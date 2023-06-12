Craig Brown: Stopping Erling Haaland is mission impossible for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Craig Brown: Stopping Erling Haaland is mission impossible for Scotland

Former Scotland boss insists cutting off supply is key to limiting Norway's ferocious striker this weekend.

By Paul Third
Erling Haaland has rattled in goals at a ridiculous rate this season. Image: Shutterstock
Erling Haaland has rattled in goals at a ridiculous rate so far this season. Image: Shutterstock

How do you solve a problem like Erling Haaland?

To paraphrase Rodgers and Hammerstein’s song from The Sound of Music, former Scotland manager Craig Brown believes the answer is two words – you can’t.

But before the Tartan Army become downbeat about the task facing Scotland in nullifying the most lethal striker in world football this weekend, Brown does offer some hope.

The former Scotland boss found himself facing a similar dilemma in 1998 on the opening day of the World Cup and he turned to a former England manager for advice.

At 21, Ronaldo was the world’s most expensive player.

Bobby Robson had convinced Barcelona to pay PSV Eindhoven a world record fee of £13.5 million for the Brazilian in 1996.

Having scored a remarkable 54 goals in 58 matches for PSV it was not hard to see why Barca happily paid the fee.

A year later, following 34 goals in 37 appearances for Barca, Ronaldo was on the move again for a new world record of fee with Inter paying £19.5million for him.

For Brown, the threat to Scotland was there for all to see.

Brown insists stifling supply is key for Scotland

Ronaldo in action for Brazil against Scotland at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Manchester City’s star striker Haaland is a different type of player but he is the man Scotland must keep quiet when they face Norway in their Euro 2024 qualifier is the same to that of the legendary Brazilian.

Brown said: “He is a different player to Ronaldo but the threat is the same.

“When we were preparing for the World Cup in 1998 we didn’t need any scouting reports to know big a threat he was and I turned to Bobby, who had managed him, for advice on how to stop him.

“The answer was far from encouraging as Bobby told me ‘you can’t.’

“When Bobby then said Ronaldo was the best striker he had ever worked with it wasn’t exactly inspiring.

“But what he did was instead of worrying about what he can do with the ball we should focus on trying to cut out the supply.”

Brown took Robson’s advice and quickly identified the source of Ronaldo’s main supply.

He said: “With that Brazil team it was the full backs who provided the ammunition to him and Cafu in particular was the main supplier so we looked to nullify him as best as we could.

“But just as you couldn’t mark Ronaldo out of a game I don’t think you can do the same with Haaland either.

“What you have to do is eliminate the passes to him. If you can stop a player from being in possession of the ball then you give yourself a chance.”

‘Every manager would want Haaland in their team’

Knowing what needs to be done and implementing it successfully are two different things though.

Brown can be forgiven for feeling a sense of relief it is Scotland boss Steve Clarke who must find the answer.

But it is clear the former Aberdeen manager wishes he could focus on how to feed the forward rather than starve him of the supply he craves.

Brown said: “I know it sounds like an oversimplification but it’s a logical approach.

“I wish there was some marvellous tactical solution I could share on how to stop him but there isn’t one.

“The biggest compliment I can pay him as a manager is you’d love to have him in your team wouldn’t you?

“I don’t think there is a manager of any club who wouldn’t want him in their side and I’m sure his managers at Manchester City and the national team are delighted to pick him.”

Victory in Norway would be a huge step towards next summer’s finals

Scotland’s Scott McTominay (left) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with team-mate Kieran Tierney during the Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain. Image: PA.

Scotland head for Norway this weekend in the unusual position of being group leaders after racing out the traps in impressive fashion.

Two wins from their opening two games, including a stunning 2-0 victory against Spain at Hampden, have given Clarke’s side a three-point lead on the Spaniards and, crucially, opened up a five-point gap on Norway.

Brown believes if that trend continues in the next two matches against Norway at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Saturday and Georgia at Hampden next Tuesday then the Tartan Army will be making plans for a summer trip to Germany next year.

He said: “We’re notoriously slow starters so it is a nice feeling to see the team topping the table with a 100% record after opening with two wins.

“If we still have a 100% record after this double header then we’re well on our way to qualifying which would be a fantastic achievement.

“But saying that and achieving that are two very different things.

“Two games were enough to put us in a strong position.

“The next two matches are equally important in ensuring we remain in that situation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

Graphic for an in-depth feature on why the Conference League failed. Image created by Roddie Reid/DCT Design Desk on 7/6/2023
Concerns remain despite Conference League being kicked into the long grass
Steve Clarke has been pivotal in boosting Scotland's football fortunes. Image: PA
Craig Brown insists Steve Clarke's long-term commitment to Scotland is vital
Celtic midfielder Natalie Ross. Image: Shutterstock.
Ellon-raised Celtic midfielder Natalie Ross on injury support from ex-Aberdeen player/brother Frank, and Nando's…
Referee David Munro checks the pitch side VAR screen during the cinch Premiership first leg play-off final match at Firhill Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Thursday June 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Partick. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
SFA's Ian Maxwell on the potential to release referee and VAR audio to give…
2
David Carson in the thick of the action for Caley Thistle against Dundee. Image: SNS Group
Viaplay Cup: Caley Thistle drawn with Championship winners Dundee; Peterhead to face Dundee United
Scotland manager Steve Clarke celebrates his side making it 1-1 against Republic of Ireland.
Ian Maxwell eyes more qualification success with Steve Clarke steering Scotland ship
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 06: Scottish FA chief executive officer Ian Maxwell is pictured at the Scottish Football Association AGM in Hampden Park, on June 06, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Conference League pulled to avoid division as SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell looks for…
The SFA's AGM is set to be held at Hampden Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Highland League reaction after Conference League proposal withdrawn ahead of SFA AGM
Hampden will host the semi-finals and final of the new Women's Scottish Cup.
Callum Law: Conference League concerns remain ahead of critical vote
Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
P&J survey reveals how north clubs are set to vote on Conference League

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]