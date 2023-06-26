Paul Third: A radical approach could unearth future Scottish internationals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: A radical approach could unearth future Scottish internationals

Forcing top flight clubs to field under-21 players could get the conveyor belt of Scottish players moving again.

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

The SFA’s desire to usher B teams into Scottish football will remain unless clubs can convince the governing body there is a better way to develop elite players.

The push for change has been halted temporarily after the SFA withdrew its motion for clubs to vote on creating a new fifth tier of Scottish football and admitting B teams from the elite clubs in Scotland earlier this month.

But the appearance of SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell on national radio on Saturday left no-one in any doubt the desire for change burns as bright as ever.

Maxwell conceded it had become quickly apparent due to the backlash from fans that the Conference League proposal was doomed to fail.

His comment the SFA does not need the approval of clubs to make such a change was largely overlooked.

But clearly if the hearts and minds of supporters is entrenched against it then as a public relations exercise it makes for a bad move on the body’s part to charge on.

The ideal solution was to have clubs get behind the move. When it didn’t happen common sense prevailed and it was withdrawn to spare any embarrassment.

But as Maxwell highlighted, the Conference League may not be happening yet but the need to improve the development of future talent for the Scottish national team has not diminished.

Is B teams the solution?

However, the SFA should consider whether B teams in Scottish football is the answer.

Goodness knows the contribution of the clubs to the SPFL Trust Trophy has been largely irrelevant thus far.

Last season 11 Premiership clubs entered B teams.

Six failed to make it past the first round, St Johnstone and Livingston were beaten in the second round and the three remaining representatives – Celtic, Rangers and Kilmarnock – were all knocked out in the third round.

Since being included in the tournament in 2016, no Premiership B team has reached the final.

The SPFL Trust Trophy.

It remains to be seen how having four under-21 teams of Premiership clubs unable to win promotion from a 10-team league created just to squeeze them in is going to make their young players any better.

Maybe the top flight can provide the answer

Maybe we need to look at being stricter in terms of forcing clubs to field their own players at first-team level.

Should a more radical approach be adopted? For example, how about putting in place a pre-determined number of minutes under-21 players must play at first-team level on a matchday?

Surely there is a debate to be had because if history has shown us anything it’s that there is no substitute for first-team experience when it comes to being an international player.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson during a training session in Spain.

Captain Andy Robertson is the exception rather than the rule after being spotted at Queen’s Park before going up through the levels in his career to become a European Cup winner with Liverpool.

The rest have learned their trade in the first team of their respective clubs.

John McGinn and Kenny McLean have played starring roles in helping Scotland win four games out of four in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Yet they were in the St Mirren team which was relegated from the top flight in 2015.

They have both moved to England since then of course but the point stands – experience of men’s football at the highest level is what makes a player.

It is why clubs send young talent on loan to the lower leagues every season. It’s tried and trusted.

We’ve only got ourselves to blame

There is no disputing the conveyor belt of Scottish talent is slowing. But it’s because opportunities are limited by their clubs.

When Celtic are signing Odin Thiago Holm, a 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder with almost 100 appearances for Valerenga in the last four years, it’s hailed as a coup.

But there is not one 20-year-old in the current Celtic squad with the first-team experience the new arrival has.

In fact, there cannot be many at any club in the Scottish Premiership who can boast that experience.

It’s not a criticism of our clubs so much as a sign of how we seem to have got this all back to front.

Maybe Maxwell can start there rather than pressing on with a move which will relegate clubs en masse and angering fans – many of whom make up the Tartan Army by the way – in the process.

After all, it is the elite who have created this problem so why should the part-time clubs suffer because of it?

