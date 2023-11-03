Junior football: North sides battle for place in last 32 of Scottish Junior Cup

Four of the six surviving local sides are in Scottish Junior Cup third round action this weekend while Hermes and Rothie Rovers are still waiting to find out their next opponents.

With Stonehaven facing East End at Glenury Park, one north-east side is assured of making the last 32.

Hive manager Martyn Rollo said: “The Scotish Junior Cup is always a nice wee break from the norm and both of us are coming off the back of a defeat, so it’ll be interesting.

“We played well enough at Hermes last week but just couldn’t put the ball in the net.

“We both like to play football the right way but, with the amount of rain falling recently, the pitch will be heavy and it will be difficult to do that.

“We have a few missing so it’ll be a bit of a patchwork side but it’ll be a strong enough team we put out that, if we play as we can, we’ll do alright.”

Among the players absent are captain Derek Boylan, Josh Christie, Clark Robertson and Findlay Masson.

Tomorrow will mark East End’s boss Stuart Whicher’s last game at the helm after five years due to work commitments and he’s looking to sign off with a win.

He said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at New Advocates, and it’ll be almost five years to the day, but my job now means that I can’t devote the time to the club that is required so it’s right for both the club and myself that I step back.

“However, as I said to the boys, tomorrow is not about me, it’s about them trying to get through to the next round of the Scottish Cup and we’re back to almost full strength so it should be a great cup tie and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Home advantage for Deesiders

At Crombie Park, Culter face Lochee United and it’s a match that home boss Lee Youngson is looking forward to.

He said: “Lochee are favourites to win the East Region Premier League and will be one of the favourites to win the Scottish Junior Cup so we’re under no illusions what we’re up against.

“Lochee have started the season well. They have a squad full of quality so it will be a tough test for our players but a challenge they’ll relish.

“We’re hoping to get a good crowd down to support. We will need that alongside a strong performance to get a result. We know what we’re capable of and I’ll be expecting the team to compete well.”

“We need to apply the basics really well, work hard for one another, communicate and focus off the ball, be brave when we’ve got the ball and carry a threat going forward and if we do that we will be fine.”

Bridge of Don Thistle entertain the mighty Auchinleck Talbot, who have won the competition an incredible 13 times and manager Lewis Muirhead is aware of the task his squad faces.

He said: “Their history speaks for itself and it’s certainly a big occasion for the club.

“Auchinleck will be overwhelming favourites, no question, but we’ll give it our best shot and, as underdogs, we have nothing to lose.

“They’re staying overnight in Aberdeen tonight so there will be a provisional pitch inspection at 2pm this afternoon but we’re very hopeful the game will go ahead as planned.”

The Scottish Junior Cup matches get under way at 2pm.

It’s top versus bottom at Lochside Park this evening (8pm kick-off) when Hermes welcome Stoneywood Parkvale knowing that victory will see them move 11 points clear at the top of the table, although Dyce, in second and who have resigned Glen Donald from Inverurie Locos, can close the deficit tomorrow when they travel to Buchanhaven Hearts.

At The Meadows, Ellon United face Colony Park, while Fraserburgh United are at Heathryfold to play third-placed Sunnybank who head Ellon on goal difference.

Maud welcome Nairn St Ninian and Newmachar United are on the road at Rothie Rovers with the hosts currently sitting fifth.

Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC are at Hall Russell United with challengers Islavale and Banchory St Ternan at home to Dufftown and away to Longside respectively.

Elsewhere Burghead Thistle entertain a Cruden Bay side still looking for their opening point of the campaign, Whitehills can move level on points with third from bottom New Elgin with victory at School Park, Glentanar visit Deveronside and Forres Thistle make the journey to Lossiemouth United.

Tomorrow’s league games kick off at 1.30pm.