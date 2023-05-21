Juniors: Back-to-back promotions for Rothie Rovers, with Newmachar United also going up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Juniors: Back-to-back promotions for Rothie Rovers, with Newmachar United also going up

Rovers secured consecutive promotions at Cruden Bay.

Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Image: DC Thomson/Darrell Benns
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Image: DC Thomson/Darrell Benns

Rothie Rovers made it back-to-back promotions with a 2-0 McBookie.com Championship win at Cruden Bay which will see them play in the Premier League next season.

Jake Stewart gave the visitors the interval lead, before Murray Thompson doubled their advantage midway through the second period.

Although defender Craig Smith was shown a straight red card with 12 minutes to go, the Rothienorman side held out for the points.

Manager Kevin Beaton admitted it was a case of the main objective being achieved.

He said: “Our main target was to finish top four, which was the original number of teams going up, so we’ve done that. And if we win our last two games, we’ll end up in second.

“It’s been a brutal schedule since that start of April, but we’ve hit a bit of form at the right time, although we’ll be down to the bare bones this evening at Aberdeen University with injuries and Craig Smith suspended.

“Most of the squad are signed for next season, but we will need to strengthen and there’s a few guys on-loan who’ll return to their parent clubs.

“While next season will be about consolidation, we’re not going there just to make up numbers and we aim to be as competitive as we possibly can be.”

Newmachar will also be playing in the Premier League next season

Also promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history are Newmachar United, who required a point from their final two games and achieved exactly that, as manager Ewan Robb explained.

He said: “In the penultimate match, against Forres Thistle, we had used all our subs and were down to 10 men due to injuries when they scored in stoppage time, and then we drew 0-0 with Deveronside in our final one to secure promotion.

“We’re a very young squad and I do think nerves were partially to blame.

“When I was appointed three years ago, the only goal was to get the club into the the Superleague (now the Premier League) for the first time ever and thankfully we’ve done that and I’d like to thank everyone at the club for their help.

“We’ve a cracking squad who I feel will be more suited to the Premier League, although we’ll need to add one or two.

“We’ve a great youth set-up so there’s a pathway for youngsters and hopefully we’ll get the odd player coming through plus, with the off-the-field expansion plans meaning it’s a really exciting time and it’s all coming together nicely.

“One position we will have to fill is that of a goalkeeping coach and anyone interested should get in touch directly with the club.”

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee JFC defeated Fraserburgh United 4-2 at Longside on Friday evening to lift the Elginshire Cup with a Charlie Rothnie double – including a penalty – Josh Robb and Scott Milne doing the damage.

In the final Premier League game of the season, Alfie Knox scored the game’s only goal as Maud won at East End.

In the Championship, Buchanhaven Hearts will need to win at Banks O’Dee JFC to secure the fifth and final promotion spot, otherwise Forres Thistle will go up.

Hearts had Peter Bruce (2), Adam Cross, Ethan Durno, Cameron Brown and Ross Cowe on target in the 6-0 win over Islavale, while the Jags ended their season with a 4-0 victory at home to Glentanar – John Ross, Sam Noble (pen), Charlie Beck (2, 1 pen) the scorers.

RESULTS

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Final: Banks o’ Dee JFC 4, Fraserburgh United 2.

McBOOKIE.COM PREMIER LEAGUE – East End 0, Maud 1.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Buchanhaven Hearts 6, Islavale 0; Cruden Bay 0, Rothie Rovers 2; Forres Thistle 4, Glentanar 0.

Editor's Picks

