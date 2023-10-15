Junior football: East End progress to third round of Scottish Junior Cup

East End eased into the third round of the Scottish Junior Cup thanks to a 5-0 home win against East Kilbride Thistle.

Angus Calder, Michael Keller, Lewis Masson, Scott Kerr and Aiden Hendry all found the net at New Advocates Park.

A Gavin Byars spot kick wasn’t enough to stop Dyce from going down 2-1 away to Finnart while Deveronside also bowed out, Cammy Ross, Aidan Benvie and a Andy Kelly penalty doing the damage for Dundee Violet in Tayside.

TODAYS SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP RESULTS Congratulations to East End on getting through and commiserations to Dyce and Deveronside who exit the cup at this stage pic.twitter.com/Nwe5HLUoZv — NorthRegionJFA (@JfaNorth) October 14, 2023

Dee hold their nerve in shootout

In the opening round of the Quest Engineering Cup, Banks o’ Dee JFC and Fraserburgh United shared four goals at Spain Park before the hosts went through 4-3 in the resultant shootout.

Harry Woods took advantage of a mistake by United keeper Blair Tait to put Dee ahead before United’s Jake West levelled for the visitors.

With 20 minutes remaining, Josh Robb restored Dee’s advantage only for Liam Strachan to make it 2-2 before Robb fired the decisive penalty.

Banks o’ Dee manager Mark Robb said: “It was a good win but we probably should have put it to bed earlier, if we’d taken our chances.

“But it’s another win and we’re through to the next round.

“We’re playing well but it’s a learning curve for the squad and, now quite a few of them have a year under their belts at this level, the confidence is growing.

“We’ve shown we can compete with the Premier League clubs and I thought we did well against Culter at the start of the season, although not so much against Hermes.

“Fraserburgh are doing well so it shows we can compete and this weekend we have Stoneywood Parkvale in the Regional Cup.

“We picked up a couple of niggles but nothing serious and we should have a few boys back for Saturday’s game.”

Culter cruise through

A Ross Clark brace and singles from Neal McTavish, Craig Anderson, Cammy Fraser and Graeme Wilson gave Culter a 6-0 win against Stoneywood Parkvale at Crombie Park.

Keith Horne scored the only goal of the game as Stonehaven won at Forres Thistle.

New Ellon United boss Marc Reid got off to a winning start at The Meadows with James Bain (3), Lenny Johnson and Callum Tremaine on target in the victory over Nairn St Ninian who responded through Gavin Chisholm and Kieran Duffy.

Christian Lechner scored a hat-trick as Banchory St Ternan hit seven without reply against Whitehills at Milton Park while Blair Duthie, Owen McKenzie, James Whyte and Trevor Glansbeek were also on the scoresheet.

An Aaran Smith double and counters from Daniel Mair and Ethan Durno saw Buchanhaven Hearts through at Hall Russell United while Glentanar needed penalties to get past Lossiemouth United after the sides shared eight goals with Alex Matczak (3) and Ross Archibald the marksmen for the visitors.

At Charlie Gordon Park, a Ryan Whelan spot kick, Jamie Boylan and Jason Davie were the Newmachar United scorers in the 3-1 success against Dufftown, for whom Kris Duncan scored.

A Stuart Hodge double, Philip Watt and Andi Bremner were the Rothie Rovers goalscorers the 4-1 win over Colony Park.

Second half strikes from Dom Rae and Grant Rose at Maud saw Hermes move six points clear at the top of the McBookie.com Premier League while, at Heathryfold, Adam Reid scored twice in the first half for Sunnybank before Sam Muirhead did likewise after the interval to salvage a point for Bridge of Don Thistle.

In the Championship, Islavale hit double figures at home to Cruden Bay, with Robert Scott (4), Noel Scott (2), Finlay Stables (2), Brodie Christie, James Stables and Finlay Milton on the goal trail.

Kelvin Mackenzie (2), Finlay Nicol and Ryan MacBean were the Burghead Thistle marksmen in the win over Longside by the odd goal in seven.

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Second round: Dundee Violet 3-0 Deveronside, East End 5-0 East Kilbride Thistle, Finnart 2-1 Dyce.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Maud 0-2 Hermes, Sunnybank 2-2 Bridge of Don Thistle.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Burghead Thistle 4-3 Longside, Islavale 11-0 Cruden Bay

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – First round: Banchory St Ternan 7-0 Whitehills, Banks o’ Dee JFC 2-2 (4-3p) Fraserburgh United, Culter 6-0 Stoneywood Parkvale, Ellon United 5-2 Nairn St Ninian, Forres Thistle 0-1 Stonehaven, Glentanar 4-4 (4-2p) Lossiemouth United, Hall Russell United 0-4 Buchanhaven Hearts, Newmachar United 3-1 Dufftown, Rothie Rovers 4-1 Colony Park.