Highlands & Islands

Late night delays possible as roadworks begin on A830 at Fort William

Two sites at Fort William and Corpach will received upgrades to improve roads and active travel routes.

By Ross Hempseed
A830 roadworks at Fort William.
A830 near Lochaber High School. Image: Google Maps.

Bear Scotland is carrying out active travel and road safety improvements near Corpach and Fort William, which could lead to late-night delays.

The work is being done on two sections of the A830 Fort William to Glenfinnan road close to the roundabout leading to the A82 Fort William to Inverness road.

Located outside Lochaber High School, roadworks will take place between June 25-30 and again from July 9-14 between 7pm and 6am.

The work is to upgrade and widen the cycle paths as well as road resurfacing and improvements to the signal-controlled junction.

There will be lane closures and temporary traffic lights in place each working night and the existing cycle paths will be closed, with alternative routes in place.

At Corpach a new footpath and additional street lighting will be installed between Annat Industrial Estate and the entrance to Linnhe Lochside Holidays.

The street lighting will be installed beginning July 26 for six weeks between Sunday and Thursday, 10pm until 6am with an eastbound lane closure and temporary traffic lights in place.

Roadworks will take place in Fort William for 10 days.

The works have been scheduled to begin after the summer season to reduce the impact on tourism.

Iain Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These works are part of our ongoing commitment to improving safety for vulnerable road users and will see improvements to the existing links for pedestrians and cyclists in the area, as well as improving safety and travel times for drivers.

“The traffic management is essential to keep roadworkers and road users safe during this project as our teams will be working on the verges, however, we will do all we can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We encourage road users to plan their journey in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

