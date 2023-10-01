Paul Third: Farewell Frank McDougall, Aberdeen’s goalscorer extraordinaire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Farewell Frank McDougall, Aberdeen’s goalscorer extraordinaire

The Dons striker who packed a Hall of Fame career into his brief spell at Pittodrie.

Frank McDougall in action for Aberdeen
Frank McDougall was in hat-trick form during the 1984-85 season, scoring a treble against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
By Paul Third

If there was one thing Frank McDougall did not lack it was confidence.

His contribution to the Aberdeen cause was fleeting but it was certainly memorable.

A remarkable 44 goals in 69 appearances for the Dons was all it took for the man known as Super Frank to etch his name in the history of the club.

In little more than two years of football for the Dons he packed in enough memories to last a lifetime.

Frank McDougall in action for Aberdeen
Frank McDougall, right, in action against Bobby Glennie of Dundee at Dens Park in the 1985-86 season. Image: DC Thomson.

A hat-trick against Rangers, another against Hearts at Tynecastle to clinch the Premier Division title in 1985, ending his debut season for the Dons as the leading goalscorer in Scotland, four goals in one game against Celtic at Pittodrie, a cup double in his second season.

The man was simply sensational.

‘I would have smashed Joe’s record’

A back injury forced the goal machine to hang up his boots way too soon at the age of 29 but he retired with no regrets.

He did make one claim repeatedly though. Had injury not curtailed his career he is convinced he would have eclipsed the King of the Beach End Joe Harper’s record of 205 goals for the club.

McDougall pointed at the calibre of team-mates he had at Pittodrie during his time with the Dons as the evidence he would have caught the Evening Express columnist.

Speaking when the Dons announced him as one of the 2022 inductees into their Hall of Fame in September last year he said: “I am not one for looking back on my career too often and I’ve no regrets at how things turned out.

“But I would have smashed Joe’s record.

“Had I stayed fit, with the quality of players we had and the chances we created I would have bettered it, I’m sure of it, but that’s life.”

It is one of those great ‘what if’ moments but boy it would have been fun to see Frank try.

McDougall overcame adversity to forge a career in football

It is a measure of the impact he made in such a brief period that he was inducted into Aberdeen’s Hall of Fame last year.

Those who saw him play will tell you he was up there with the very best Aberdeen have had to offer in its 120 year history.

Frank, a man not afraid to come away with a quip or two, would heartily agree.

The belief in himself was evident as a teenager right up to his death on Sunday.

At the age of 14, having signed as a schoolboy for Hearts, his career was threatened by a brick being thrown through a bus window as he was making his way back from visiting his grandmother in hospital.

The brick struck him in the face, leaving the young striker blinded in hospital for months as surgeons did their best to pick out the glass shards embedded in his face.

It’s testament to his desire that he not only played again but at the highest level, but his professional career was dogged by a back injury which was eventually diagnosed as traumatic spondylitis.

Frank did not mourn the end of his career. Rather, he revelled in what he did accomplish. A glass half full approach if you will.

McDougall’s Hall of Fame induction delayed

But even his Hall of Fame induction was impacted for health reasons.

A lung cancer diagnosis meant he was unable to join Duncan Shearer, Russell Anderson, Dougie Bell and the late Davie Robb in being inducted at the Chester Hotel in November last year.

Three words summed up his attitude to it all: “I’m a fighter.”

True to his word Frank was well enough in February to travel to Pittodrie to receive his award and took his bow one last time in front of the Red Army.

But heart complications ultimately proved one last battle too many as Frank passed away on Sunday.

This Northern Light did not shine at Pittodrie for long but he certainly shone bright and the glare was impossible to ignore.

Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall dies aged 65

 

