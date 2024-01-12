Junior football: Culter boss eager to build on Rothie Rovers victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Culter boss eager to build on Rothie Rovers victory

The Deesiders return to Crombie Park for this weekend's visit of Fraserburgh United.

By Dave Macdermid
Culter in action against Sunnybank with Culter's Ryan Smart waiting for the ball to come into the box. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Culter in action against Sunnybank with Culter's Ryan Smart waiting for the ball to come into the box. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

McBookie.com Premier League champions Culter play their first competitive home fixture in five weeks tomorrow when they welcome Fraserburgh United to Crombie Park.

Culter boss Lee Youngson was happy with his squad’s return following the festive break when they won 4-1 at Rothie Rovers last Saturday.

“It was pleasing, we started well and deserved to take our lead.

“Rothie scored a good goal through Murray Thomson to pull it back level terms but then we then scored two good goals in quick succession before the interval which put us in a strong position.

“In the second half we controlled things well and came away with a comfortable win in the end.

“Rothienorman is one of the toughest places to go so it was pleasing to go there after a few weeks off and get a good performance and result.

“A few players have moved out on loan to take the working group back down to 20 but there are no new faces.

“It’ll be good to be back at Crombie tomorrow.

“Fraserburgh United have done well this season and Russell (McBride) has them well drilled and organised.

“We’re expecting a tough game and know we will need to play well to get another three points.”

North Region Junior football: Boss content despite Newmachar United’s McBookie Premier League relegation scrap

For United manager McBride, it’s just good to be back playing.

He said: “The boys have maybe been enjoying themselves too much over the break, although we did have a bounce game against the Fraserburgh development team and we’re back training.

“January was always going to be a tough month for us and we maybe dodged a bullet with the Hermes game being off last week but after Culter we have Rothie and then the local derby with Buchanhaven Hearts.

“Between lads offshore and injuries, we’ll have 15 or 16 available out of a squad of 25.

“They’re the best team in the league and, although we lost 1-0 to them at Crombie Park last season, if it wasn’t for Blair Tait, our keeper, it would have been seven or eight.

“Our back four were shattered by the end but it demonstrates you have to take your chances.

“As far as the season has gone, it’s a case of so far, so good although I feel, if our game management was a wee bit better, we should be six points better off than we are but it’s a learning curve for the boys.”

East End make trip to Dyce

At Lochside Park, pacesetters Hermes welcome Nairn St Ninian while it should be an interesting encounter at Ian Mair Park where Dyce face an East End side looking to consolidate on last weekend’s win against Sunnybank at Heathryfold.

Sunnybank will be looking to recover from that defeat but won’t find it easy at The Meadows against Ellon United and Bridge of Don Thistle are also on the road at bottom markers Stoneywood Parkvale.

Stonehaven host Maud at Glenury Park with Raemoss Park the setting for Buchanhaven Hearts against Colony Park.

In the Championship, the battle of the Jags gives Burghead Thistle the chance to reduce the gap on pacesetters Banks o’ Dee JFC at the top of the table to three points when they face Forres Thistle, while Islavale entertain Glentanar at Simpson Park.

In the other games, bottom club Cruden Bay travel to Dufftown, New Elgin are at home to Banchory St Ternan and Lossiemouth United are along the coast at Whitehills.

In the Quest Engineering Cup second round, Banks o’ Dee JFC are at Charlie Gordon Park to meet Newmachar United while Rothie Rovers have home advantage against Deveronside.

In the opening round of the Elginshire Cup, Longside make the trip to Hall Russell United with all matches kicking off at 1.30pm.

