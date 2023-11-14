Tartan Army member Steven McDonald, of Aberdeen, reflects on his 20 years of Scotland away trips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tartan Army member Steven McDonald, of Aberdeen, reflects on his 20 years of Scotland away trips

Steven will be attending the national team's clash with Georgia in Tbilisi this week.

By Callum Law
Aberdeen's Steven McDonald, who has been a Tartan Army member for 20 years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Steven McDonald, who has been a Tartan Army member for 20 years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A North East Tartan Army member is celebrating 20 years of travelling to watch Scotland.

For Aberdonian Steven McDonald, Thursday’s clash with Georgia in Tbilisi will be his 36th away fixture following the national team.

McDonald’s first overseas Scotland game was against Germany in Dortmund in 2003, having attended matches at Hampden prior to that.

This successful European Championship campaign is the first time the 38-year-old gone to every game in a qualifying section.

‘I’ve met some great people’

McDonald – who is also an Aberdeen season-ticket holder – was born with cerebral palsy, but hasn’t let that stop him from cheering on Scotland.

He said: “I was born with mild cerebral palsy.

“When I was child, I had to wear splints and things like that – but by nine or 10 I outgrew them.

“At school I was very energetic when it came to PE and things like that, and as the years have gone on, I’ve grown stronger and stronger.

“Anyone can enjoy football and I’ve met some great people through football.

“I’m thinking: ‘where’s the time gone?’ It’s hard to believe it’s 20 years since my first away trip.

Steven MacDonald will be cheering on Scotland in Tbilisi this week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“When I was younger I struggled with confidence, but I’ve met some great mates through football and it’s really helped me.

“In 2019, I was travelling to Belgium for a Scotland game and to meet people I knew in Belgium. I put a message on the Tartan Army Facebook page to see if anybody would be willing to share transport with me and a couple of guys from Falkirk got in touch and I’ve been on a number of away trips with them since then.

“There’s a great camaraderie among the Scotland supporters.

“I became part of the North East Tartan Army group after meeting one of the boys in Tirana in 2019. So I go to home games on that bus and it’s superb.

“This is the first time I’ve gone to every game in a qualifying campaign and it’s been great to do it.”

Ups and downs over the decades

McDonald’s time watching Scotland has encompassed the reigns of Berti Vogts, Walter Smith, Alex McLeish (twice), George Burley, Craig Levein, Gordon Strachan and Steve Clarke.

He is keen to savour the current success under Clarke, who has led the national team to consecutive European Championships.

Although Scotland ended up not qualifying McDonald – who is planning to attend next summer’s tournament in Germany – picks out the Euro 2008 campaign as another highlight.

Defeat to Georgia in October 2007 was a pivotal blow to Scotland’s hopes of qualifying on that occasion, but this time around Clarke’s side have already got the job done.

McDonald added: “This has been a great period and I suppose it has been the best in my time.

“But 2006 and 2007 under Walter Smith and then Alex McLeish was an incredible period as well.

“To beat France at home and then to beat them in the Parc des Princes with that goal from James McFadden was incredible.

“Out of all the away games I’ve gone to the France game would be up there as the best.

“Going to Georgia this time will be different, because when we’ve gone there in the past, like in 2007, we needed a result to try to reach the Euros. But we don’t need that this time!”

