Caley Thistle agree new deal with experienced defender Danny Devine

Defender Danny Devine has agreed a new one-year contract with Caley Thistle.

The 30-year-old Northern Irishman, who won the Scottish Cup with the Highlanders in 2015, will be seen as a key figure as the side prepares for its seventh successive season in the second-tier.

His new contract comes with a conditional second year added as part of the agreement.

📝 Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to confirm that Danny Devine has agreed a new one year contract with a conditional second year added as part of the new agreement with the club 👉 https://t.co/LGmWcZlZNt pic.twitter.com/7ANoVgYETd — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 13, 2023

Devine, now in his second spell at ICT, rejoined from Dunfermline Athletic in 2020, having left to sign for Partick Thistle four years previously.

Vice-captaincy role began last season

Devine, who also featured in this month’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic, has made 180 appearances and scored six goals since moving north from Wrexham a decade ago.

A club statement said: “Since coming back in 2020, Danny has been a mainstay in the team working under John Robertson, Neil McCann and Billy Dodds.

“He was named vice-captain at the start of season 2022-23. Since returning, Danny has helped the club reach the Premiership play-off final in 2022 and the Scottish Cup final this year.”

His defensive partner Robbie Deas has joined Premiership Kilmarnock, while ICT have deals on the table for Scott Allardice, Austin Samuels, Ethan Cairns, Robbie Thompson and Harry Hennem.

Inverness are also in talks with star striker Billy Mckay, who is weighing up his third successive year with the Caley Jags which was triggered by the number of appearances he made last season.

Mackay, with 100 ICT goals, is just one behind record club scorer Dennis Wyness.