Championship, Buchanhaven Hearts will need to win at Banks O’Dee JFC to secure the fifth and final promotion spot, otherwise Forres Thistle will go up.

Hearts had Peter Bruce (2), Adam Cross, Ethan Durno, Cameron Brown and Ross Cowe on target in the 6-0 win over Islavale, while the Jags ended their season with a 4-0 victory at home to Glentanar – John Ross, Sam Noble (pen), Charlie Beck (2, 1 pen) the scorers.

RESULTS

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Final: Banks o’ Dee JFC 4, Fraserburgh United 2.

McBOOKIE.COM PREMIER LEAGUE – East End 0, Maud 1.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Buchanhaven Hearts 6, Islavale 0; Cruden Bay 0, Rothie Rovers 2; Forres Thistle 4, Glentanar 0.