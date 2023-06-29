Loch Ness add top striker ahead of Scottish Cup bow and title defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Loch Ness add top striker ahead of Scottish Cup bow and title defence

Experienced frontman Adam MacLeod adds further firepower to champions, whose boss Shane Carling prepares for an exciting start to the new season.

By Paul Chalk
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness could kick off their season with an historic Scottish Cup debut – then they aim to get even better in defence of their NCL title.

The Fortrose-based league winners, who only set up a senior team to compete at this level three years ago, will be in the preliminary round of the country’s main knock-out competition won by Celtic against Caley Thistle on June 3.

So, when the NCL kicks off on August 12, Loch Ness will be in cup action – or they might get a bye, all depending on the draw.

They then start their 2023-24 league campaign the following week against Clachnacuddin A at King George V Park.

Champions Loch Ness celebrate their NCL title win. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

Scottish Cup debut is dream for club

Manager Shane Carling explained there’s a huge amount of excitement within the club as they get set for what could be another fascinating year for Loch Ness.

He said: “We’re looking forward to defending our title, but the big thing for us before that is playing in the Scottish Cup.

“For a club like us to be in the Scottish Cup after being in the North Caley just a couple of years is pretty big, it’s incredible.

“The boys are buzzing. We have our first pre-season game this Saturday against Clach. We have a few boys missing and a few out injured.”

MacLeod is ‘statement’ signing – boss

Carling is working hard to add more quality to his ranks, with ex-Buckie Thistle striker Adam MacLeod a major capture for the champions this summer.

He said: “We’re hoping to take in four new players, so we will hopefully be looking stronger than last year.

“It looks promising. The one confirmed as we speak is Adam MacLeod, who has been with Caley Thistle, Elgin City, Nairn Saints and in fact he only just left Buckie Thistle in January.

Adam MacLeod, centre, after scoring for Lossiemouth last season. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“He then went to Lossiemouth until the end of the season and he’s now joined us, which we’re delighted about.

“He’s a number nine, a striker, and he’s got great experience, scores goals, and that’s a big statement from this club, especially when we have the likes of Allan Macphee, who scored 31 goals last season, and Liam Taylor, who joined us in January, and he got 17 or 18 goals.

“So, we already have plenty of firepower, so to bring in a player of Adam’s quality is really good. That’s three Highland League players – Allan played at Forres, Liam has been at Fort William, Forres, Strathspey and we got him from Clach, and now Adam with his Highland League experience. We’re looking very strong.”

Many rivals will also be stronger

And Carling admits when you look at the 13 clubs ahead of kick-off, it’s hard to say where their main challengers could come from.

He added: “You look at the clubs and you can’t predict what will happen, which is great for the league.

“For example, Golspie Sutherland will probably be stronger this season and, as ever, Invergordon will be right up there.

“You then look at Halkirk United and Thurso, they are both capable of having strong seasons.

“I also think Inverness Athletic will only get stronger, so there will be many clubs pushing hard this year.

“The pressure will be on us, so let’s see how the boys handle it.

“Last season, we handled it very well, especially having been top of the league for so long.

“The previous year, after Christmas, we threw it away, but this time we went on to win it. We’re in a good place and we’re working hard to get even stronger.”

Highland League warm-ups all set

As well as playing Clach’s first-team on Saturday, Loch Ness will travel to Forres Mechanics on July 8, go to Buckie Thistle on July 15 then welcome Nairn County to King George V Park on July 22.

So, facing three Highland League opponents as part of their preparations, Carling hopes, will have them ready for action in August.

The NCL fixtures until the midway stage have just been published and double cup winners and league runners-up Invergordon kick off on August 12 away to Golspie in a mouth-watering opener, while there’s a derby as Halkirk United host Thurso.

The other games on day one are: Alness United v Inverness Athletic, Clach v St Duthus and Fort William v Bonar Bridge.

There will be huge interest around basement toilers Bonar Bridge, who will now be managed by South Africa-based coach Bobby Breen, his son Robbie Breen and former club captain Tommy McClenaghan. 

More from Press and Journal

The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside newly expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS
Aberdeen FC former players' charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of goal posts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns. Picture shows; Goal posts have been taken down at Burn Brae Park in Inverness. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Goalposts removed from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Roads ban for 'overexcited' teen who took mum's car and crashed into family
Kaya Malinowska and her mum Anna are the bee's knees after launching Carnie Bees, their family business producing honey, candles and pollen you can sprinkle on your cereal.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire honey producer creates buzz with plans for bee sauna
Oklahoma! is being performed at the Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image credit: Callum Stuart
REVIEW: Oklahoma! At Aberdeen Arts Centre
Dark and mysterious, The Cave Bar makes for an intriguing experience. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Posh pub grub at Meldrum House's 1236 At The Cave Bar
To go with story by Jamie Ross. / Picture shows; CR0042102 Reporter, David McPhee / Danny McKay. Sheriff Court, Aberdeen. Pictured is Ryan Combe 11th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 27/06/2023
Dons fan handed UK-wide football ban after drunken attack on 15-year-old boy