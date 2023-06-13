Eight-month ban for amateur footballer in Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight-month ban for amateur footballer in Caithness

Midfielder Grant MacNab will be out of action until next year after authorities condemn 'threatening behaviour'

By Paul Chalk
A Caithness amateur footballer guilty of “threatening behaviour” has been banned for eight months.

Midfielder Grant MacNab, 31, was suspended by the Scottish Amateur Football Association (SAFA) from June 11 until February 22, 2024, following a hearing held by the governing body of amateur football.

Once this ban is completed, the player has still to serve seven games from a separate 16-match suspension handed down by the Caithness Amateur Football Association (CAFA) for “several offences”.

MacNab, who now plays for Staxigoe United, was playing for Wick Groats when his actions led to the punishments by the authorities.

In a league contest at Morrison Park in Halkirk in August involving High Ormlie Hotspur and Wick Groats, play was stopped by official Liam Bremner after MacNab, with his side 1-0 down, was given two red cards during the half-time break.

CAFA have since reminded “all players and officials that any forms of threatening or abusive behaviour towards match officials (or fellow players and club officials) will not be tolerated.”

The abandoned match was not replayed and the scoreline of 1-0 to High Ormlie Hotspur stood.

This resulted in Groats finishing their First Division season three points behind champions Pentland United, who won the silverware on the same evening.

