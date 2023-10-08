North Caledonian League: Second half blitz seals win for Inverness Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Caledonian League: Second half blitz seals win for Inverness Athletic

The Football Times Cup finalists show their lethal side to crush Alness United in the only match to survive the downpours.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness Athletic racked up a 6-1 weekend win against Alness United at Dalmore Park, Alness. Image: Inverness Athletic
Inverness Athletic racked up a 6-1 weekend win against Alness United at Dalmore Park, Alness. Image: Inverness Athletic

Only one North Caledonian League match beat the weather after a venue switch on Saturday – as Inverness Athletic stormed to a 6-1 victory against Alness United.

The downpours and projected amber warmings saw game after game fall by the wayside, including the Football Times Cup semi-final between Golspie Sutherland and Invergordon. A new date for this game will be confirmed in due course.

Athletic were down as the home team, but it was agreed to move it to playable Dalmore Park in Alness, with the North Kessock venue waterlogged.

It was a competitive contest in the first half, with the teams locked at 1-1 after 45 minutes.

Shane Harkness fired Alness ahead after just four minutes, but eight minutes before the interval, Luke Mackay drew Inverness level.

Ryan Macleod nudged Athletic 2-1 in front early in the second half before a Danni Bruce brace, another from Luke Mackay and one from Harry Shewan took the match out of reach for United.

Football Times Cup finalists Inverness are keen to find form in the league and this rousing result pushes them up to seventh, just two points behind Halkirk United, Orkney and Clachnacuddin ‘A’.

It’s a full league card this Saturday, with the pick of the bunch seeing defending champions Loch Ness taking on Fort William at Fortrose.

