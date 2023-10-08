Man arrested and released following Bridge of Don crash that led to three-hour road closure

A man has been arrested and later released following a two-vehicle crash on a road in Bridge of Don yesterday.

Laverock Braes Road was closed for over three hours following the incident, which took place at around 4:15pm on Saturday.

Police and ambulance attended the scene but there were no reports of any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.15pm on Saturday, October 7, we were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on Laverock Braes Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended, and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Parkway was closed while recovery was arranged. It re-opened around 7.45pm.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and has been released pending further enquiries.”