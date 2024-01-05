North Caledonian League: Fort William not ruling out title push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Caledonian League: Fort William not ruling out title push

After call-offs wiped out their December games, the Lochaber side cannot afford any more slip-ups in a bid to peg back Loch Ness, Invergordon and Halkirk United.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Fort William FC manager Alan Gray,
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson

Fort William manager Alan Gray says securing home wins can bring his team into the title mix in the North Caledonian League.

Due to weather-related call-offs against Loch Ness and Golspie Sutherland, the Lochaber side have not kicked a ball since winning 2-1 away to Orkney on November 25.

It was an important result for fourth-placed Fort, who cannot afford any more dropped points if they want to be contenders for the league crown held by Loch Ness.

After a 4-0 loss against Halkirk United and a 3-0 defeat against Invergordon – the sides directly above them – Fort are 10 points off top spot, albeit with one game in hand over first-placed Loch Ness, who are level on 32 points with Invergordon.

‘Big challenge’ to address home form

Gray conceded Fort have blown chances to be closer to the front three, but hopes winning regularly, with Claggan Park as their base, can turn heat on their rivals.

He said: “The first half of our season was disappointing. We had some great results, but we also dropped points from winning positions.

“We’ve always had the quality, but maybe travelled with not enough players at times due to injuries and work commitments.

“Our home form definitely has to improve, but the majority of our remaining games are at home, so we need to make this a difficult place to come. That’s our big challenge to start off with.

“There is still a long way to go this season, and although Loch Ness and Invergordon are top, Halkirk are the best team we’ve played so far.

“We always hoped for top three or four this season and we can still achieve that. Anything else will be a bonus, but we never say never.”

This Saturday, a home match for Fort against second-bottom Bonar Bridge, on the face of it, might seem like the ideal way for the Claggan team to begin 2024.

Gap is closing within quality division

However, under the guidance of manager Bobby Breen and his head coach son Robbie, there are been signs of improvement from the Migdale men, who only lost 3-2 against Invergordon on December 16.

Gray was full of praise for the way in which the regular annual basement club have moved in the right direction with seven points earned this term so far.

He said: “I know their (first-team coach) Tommy (McClenaghan), who was at Bonar Bridge last season (as interim manager) and he’s a really good coach.

“Bobby has come in and made them stronger. Considering where they were last season, the improvement has been unreal. We just hope we can play our game and get three points, but it’s going to be tough.

“The league is tight and the quality has improved, so you just don’t know what can happen. The gap between all the teams is lessening every year.”

The teams met on the first day of the season as Fort William ran out 4-0 winners at Bonar Bridge on August 12.

However, Gray added: “When we played them in August, it was 0-0 at half-time and we could see they were up for it.

“They maybe lost a few guys who went back to university, but we said back then Bonar Bridge will take a lot of points from teams this season.”

Bonar Bridge head coach Robbie Breen.

Safety first with home fixtures off

Gray admits it has been frustrating to have been more than a month without a game, but said geography made it challenging when the weather took its toll.

He added: “For the most part, our park has been playable, but the outlying weather or travel conditions have led to postponements, such as expecting teams to travel from Golspie. Safety has to come first, but it essentially wiped out the whole of December.

“We still managed to train, but we have lads who live down in London and only returned this week.

“Therefore, we might be a bit rusty, but we just hope we can hit the ground running this year.”

Halkirk test for leaders Loch Ness

Also this Saturday, Loch Ness are home to third-placed Halkirk United.

Shane Carling’s front-runners, who are ahead of Invergordon on goal difference, are well aware Halkirk are in the title mix – especially if they leave with full points.

Halkirk are seven points off top spot, but have played three fixtures fewer than their hosts.

Invergordon travel to basement opponents Thurso, while St Duthus will remain in fifth position if they defeat Clachnacuddin A in Tain.

Golspie Sutherland have yet to slip up under new and returning boss Andrew Banks and they will aim to add three more points at home to Alness United.

Since Banks replaced Mark McKernie in late November, Golspie have defeated St Duthus 8-2, Orkney 1-0 and Inverness Athletic 4-2. He won the NCL title in charge of the club in 2018-2019.

There is also action in North Kessock as Inverness Athletic take on Orkney.

Conversation