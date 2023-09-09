Scotland fan view: John McGinn is the driving force behind rejuvenated national team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland fan view: John McGinn is the driving force behind rejuvenated national team

Steve Clarke's side made it five wins out of five in their Euro 2024 qualifying group with a 3-0 victory in Cyprus.

By Chris Crighton
John McGinn celebrates after making it 3-0 against Cyprus. Image: SNS.
John McGinn celebrates after making it 3-0 against Cyprus. Image: SNS.

International football has changed plenty since the days of Denis Law and Kenny Dalglish.

With twice the number of active UEFA member nations, not to mention a whole extra tournament, there are many more competitive fixtures now than were available then.

But it is still a noteworthy achievement to break any Scottish goalscoring record held by either of those towering figures, and while it may be some years yet until their overall mark comes under threat, Scotland’s all-time leading scorer in supranational tournament play is now another: John McGinn.

With nine goals in European Championship qualifiers added to four in World Cup qualification and two in the Nations League, no player has ever made so weighty a contribution to Scotland’s efforts to reach major finals.

Injury now being all that can prevent him playing in a second, history will place McGinn, in all measurable terms, amongst special company in our nation’s very top drawer.

John McGinn was on target against Cyprus. Image: SNS. 

It will not be undeserved. For though Steve Clarke’s extraordinary revolution has required contributions of talented players across the pitch, it has always relied upon the drive of McGinn – a starter in 21 consecutive games, 15 of them wins – to bring the energy and personality so emblematic of the transformation.

He may be a cult hero but that is to sell McGinn’s quality short.

This is no rough operator. He may have the street-corner, gallus look possessed by many of Scotland’s less chiselled soccer heroes, but between the glinting eye and the comfortable backside there lives one heck of a footballer.

When eventually the day comes for younger heroes’ names to supplant John McGinn’s in the Tartan Army songbook, all that will remain to judge his legacy are the numbers in the ledger and the footage of his work. It will stand the test of time.

 

Conversation