Craig Brown: Stopping Erling Haaland is mission impossible for Scotland

How do you solve a problem like Erling Haaland?

To paraphrase Rodgers and Hammerstein’s song from The Sound of Music, former Scotland manager Craig Brown believes the answer is two words – you can’t.

But before the Tartan Army become downbeat about the task facing Scotland in nullifying the most lethal striker in world football this weekend, Brown does offer some hope.

The former Scotland boss found himself facing a similar dilemma in 1998 on the opening day of the World Cup and he turned to a former England manager for advice.

At 21, Ronaldo was the world’s most expensive player.

Bobby Robson had convinced Barcelona to pay PSV Eindhoven a world record fee of £13.5 million for the Brazilian in 1996.

Having scored a remarkable 54 goals in 58 matches for PSV it was not hard to see why Barca happily paid the fee.

A year later, following 34 goals in 37 appearances for Barca, Ronaldo was on the move again for a new world record of fee with Inter paying £19.5million for him.

For Brown, the threat to Scotland was there for all to see.

Brown insists stifling supply is key for Scotland

Manchester City’s star striker Haaland is a different type of player but he is the man Scotland must keep quiet when they face Norway in their Euro 2024 qualifier is the same to that of the legendary Brazilian.

Brown said: “He is a different player to Ronaldo but the threat is the same.

“When we were preparing for the World Cup in 1998 we didn’t need any scouting reports to know big a threat he was and I turned to Bobby, who had managed him, for advice on how to stop him.

“The answer was far from encouraging as Bobby told me ‘you can’t.’

“When Bobby then said Ronaldo was the best striker he had ever worked with it wasn’t exactly inspiring.

“But what he did was instead of worrying about what he can do with the ball we should focus on trying to cut out the supply.”

Brown took Robson’s advice and quickly identified the source of Ronaldo’s main supply.

He said: “With that Brazil team it was the full backs who provided the ammunition to him and Cafu in particular was the main supplier so we looked to nullify him as best as we could.

“But just as you couldn’t mark Ronaldo out of a game I don’t think you can do the same with Haaland either.

“What you have to do is eliminate the passes to him. If you can stop a player from being in possession of the ball then you give yourself a chance.”

‘Every manager would want Haaland in their team’

Knowing what needs to be done and implementing it successfully are two different things though.

Brown can be forgiven for feeling a sense of relief it is Scotland boss Steve Clarke who must find the answer.

But it is clear the former Aberdeen manager wishes he could focus on how to feed the forward rather than starve him of the supply he craves.

Brown said: “I know it sounds like an oversimplification but it’s a logical approach.

“I wish there was some marvellous tactical solution I could share on how to stop him but there isn’t one.

“The biggest compliment I can pay him as a manager is you’d love to have him in your team wouldn’t you?

“I don’t think there is a manager of any club who wouldn’t want him in their side and I’m sure his managers at Manchester City and the national team are delighted to pick him.”

Victory in Norway would be a huge step towards next summer’s finals

Scotland head for Norway this weekend in the unusual position of being group leaders after racing out the traps in impressive fashion.

Two wins from their opening two games, including a stunning 2-0 victory against Spain at Hampden, have given Clarke’s side a three-point lead on the Spaniards and, crucially, opened up a five-point gap on Norway.

Brown believes if that trend continues in the next two matches against Norway at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Saturday and Georgia at Hampden next Tuesday then the Tartan Army will be making plans for a summer trip to Germany next year.

He said: “We’re notoriously slow starters so it is a nice feeling to see the team topping the table with a 100% record after opening with two wins.

“If we still have a 100% record after this double header then we’re well on our way to qualifying which would be a fantastic achievement.

“But saying that and achieving that are two very different things.

“Two games were enough to put us in a strong position.

“The next two matches are equally important in ensuring we remain in that situation.”