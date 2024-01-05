North Caledonian League: Fort William not ruling out title push

Fort William manager Alan Gray says securing home wins can bring his team into the title mix in the North Caledonian League.

Due to weather-related call-offs against Loch Ness and Golspie Sutherland, the Lochaber side have not kicked a ball since winning 2-1 away to Orkney on November 25.

It was an important result for fourth-placed Fort, who cannot afford any more dropped points if they want to be contenders for the league crown held by Loch Ness.

After a 4-0 loss against Halkirk United and a 3-0 defeat against Invergordon – the sides directly above them – Fort are 10 points off top spot, albeit with one game in hand over first-placed Loch Ness, who are level on 32 points with Invergordon.

‘Big challenge’ to address home form

Gray conceded Fort have blown chances to be closer to the front three, but hopes winning regularly, with Claggan Park as their base, can turn heat on their rivals.

He said: “The first half of our season was disappointing. We had some great results, but we also dropped points from winning positions.

“We’ve always had the quality, but maybe travelled with not enough players at times due to injuries and work commitments.

“Our home form definitely has to improve, but the majority of our remaining games are at home, so we need to make this a difficult place to come. That’s our big challenge to start off with.

“There is still a long way to go this season, and although Loch Ness and Invergordon are top, Halkirk are the best team we’ve played so far.

“We always hoped for top three or four this season and we can still achieve that. Anything else will be a bonus, but we never say never.”

This Saturday, a home match for Fort against second-bottom Bonar Bridge, on the face of it, might seem like the ideal way for the Claggan team to begin 2024.

Gap is closing within quality division

However, under the guidance of manager Bobby Breen and his head coach son Robbie, there are been signs of improvement from the Migdale men, who only lost 3-2 against Invergordon on December 16.

Gray was full of praise for the way in which the regular annual basement club have moved in the right direction with seven points earned this term so far.

He said: “I know their (first-team coach) Tommy (McClenaghan), who was at Bonar Bridge last season (as interim manager) and he’s a really good coach.

“Bobby has come in and made them stronger. Considering where they were last season, the improvement has been unreal. We just hope we can play our game and get three points, but it’s going to be tough.

“The league is tight and the quality has improved, so you just don’t know what can happen. The gap between all the teams is lessening every year.”

The teams met on the first day of the season as Fort William ran out 4-0 winners at Bonar Bridge on August 12.

However, Gray added: “When we played them in August, it was 0-0 at half-time and we could see they were up for it.

“They maybe lost a few guys who went back to university, but we said back then Bonar Bridge will take a lot of points from teams this season.”

Safety first with home fixtures off

Gray admits it has been frustrating to have been more than a month without a game, but said geography made it challenging when the weather took its toll.

He added: “For the most part, our park has been playable, but the outlying weather or travel conditions have led to postponements, such as expecting teams to travel from Golspie. Safety has to come first, but it essentially wiped out the whole of December.

“We still managed to train, but we have lads who live down in London and only returned this week.

“Therefore, we might be a bit rusty, but we just hope we can hit the ground running this year.”

Halkirk test for leaders Loch Ness

Also this Saturday, Loch Ness are home to third-placed Halkirk United.

Shane Carling’s front-runners, who are ahead of Invergordon on goal difference, are well aware Halkirk are in the title mix – especially if they leave with full points.

Halkirk are seven points off top spot, but have played three fixtures fewer than their hosts.

Invergordon travel to basement opponents Thurso, while St Duthus will remain in fifth position if they defeat Clachnacuddin A in Tain.

Golspie Sutherland have yet to slip up under new and returning boss Andrew Banks and they will aim to add three more points at home to Alness United.

Since Banks replaced Mark McKernie in late November, Golspie have defeated St Duthus 8-2, Orkney 1-0 and Inverness Athletic 4-2. He won the NCL title in charge of the club in 2018-2019.

There is also action in North Kessock as Inverness Athletic take on Orkney.