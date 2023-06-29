Loch Ness add top striker ahead of Scottish Cup bow and title defence

North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness could kick off their season with an historic Scottish Cup debut – then they aim to get even better in defence of their NCL title.

The Fortrose-based league winners, who only set up a senior team to compete at this level three years ago, will be in the preliminary round of the country’s main knock-out competition won by Celtic against Caley Thistle on June 3.

So, when the NCL kicks off on August 12, Loch Ness will be in cup action – or they might get a bye, all depending on the draw.

They then start their 2023-24 league campaign the following week against Clachnacuddin A at King George V Park.

Scottish Cup debut is dream for club

Manager Shane Carling explained there’s a huge amount of excitement within the club as they get set for what could be another fascinating year for Loch Ness.

He said: “We’re looking forward to defending our title, but the big thing for us before that is playing in the Scottish Cup.

“For a club like us to be in the Scottish Cup after being in the North Caley just a couple of years is pretty big, it’s incredible.

“The boys are buzzing. We have our first pre-season game this Saturday against Clach. We have a few boys missing and a few out injured.”

MacLeod is ‘statement’ signing – boss

Carling is working hard to add more quality to his ranks, with ex-Buckie Thistle striker Adam MacLeod a major capture for the champions this summer.

He said: “We’re hoping to take in four new players, so we will hopefully be looking stronger than last year.

“It looks promising. The one confirmed as we speak is Adam MacLeod, who has been with Caley Thistle, Elgin City, Nairn Saints and in fact he only just left Buckie Thistle in January.

“He then went to Lossiemouth until the end of the season and he’s now joined us, which we’re delighted about.

“He’s a number nine, a striker, and he’s got great experience, scores goals, and that’s a big statement from this club, especially when we have the likes of Allan Macphee, who scored 31 goals last season, and Liam Taylor, who joined us in January, and he got 17 or 18 goals.

“So, we already have plenty of firepower, so to bring in a player of Adam’s quality is really good. That’s three Highland League players – Allan played at Forres, Liam has been at Fort William, Forres, Strathspey and we got him from Clach, and now Adam with his Highland League experience. We’re looking very strong.”

Many rivals will also be stronger

And Carling admits when you look at the 13 clubs ahead of kick-off, it’s hard to say where their main challengers could come from.

He added: “You look at the clubs and you can’t predict what will happen, which is great for the league.

“For example, Golspie Sutherland will probably be stronger this season and, as ever, Invergordon will be right up there.

“You then look at Halkirk United and Thurso, they are both capable of having strong seasons.

“I also think Inverness Athletic will only get stronger, so there will be many clubs pushing hard this year.

“The pressure will be on us, so let’s see how the boys handle it.

“Last season, we handled it very well, especially having been top of the league for so long.

“The previous year, after Christmas, we threw it away, but this time we went on to win it. We’re in a good place and we’re working hard to get even stronger.”

PRE SEASON 23/24 SEASON: Confirmed fixtures for our 23/24 pre season 🆚 @clachfc

📍 King George V Park

🏟️ Fortrose

🗓️ 1st July

⏰ 13:00 🆚 @TheCansOfficial

📍 Forres

🏟️ Mosset Park

🗓️ 8th July

⏰ 13:00 🆚 @BuckieThistle

📍 Buckie

🏟️ Victoria Park

🗓️ 19th July

⏰ 20:00 pic.twitter.com/jmRtuUhi5z — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) June 15, 2023

Highland League warm-ups all set

As well as playing Clach’s first-team on Saturday, Loch Ness will travel to Forres Mechanics on July 8, go to Buckie Thistle on July 15 then welcome Nairn County to King George V Park on July 22.

So, facing three Highland League opponents as part of their preparations, Carling hopes, will have them ready for action in August.

The NCL fixtures until the midway stage have just been published and double cup winners and league runners-up Invergordon kick off on August 12 away to Golspie in a mouth-watering opener, while there’s a derby as Halkirk United host Thurso.

The other games on day one are: Alness United v Inverness Athletic, Clach v St Duthus and Fort William v Bonar Bridge.

There will be huge interest around basement toilers Bonar Bridge, who will now be managed by South Africa-based coach Bobby Breen, his son Robbie Breen and former club captain Tommy McClenaghan.