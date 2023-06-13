Eight-month ban for amateur footballer in Caithness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Caithness amateur footballer guilty of “threatening behaviour” has been banned for eight months.

Midfielder Grant MacNab, 31, was suspended by the Scottish Amateur Football Association (SAFA) from June 11 until February 22, 2024, following a hearing held by the governing body of amateur football.

Once this ban is completed, the player has still to serve seven games from a separate 16-match suspension handed down by the Caithness Amateur Football Association (CAFA) for “several offences”.

MacNab, who now plays for Staxigoe United, was playing for Wick Groats when his actions led to the punishments by the authorities.

In a league contest at Morrison Park in Halkirk in August involving High Ormlie Hotspur and Wick Groats, play was stopped by official Liam Bremner after MacNab, with his side 1-0 down, was given two red cards during the half-time break.

CAFA have since reminded “all players and officials that any forms of threatening or abusive behaviour towards match officials (or fellow players and club officials) will not be tolerated.”

The abandoned match was not replayed and the scoreline of 1-0 to High Ormlie Hotspur stood.

This resulted in Groats finishing their First Division season three points behind champions Pentland United, who won the silverware on the same evening.