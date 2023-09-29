Junior football: Culter and Bridge of Don Thistle gear up for Grill League Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Culter and Bridge of Don Thistle gear up for Grill League Cup final

Lee Youngson is hoping for a positive response from the Deesiders following their Scottish Cup heartbreak last weekend.

By Dave Macdermid
Culter celebrating winning the Grill League Cup final in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Culter celebrating winning the Grill League Cup final in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

The first silverware of the campaign will be won on Sunday at Charlie Gordon Park in Newmachar when Culter and Bridge of Don Thistle meet in the final of the Grill League Cup.

Holders Culter were edged out of the Scottish Cup last weekend in extra-time at the hands of Highland League Deveronvale.

Manager Lee Youngson expects to see a positive reaction from his players.

He said: “We’re looking forward to the final, we know it’ll be a tough test and we will need to be at our best all over the park to get what we want.

“We’ve had a good start to the season so Saturday was disappointing as we deserved more, but we won’t dwell on that.

“We will play worse and win but that’s football.

“Sunday will be a completely different challenge. It’s a cup final, most things go out the window and it goes down to the performance on the day.

“One thing you can guarantee is that both teams will be up for it, we need to ensure we do what we do well very well and if we do that, we will give ourselves a chance of winning another trophy, anything less simply won’t be enough.”

Jags boss Lewis Muirhead is also looking for a reaction after the side lost their 100% record at home to Newmachar United.

He said: “Both teams will be looking to bounce back, we addressed last weekend internally but we move on.

“These things tend to balance out over the course of a season and Newmachar quite rightly enjoyed the three points they won on Saturday.

“It’s going to be tough on Sunday and within the junior scene, Culter are a juggernaut, they’ve got a winning formula and are sticking by it quite rightly so.

“As I’ve said before, we’re still very much a work in progress and we’ve in the final and the proof of the pudding will be how it goes.

“We’re probably ahead of where we thought we’d be and it’s good to be where we’ve got to but, if it doesn’t go to plan, we’re not going to panic as we’ve got to be realistic.

“We’ve worked really hard in training this week and we’ll certainly be ready for this one.”

The final kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

Friday night under the lights

Sunday’s final has led to the return of Friday night football.

Newmachar United were meant to host Dyce tomorrow but, to protect the surface for Sunday, the McBookie.com Premier League clash has been switched to Ian Mair Park and brought forward to 7.30pm tonight with the hosts having the chance to move into second with a victory.

Things will change at the top when leaders Hermes, four points clear of tomorrow’s opponents Sunnybank, travel to Heathryfold while Ellon United, currently fourth, make the trip to Pleasure Park to meet Maud.

United have also announced that Keith McHattie has stood down from his position as manager.

A club statement thanked Keith for his outstanding work ethic, commitment and passion over the last few seasons.

United are currently on the lookout for a replacement, with Stuart Shinnie and Gregg Culling taking temporary charge until a successor is confirmed.

At New Advocates Park, East End entertain Rothie Rovers in what should be an interesting encounter, Stonehaven go to Buchanhaven Hearts while at Stauff Park, it’s Stoneywood Parkvale against Colony Park.

Championship pacesetters Banks o’ Dee JFC face Burghead Thistle at Spain Park with challengers Longside facing a tricky visit to Islavale and Banchory St Ternan also on the road at Whitehills.

Elsewhere, Glentanar make the journey to Cruden Bay, Deveronside are at home to Dufftown, Hall Russell United visit Lossiemouth United and New Elgin meet Forres Thistle at Nicol-Togneri Park with all matches getting under way at 2pm.

