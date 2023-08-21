Avoch have the edge to win seventh Highland Amateur Cup

Avoch won the Highland Amateur Cup for a seventh time thanks to a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Wick Groats on Saturday.

A second half strike from Stuart Leslie made the difference against the Caithness county champions in front of an estimated 700 crowd at Harmsworth Park, Wick.

The final between two of the most successful clubs in the competition in recent years failed to live up to expectations.

However, the Black Isle outfit proved worthy winners, creating the better chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Avoch manager Martyn MacAllister has won five winners’ medals as a player, and was delighted his players showed enough quality to edge the tense contest.

He said: “It wasn’t the best of games, but it’s all about winning the trophy, that’s all that matters.

“I don’t think I’ve played in any finals that were pretty. There are a lot of nerves involved. But I thought we dealt with it better and deserved to win the game.

“But all credit to Kevin (Anderson, Wick Groats manager) and his boys – they are always there or thereabouts. They are a good group of lads and I’m sure they will be back again next year.”

FULL-TIME SCORE – HIGHLAND AMATEUR CUP FINAL

Wick Groats 0 v Avoch 1. 2.30 p.m at Harmsworth Park, Wick. GOAL – Stuart Leslie#HAC pic.twitter.com/JsQ5INq81L — Highland Amateur Cup (@highlandamcup) August 19, 2023

No breakthrough in first half

After a cagey opening spell, Groats were forced into making a change in the ninth minute when Korbyn Cameron replaced the injured Alan Mathieson.

In the first real opening in the game, Wick’s Ben Sinclair was played in by Jonah Martens, but his low drive from 25 yards failed to trouble Niall Hastie in the Avoch goal.

Avoch came close on the half-hour mark when a Kyle MacLean drive from outside the area flew narrowly past keeper Kieran MacLeod’s left-hand post.

The best chances of the half from either side came shortly afterwards, with Hastie racing off his line to save from Steven Anderson, while, at the other end, Ian Penwright’s attempted chip over the Groats keeper landed on top of the crossbar.

The Avoch goal survived a scare early in the second half when Hastie could only parry a bobbling effort from Sinclair before it was frantically scrambled away for a corner.

The chances kept coming and Avoch full-back Niall Docherty fired over at one end before Sinclair forced a good save from Hastie at the other.

Congratulations to Martyn and his team on winning the Highland Amateur Cup! Avoch's seventh win in 17 years – great achievement #HAC pic.twitter.com/AJvEXxJKYo — John MacLeod (@JohnMacLeod67) August 19, 2023

Leslie was goal star in a top display

The winning goal arrived in the 53rd minute. Man-of-the-match Leslie cut in from the left and, from the edge of the 18-yard box, curled the ball into the far top corner of the net for the winner.

Penwright passed up a great chance to double the lead in the 62nd minute when he headed straight at the Groats keeper.

Groats tried hard to get back on level terms without creating too much in the way of chances.

Steven Anderson headed over following a corner in the 77th minute, and a Michael Steven free-kick from a good position ended up clearing the crossbar.

But Avoch could have made it 2-0 in the dying minutes when Leslie squared the ball to substitute Dean Wallace, but he fired over from close range.