North Caledonian League: Second half blitz seals win for Inverness Athletic

Only one North Caledonian League match beat the weather after a venue switch on Saturday – as Inverness Athletic stormed to a 6-1 victory against Alness United.

The downpours and projected amber warmings saw game after game fall by the wayside, including the Football Times Cup semi-final between Golspie Sutherland and Invergordon. A new date for this game will be confirmed in due course.

Athletic were down as the home team, but it was agreed to move it to playable Dalmore Park in Alness, with the North Kessock venue waterlogged.

It was a competitive contest in the first half, with the teams locked at 1-1 after 45 minutes.

It was a disappointing defeat for the first team this afternoon in the @NorthCaleyFA league. It was 1-1 at half time with chances to go ahead but an Inverness goal just after half time gave them the momentum to run out worthy winners pic.twitter.com/rjDCn846eW — Alness United FC (@AlnessUnitedFC) October 7, 2023

Shane Harkness fired Alness ahead after just four minutes, but eight minutes before the interval, Luke Mackay drew Inverness level.

Ryan Macleod nudged Athletic 2-1 in front early in the second half before a Danni Bruce brace, another from Luke Mackay and one from Harry Shewan took the match out of reach for United.

Football Times Cup finalists Inverness are keen to find form in the league and this rousing result pushes them up to seventh, just two points behind Halkirk United, Orkney and Clachnacuddin ‘A’.

It’s a full league card this Saturday, with the pick of the bunch seeing defending champions Loch Ness taking on Fort William at Fortrose.