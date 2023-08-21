Avoch have the edge to win seventh Highland Amateur Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Avoch have the edge to win seventh Highland Amateur Cup

Man-of-the-match Stuart Leslie curled the ball into the far top corner of the net for the final clincher.

By Reporter
Avoch defeated Wick Groats to lift the Highland Amateur Cup on Saturday. Image: James Gunn
Avoch defeated Wick Groats to lift the Highland Amateur Cup on Saturday. Image: James Gunn

Avoch won the Highland Amateur Cup for a seventh time thanks to a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Wick Groats on Saturday.

A second half strike from Stuart Leslie made the difference against the Caithness county champions in front of an estimated 700 crowd at Harmsworth Park, Wick.

The final between two of the most successful clubs in the competition in recent years failed to live up to expectations.

However, the Black Isle outfit proved worthy winners, creating the better chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Avoch manager Martyn MacAllister has won five winners’ medals as a player, and was delighted his players showed enough quality to edge the tense contest.

He said: “It wasn’t the best of games, but it’s all about winning the trophy, that’s all that matters.

“I don’t think I’ve played in any finals that were pretty. There are a lot of nerves involved. But I thought we dealt with it better and deserved to win the game.

“But all credit to Kevin (Anderson, Wick Groats manager) and his boys – they are always there or thereabouts. They are a good group of lads and I’m sure they will be back again next year.”

No breakthrough in first half

After a cagey opening spell, Groats were forced into making a change in the ninth minute when Korbyn Cameron replaced the injured Alan Mathieson.

In the first real opening in the game, Wick’s Ben Sinclair was played in by Jonah Martens, but his low drive from 25 yards failed to trouble Niall Hastie in the Avoch goal.

Avoch came close on the half-hour mark when a Kyle MacLean drive from outside the area flew narrowly past keeper Kieran MacLeod’s left-hand post.

The best chances of the half from either side came shortly afterwards, with Hastie racing off his line to save from Steven Anderson, while, at the other end, Ian Penwright’s attempted chip over the Groats keeper landed on top of the crossbar.

The Avoch goal survived a scare early in the second half when Hastie could only parry a bobbling effort from Sinclair before it was frantically scrambled away for a corner.

The chances kept coming and Avoch full-back Niall Docherty fired over at one end before Sinclair forced a good save from Hastie at the other.

Leslie was goal star in a top display

The winning goal arrived in the 53rd minute. Man-of-the-match Leslie cut in from the left and, from the edge of the 18-yard box, curled the ball into the far top corner of the net for the winner.

Penwright passed up a great chance to double the lead in the 62nd minute when he headed straight at the Groats keeper.

Groats tried hard to get back on level terms without creating too much in the way of chances.

Steven Anderson headed over following a corner in the 77th minute, and a Michael Steven free-kick from a good position ended up clearing the crossbar.

But Avoch could have made it 2-0 in the dying minutes when Leslie squared the ball to substitute Dean Wallace, but he fired over from close range.

Conversation