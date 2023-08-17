Beautiful Inverurie bungalows go on the market for £250,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful Inverurie bungalows go on the market for £250,000

The stylish new homes are located at the new Lochter development, just a stone's throw from Inverurie.

By Rosemary Lowne
New bungalows have gone on the market in Inverurie.
This computer generated image shows what the beautiful Elphinstone 2 bungalow will look like. Image: Mearns & Gill

Keeping your feet on the ground has never been a more attractive prospect thanks to a beautiful array of new build bungalows that have just gone on the market in Inverurie.

Built by the Kintore based Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, the mix of one and two-bedroom single storey properties are based at the new Lochter development, just a stone’s throw away from Inverurie’s vibrant town centre.

Described by the house builder as being perfect for growing families and those taking their next step on the property ladder, the eight two-bedroom Elphinstone 2 type bungalows feature ensuite master bedrooms, spacious lounge areas, stylish kitchens with integrated dishwashers and fridge-freezers and garages.

Colin Wood, the operations manager at Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, says the bungalows are ideal for growing families or those looking to get onto the property ladder. Image: Mearns & Gill

Beautiful bungalows are perfect for stylish family living

Four one-bedroom bungalows – Elphinstone 1 house styles – will go onto the market shortly.

They also feature beautiful and spacious living areas, superb kitchens with an array of appliances and lots of storage space.

Colin Wood, the operations manager at Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, is confident that the homes will prove to be popular.

“We are proud to announce the release of a new collection of Elphinstone bungalows at Lochter in Inverurie,” says Colin.

The living room of one of the Inverurie bungalows - with light cream walls and couches. There's a brown arm chair with a small end table and a white coffee table in the centre of the room
The living rooms are all bright and impeccably stylish. Image: Mearns & Gill

“Many builders have stayed away from building bungalows due to the lower returns meaning it can be very difficult to find a bungalow to move into later in life.

“At Malcolm Allan we are committed to delivering a mix of house styles and sizes across our large-scale developments like Lochter, ensuring we can provide high quality Malcolm Allan homes to people right across the home buying journey.

“We are sure this latest release at our Lochter development in Inverurie will prove very popular.”

Tranquil yet central location

Lochter is located off Oldmeldrum Road and blends tranquil surroundings with easy access to local amenities.

Inverurie train station and town centre are located less than a mile away and can be accessed via walking routes through the Ury Riverside Park – a scenic community park full of wildlife, birds and wildflowers.

A large supermarket is located minutes away by car and located only 18 miles from Aberdeen, Lochter sits on a perfect route for commuters.

The kitchen, with white walls, cupboards and counters.
The kitchens have all the right ingredients. Image: Mearns & Gill

Ideal for growing families

For growing families, Lochter is a real attraction with Uryside Primary School located right on Lochter’s doorstep and a secondary school within walking distance. Hoodles Playbarn is also only a short drive away with plenty to entertain the little ones.

And for those who would like to get more of a feel of the development, the Lochter showhome is available to view.

The Elphinstone 2 bungalows are priced at £250,000.

One of the bedrooms, with white walls, a pink feature wall, a plush grey bed frame and headboard, a cream carpet and two bedside tables with lamps.
Enjoy a good night’s sleep in one of the beautiful bedrooms. Image: Mearns & Gill

For more information check out the website mahousebuilders.com or by visit the Lochter showhome from Thursday to Saturday from 10:30am to 5:30pm.

