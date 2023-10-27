North Region Junior football: Full card of McBookie Premier League and Championship action after storm disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Full card of McBookie Premier League and Championship action after storm disruption

Hermes v Stonehaven leads the top-flight fixtures.

By Reporter
The Hermes players celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The Hermes players celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Following last weekend’s decimation of the North Region Junior football fixture card due to Storm Babet, there’s a full McBookie.com Premier League and Championship programme scheduled for Saturday.

In the Premier League, Hermes – who currently enjoying a six-point lead at the top of the table – face the potentially tricky visit of a Stonehaven team who sit seventh, eleven points off the pace but having played three games fewer than their hosts.

Lochside Park manager Steve Watson knows it will be tough, and said: “They’re a team we have a good record against, but, that said, they’re a big physical team and Martyn (Rollo) always sets them up well – but we’re at home so we’ll be confident.

“The recent Scottish (Junior) Cup win against Beith has given everyone a real lift and, although it went to penalties, it wasn’t a fluke and we thoroughly deserved it. Right from the off, I could see we were up for it and in my time here, which is over  10 years, it was definitely one of our best results.

“We now play either Hurlford or Tayport at home in the next round. It’s certainly not the easiest draw, but at least it’s a home tie.”

Hive boss Martyn Rollo is ready for a battle, saying: “Hermes are a good side and it’s always a tough challenge, particularly at their place.

“We’ll be expecting to defend and have less possession than them, but we’re more than capable of hurting them on the break.

“They beat us with a set piece earlier in the season, but we have the likes of Keith Horne and Rob Armstrong back now and we’ll be making sure we don’t give anything away, although we’re still missing Derek Boylan, Findlay Masson and Josh Christie.

“We’ve East End the following week in the Scottish (Junior Cup) and it’s good that one of us will be through to the fourth round.

“(East End boss) Stuart Whicher always sets his teams up to be on the front foot and we’re looking forward to it.”

This weekend, at Crombie Park, champions Culter – who have a one hundred percent record from the four league matches played – welcome Ellon United, who have former Echt boss Marc Reid now in charge.

Meanwhile, it should be an interesting 90 minutes at Ian Mair Park, where Dyce, currently second, entertain Bridge of Don Thistle.

In the other fixtures, Buchanhaven Hearts are at New Advocates Park to play East End, Colony Park have home advantage over Newmachar United, Fraserburgh United are up against Maud at College Park, Nairn St. Ninian host Stoneywood Parkvale, and Sunnybank, in third, visit eighth-placed Rothie Rovers.

At Spain Park, Championship pacesetters Banks o’ Dee JFC meet a Longside team five points behind in fifth, while second-placed Banchory St. Ternan welcome Lossiemouth United to Milton Park.

Deveronside, in third, are on the road at Forres Thistle, who – although seventh – only trail the Banff outfit by four points.

Elsewhere, something will have to give when Cruden Bay battle it out with Whitehills at Watson Park, with both still looking for their first league points of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Hall Russell United make the trip to Dufftown, Glentanar are at home to Burghead Thistle and Islavale are on their travels at New Elgin.

All games kick-off at 1.30pm.

More from Scottish Football

Scotland Women's starting XI for the opening Uefa Nations League match against England in September.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women ready for challenge of Nations League double-header with the Netherlands
Inverness Athletic manager Stuart Ross. Image: Inverness Athletic
North Caledonian League: Inverness Athletic aim to cause Football Times Cup final upset
The Thurso Football Academy seven-to-10 section with, at the back, from left, Serguei Kandaurov, Wallace Jennings of Coerver Coaching, and Joao Rosmaniho. Image: Alyn Gunn.
Benfica coaches bring European Cup to Thurso for youngsters
Aberdeen's Pittodrie stadium.
Aberdeen and Ross County games both OFF - as north-east and north clubs' SPFL…
Scotland boss Steve Clarke and assistant coach John Carver. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Comfortable manner of Scotland's qualification suggests passage through Euro 2024 group stage…
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan. Image: James Gunn.
North Caledonian League: Alan Geegan confident best is yet to come for St Duthus
Scotland men's teams celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland's Euro 2024 qualification an incredible achievement - and one that inspires…
East End FC manager Stuart Whicher. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Friends become adversaries as East End boss Stuart Whicher pits…
Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Duncan Shearer: Humble hero Steve Clarke has brought the good times back to Scotland
Sir Alex Ferguson with his wife Lady Cathy Ferguson. Image: PA.
Willie Miller: Fitting send-off for Lady Cathy - the cornerstone of Sir Alex Ferguson's…

Conversation