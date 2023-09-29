Junior football: Culter and Bridge of Don Thistle gear up for Grill League Cup final

The first silverware of the campaign will be won on Sunday at Charlie Gordon Park in Newmachar when Culter and Bridge of Don Thistle meet in the final of the Grill League Cup.

Holders Culter were edged out of the Scottish Cup last weekend in extra-time at the hands of Highland League Deveronvale.

Manager Lee Youngson expects to see a positive reaction from his players.

He said: “We’re looking forward to the final, we know it’ll be a tough test and we will need to be at our best all over the park to get what we want.

“We’ve had a good start to the season so Saturday was disappointing as we deserved more, but we won’t dwell on that.

“We will play worse and win but that’s football.

“Sunday will be a completely different challenge. It’s a cup final, most things go out the window and it goes down to the performance on the day.

“One thing you can guarantee is that both teams will be up for it, we need to ensure we do what we do well very well and if we do that, we will give ourselves a chance of winning another trophy, anything less simply won’t be enough.”

Jags boss Lewis Muirhead is also looking for a reaction after the side lost their 100% record at home to Newmachar United.

He said: “Both teams will be looking to bounce back, we addressed last weekend internally but we move on.

“These things tend to balance out over the course of a season and Newmachar quite rightly enjoyed the three points they won on Saturday.

“It’s going to be tough on Sunday and within the junior scene, Culter are a juggernaut, they’ve got a winning formula and are sticking by it quite rightly so.

“As I’ve said before, we’re still very much a work in progress and we’ve in the final and the proof of the pudding will be how it goes.

“We’re probably ahead of where we thought we’d be and it’s good to be where we’ve got to but, if it doesn’t go to plan, we’re not going to panic as we’ve got to be realistic.

“We’ve worked really hard in training this week and we’ll certainly be ready for this one.”

The final kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

Friday night under the lights

Sunday’s final has led to the return of Friday night football.

Newmachar United were meant to host Dyce tomorrow but, to protect the surface for Sunday, the McBookie.com Premier League clash has been switched to Ian Mair Park and brought forward to 7.30pm tonight with the hosts having the chance to move into second with a victory.

Things will change at the top when leaders Hermes, four points clear of tomorrow’s opponents Sunnybank, travel to Heathryfold while Ellon United, currently fourth, make the trip to Pleasure Park to meet Maud.

United have also announced that Keith McHattie has stood down from his position as manager.

A club statement thanked Keith for his outstanding work ethic, commitment and passion over the last few seasons.

United are currently on the lookout for a replacement, with Stuart Shinnie and Gregg Culling taking temporary charge until a successor is confirmed.

At New Advocates Park, East End entertain Rothie Rovers in what should be an interesting encounter, Stonehaven go to Buchanhaven Hearts while at Stauff Park, it’s Stoneywood Parkvale against Colony Park.

Championship pacesetters Banks o’ Dee JFC face Burghead Thistle at Spain Park with challengers Longside facing a tricky visit to Islavale and Banchory St Ternan also on the road at Whitehills.

Elsewhere, Glentanar make the journey to Cruden Bay, Deveronside are at home to Dufftown, Hall Russell United visit Lossiemouth United and New Elgin meet Forres Thistle at Nicol-Togneri Park with all matches getting under way at 2pm.