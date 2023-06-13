Caley Thistle agree new deal with experienced defender Danny Devine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle agree new deal with experienced defender Danny Devine

The Scottish Cup-winning centre-half signs a one-year contract, which could be extended to two seasons.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Defender Danny Devine has agreed a new one-year contract with Caley Thistle.

The 30-year-old Northern Irishman, who won the Scottish Cup with the Highlanders in 2015, will be seen as a key figure as the side prepares for its seventh successive season in the second-tier.

His new contract comes with a conditional second year added as part of the agreement.

Devine, now in his second spell at ICT, rejoined from Dunfermline Athletic in 2020, having left to sign for Partick Thistle four years previously.

Vice-captaincy role began last season

Devine, who also featured in this month’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic, has made 180 appearances and scored six goals since moving north from Wrexham a decade ago.

A club statement said: “Since coming back in 2020, Danny has been a mainstay in the team working under John Robertson, Neil McCann and Billy Dodds.

“He was named vice-captain at the start of season 2022-23. Since returning, Danny has helped the club reach the Premiership play-off final in 2022 and the Scottish Cup final this year.”

His defensive partner Robbie Deas has joined Premiership Kilmarnock, while ICT have deals on the table for Scott Allardice, Austin Samuels, Ethan Cairns, Robbie Thompson and Harry Hennem.

Inverness are also in talks with star striker Billy Mckay, who is weighing up his third successive year with the Caley Jags which was triggered by the number of appearances he made last season.

Mackay, with 100 ICT goals, is just one behind record club scorer Dennis Wyness.

