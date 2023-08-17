Beautiful Inverurie bungalows go on the market for £250,000

Keeping your feet on the ground has never been a more attractive prospect thanks to a beautiful array of new build bungalows that have just gone on the market in Inverurie.

Built by the Kintore based Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, the mix of one and two-bedroom single storey properties are based at the new Lochter development, just a stone’s throw away from Inverurie’s vibrant town centre.

Described by the house builder as being perfect for growing families and those taking their next step on the property ladder, the eight two-bedroom Elphinstone 2 type bungalows feature ensuite master bedrooms, spacious lounge areas, stylish kitchens with integrated dishwashers and fridge-freezers and garages.

Beautiful bungalows are perfect for stylish family living

Four one-bedroom bungalows – Elphinstone 1 house styles – will go onto the market shortly.

They also feature beautiful and spacious living areas, superb kitchens with an array of appliances and lots of storage space.

Colin Wood, the operations manager at Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, is confident that the homes will prove to be popular.

“We are proud to announce the release of a new collection of Elphinstone bungalows at Lochter in Inverurie,” says Colin.

“Many builders have stayed away from building bungalows due to the lower returns meaning it can be very difficult to find a bungalow to move into later in life.

“At Malcolm Allan we are committed to delivering a mix of house styles and sizes across our large-scale developments like Lochter, ensuring we can provide high quality Malcolm Allan homes to people right across the home buying journey.

“We are sure this latest release at our Lochter development in Inverurie will prove very popular.”

Tranquil yet central location

Lochter is located off Oldmeldrum Road and blends tranquil surroundings with easy access to local amenities.

Inverurie train station and town centre are located less than a mile away and can be accessed via walking routes through the Ury Riverside Park – a scenic community park full of wildlife, birds and wildflowers.

A large supermarket is located minutes away by car and located only 18 miles from Aberdeen, Lochter sits on a perfect route for commuters.

Ideal for growing families

For growing families, Lochter is a real attraction with Uryside Primary School located right on Lochter’s doorstep and a secondary school within walking distance. Hoodles Playbarn is also only a short drive away with plenty to entertain the little ones.

And for those who would like to get more of a feel of the development, the Lochter showhome is available to view.

The Elphinstone 2 bungalows are priced at £250,000.

For more information check out the website mahousebuilders.com or by visit the Lochter showhome from Thursday to Saturday from 10:30am to 5:30pm.