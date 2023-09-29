High-flyers Halkirk United wary of 11th-placed Alness United ahead of North Caledonian League showdown

Boss Ewan McElroy insists his high-flying Halkirk United team will need a top performance to walk off as winners against Alness United in the North Caledonian League on Saturday.

The Anglers sit third in the NCL after netting nine points from their first four fixtures.

Their only defeat so far was a 1-0 home loss against champions Loch Ness – and a home win against Alness could take them level with second-placed Fort William.

Despite Alness being 11th in the table with just three points so far, they did dish out a 2-1 defeat to Halkirk in the first round of the Football Times Cup in August.

They have also been competitive in most of their games, save for last Saturday’s crushing 7-0 defeat to Loch Ness at Fortrose.

McElroy: Rivals Alness ‘capable of beating any team’

McElroy, therefore, will have his players on-guard to ensure there are no slip-ups against a team he thinks are better than their position might suggest.

He said: “We know only too well what Alness are capable of, having already lost to them.

“They deserved their victory. Although their league position won’t reflect it, Alness are capable of beating any team on their day. That’s for sure.

🌑 𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓 𝐔𝐏 🔴 📅 Saturday 30th September

⚽️ Orkney v Inverness Athletic

🏆 Macleod & MacCallum North Caledonian League

🏟 Kirkwall Grammer School, Kirkwall

⏰ 12:30 PM 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫

Paul Coutts powered by exp#InvAth | #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/oTXSBo3wRk — Inverness Athletic Football Club (@InvernessAthFC) September 26, 2023

“We’re under no illusion that this won’t be a difficult game. We will have to start in a positive fashion.

“Fingers-crossed the boys do that and we can get a positive result.

“Overall, I’ve been pretty satisfied with the performances. It has been a reasonably good start to the season.

“The only disappointing performance was only our away game at Alness.

“Even the Loch Ness game, which was lost 1-0, was a pretty tight affair, which could have gone either way.”

Squad reshuffle pays off for Halkirk

McElroy praised his players, including his summer arrivals, for putting in the graft away from matchday which he thinks has been boosting their displays on the park.

He added: “The boys are training well and there is a positive mood within the squad. We’re looking forward to ever game.

“We have a really good group this year and we had a mini-reshuffle this season.

“The boys we have taken in have settled in quickly. They’re all keen and are enjoying training. It makes everything really enjoyable.”

⚫️ NEXT MATCH ⚫️ Our next match will see us travel to North to play @GolspieSuthFC in league action We hope to see you there. More nfo 👇 🏆 @MacandMac28 @NorthCaleyFA League

📍 GOLSPIE

🏟️ KING GEORGE V PARK

⏰ 14:00 KICK OFF#FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/tXe2vBsJ4N — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) September 27, 2023

Loch Ness on the road to Golspie

Loch Ness were docked three points this week, as well as being expelled from the Football Times Cup, after being charged with fielding an ineligible player.

The champions are appealing, stressing they played by the registration rules.

They will be chasing their fourth victory in five fixtures when they go to Golspie Sutherland, who are playing only their third league game after reaching the first round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup, where they were edged out on penalties against Highland League opponents Forres Mechanics last week.

NEXT WEEKEND'S NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE FIXTURES (WEEK 8) – 30.9.23 Bonar Bridge v Thurso

Fort William v Clach 'A'

Golspie Sutherland v Loch Ness

Halkirk United v Alness Utd

Invergordon v St.Duthus

Orkney v Inverness Ath (12.30 @ KGS) 2 p.m ko unless stated #NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/uBcEryX6Uq — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) September 26, 2023

Fort William set for Clach ‘A’ clash

Meanwhile, Clachnacuddin ‘A’, who rose above Loch Ness into fourth position on the back of the above punishment, can cash in on any Halkirk slip-up if they can spring a surprise against second-placed Fort William on Saturday.

Victory for the hosts from the West Highlands will put them top if they win and leaders Invergordon fail to defeat visitors St Duthus.

Elsewhere this weekend, the 12.30pm start pitches Orkney into home action against Inverness Athletic, before, at Migdale playing fields, Bonar Bridge take on basement opponents Thurso, who are three points below them.