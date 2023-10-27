North Region Junior football: Full card of McBookie Premier League and Championship action after storm disruption

Following last weekend’s decimation of the North Region Junior football fixture card due to Storm Babet, there’s a full McBookie.com Premier League and Championship programme scheduled for Saturday.

In the Premier League, Hermes – who currently enjoying a six-point lead at the top of the table – face the potentially tricky visit of a Stonehaven team who sit seventh, eleven points off the pace but having played three games fewer than their hosts.

Lochside Park manager Steve Watson knows it will be tough, and said: “They’re a team we have a good record against, but, that said, they’re a big physical team and Martyn (Rollo) always sets them up well – but we’re at home so we’ll be confident.

“The recent Scottish (Junior) Cup win against Beith has given everyone a real lift and, although it went to penalties, it wasn’t a fluke and we thoroughly deserved it. Right from the off, I could see we were up for it and in my time here, which is over 10 years, it was definitely one of our best results.

“We now play either Hurlford or Tayport at home in the next round. It’s certainly not the easiest draw, but at least it’s a home tie.”

Hive boss Martyn Rollo is ready for a battle, saying: “Hermes are a good side and it’s always a tough challenge, particularly at their place.

“We’ll be expecting to defend and have less possession than them, but we’re more than capable of hurting them on the break.

“They beat us with a set piece earlier in the season, but we have the likes of Keith Horne and Rob Armstrong back now and we’ll be making sure we don’t give anything away, although we’re still missing Derek Boylan, Findlay Masson and Josh Christie.

“We’ve East End the following week in the Scottish (Junior Cup) and it’s good that one of us will be through to the fourth round.

“(East End boss) Stuart Whicher always sets his teams up to be on the front foot and we’re looking forward to it.”

This weekend, at Crombie Park, champions Culter – who have a one hundred percent record from the four league matches played – welcome Ellon United, who have former Echt boss Marc Reid now in charge.

Meanwhile, it should be an interesting 90 minutes at Ian Mair Park, where Dyce, currently second, entertain Bridge of Don Thistle.

In the other fixtures, Buchanhaven Hearts are at New Advocates Park to play East End, Colony Park have home advantage over Newmachar United, Fraserburgh United are up against Maud at College Park, Nairn St. Ninian host Stoneywood Parkvale, and Sunnybank, in third, visit eighth-placed Rothie Rovers.

At Spain Park, Championship pacesetters Banks o’ Dee JFC meet a Longside team five points behind in fifth, while second-placed Banchory St. Ternan welcome Lossiemouth United to Milton Park.

Deveronside, in third, are on the road at Forres Thistle, who – although seventh – only trail the Banff outfit by four points.

Elsewhere, something will have to give when Cruden Bay battle it out with Whitehills at Watson Park, with both still looking for their first league points of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Hall Russell United make the trip to Dufftown, Glentanar are at home to Burghead Thistle and Islavale are on their travels at New Elgin.

All games kick-off at 1.30pm.