Kingussie move one win away from Premiership title; Kinlochshiel too strong for Lovat

James Falconer netted four times as the Kings edged closer to the championship.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kinlochshiel's Duncan Matheson gets to the ball ahead of Euan Ferguson (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Kinlochshiel's Duncan Matheson gets to the ball ahead of Euan Ferguson (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.

Kingussie are now just one win away from securing a third consecutive Mowi Premiership title after beating Glasgow Mid Argyll 7-0 at Peterson Park.

Kieran Macpherson, Ruaridh Anderson and James Falconer netted for Kingussie in the first half with Falconer taking his tally to four goals after the restart. Liam Borthwick rounded off the scoring a minute from time.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “The boys played really well and probably had around 80-90% of the play.

“We fielded Thomas Borthwick at full centre, and he had a great game. James Falconer was like a player possessed and could have had even more than his four goals.”

Lovat’s Lorne Mackay with Donald Nixon (Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson.

With the shinty/hurling international between Ireland and Scotland taking place this coming Saturday, Kingussie now must now wait until they host Skye at the end of the month for the chance to seal the title.

Borthwick added: “To be honest, we could do with a game this coming Saturday to keep the momentum going but we now just need to stay focussed for the Skye game in a fortnight.”

GMA boss Alan MacRae said: “It was all good experience for our young players against a Kingussie team who played some great passing shinty and thoroughly deserved their win.”

Falconer at the double

With their Rèaraig field left unplayable due to the recent rain, Kinlochshiel agreed to forfeit home advantage and play their league fixture with Lovat at Balgate.

An understrength Lovat defended stoutly before Keith MacRae scored the only goal of the first half on the stroke of half-time after a ball up the park left home keeper Stuart MacDonald in no-man’s-land.

Substitute David Falconer was only on the park for five minutes before adding a quick-fire double on 55 and 56 minutes, first capitalising on a defensive slip to turn the ball into the bottom corner of the net and then unleashing a 30-yard rocket.

Skipper Jordan Fraser added a fourth 10 minutes from time following Keith MacRae’s clever free-hit.

Kinlochshiel’s David Falconer is happy to score his second goal of the game. Image: Neil Paterson.

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae was pleased with his team’s performance, saying: “Lovat were short, but we moved the ball well, playing it wide in a south formation and it’s not often any team scores four times at Balgate regardless of the circumstances.

“Finlay MacRae at centre, Mark MacDonald and Conor Cormack were all excellent whilst David Falconer made a big difference to the forward line when he came on.

“Young Kieran Martin at wing back is a real up-and-coming player and he did everything I asked of him, and he never missed a ball all afternoon.

“We still have John MacRae and Ollie MacRae to come back whilst Archie MacRae and Arron Jack were also missing so there will be good competition for places next season and some players will be looking over their shoulders.”

It was a severely weakened Lovat side with Drew Howie, Daniel Grieve, Craig Mainland, Martin Mainland, Duncan Davidson, Graeme MacMillian, Fraser Heath, Calum MacAulay and Joe Embleton all unavailable.

Full back Danny Kelly was their busiest player, backed up by Lewis Tawse who also played in defence.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson added: “Sheil definitely deserved their win, but our boys defended incredibly well considering who we were missing.

“It’s good to get the game played though and it’s another step closer to finishing the season.”

The match between Kyles Athletic and Oban Camanachd at Tighnabruaich was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. It now looks as if this fixture will be rescheduled for Saturday, November 4.

With the 2023 Royal National Mòd in full flow in Paisley, Strachur-Dunoon lifted the Aviemore Trophy (Mòd Cup) following their narrow 5-4 win over Glasgow University in Renfrew.

The game was played in a strong wind with Strachur-Dunoon leading 4-1 at the break.

Fraser MacLean, Louis Montague, Conal MacDiarmid and Andrew Robertson scored as the students fought back, but Steven Thomson, Nathan Ross, Sam Bulloch, Brandon Wilson and Cairn Limbert were all on target to secure Strachur-Dunoon’s victory.

Earlier in the day, Glaschu beat Alba 3-2 to take the Learn Gaelic Trophy (Women’s Mòd Cup).

Annie MacDonald and Kenna MacKintosh both found the net for Alba, but Joan Nicolson’s brace and Eimear Gavan’s goal gave Glaschu the honours.

The Kyles Athletic primary team sparkled as they won the Royal National Mod Sixes with young Olly MacVicar named player of the tournament.

