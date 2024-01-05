North Region Junior football: Boss content despite Newmachar United’s McBookie Premier League relegation scrap

Newmachar United host Ellon United in the McBookie.com Premier League on Saturday – and home boss Ewan Robb says he is happy with their season so far, despite accepting they are in a relegation fight.

Newmachar currently sit 12th in the table, and Robb is realistic as to their aims for the rest of the season, saying “I would definitely say we’re in a relegation battle, but we’re at the right end of that battle.

“We have a very young squad who were naive at times in the early part of the season, but I’m reasonably happy with the way things have gone and there’s a lot of football still to be played.

“Ellon will be a hard match. I’ve a lot of time for Marc Reid, who I know well. He’s ambitious, has a good group of players and he’s doing very well.”

Long-term absentees Ryan Cormack and Bruce Dryburgh should be back in contention for the following weekend with Greg Wood still a few weeks away from a return.

Robb added: “Between the break and postponements, we’ve had the guts of six weeks without a game, so it’ll be good to get back.”

Reid, who took over the reins at The Meadows in October, has guided Ellon to fourth in the table, just four points of the pace, and is pleased with the way things have gone so far for his side.

He said: “It’s been a decent, solid start and, while it’s always nice to be in and around the top teams, for us, we’ll take it week by week and game by game and see where that takes us.

“I’ve not set any targets as such and things are changing all the time in terms of the way we play. T

“The players are doing well in terms of taking in new information and availability, and training has been excellent.

“Obviously, knowing Ewan, he always has his teams very competitive. It’ll be a difficult match and the fact we won the reverse fixture 2-0 will not come into it at all.”

Ellon will be without Jonathan Cain, who should be back for the following game, Josh Proctor (ankle) and Martyn Kidd (knee).

Following the three-week festive break, there’s a mix of league and cup action on Saturday – with McBookie.com Premier League leaders Dyce on the road at Nairn St. Ninian.

Nairn are currently sitting second-bottom, while Dyce’s title-challengers Hermes face a tricky trip to Fraserburgh United.

Champions Culter are on the road at Rothie Rovers, while Stoneywood Parkvale – two points adrift at the foot of the table – welcome Stonehaven to Stauff Park.

Heathryfold is the venue for Sunnybank versus East End, and Maud travel to Colony Park.

Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC will be out to preserve their 100% league record when make the trip to Lossiemouth United, while challengers Burghead Thistle are away to Hall Russell United.

Dufftown entertain Whitehills at Westburn Park, Glentanar are at Forres Thistle, Longside meet Deveronside and New Elgin are at home to a Cruden Bay side still seeking their first league point of the campaign.

In the second round of the Quest Engineering Cup, Bridge of Don Thistle face Banchory St. Ternan at Aberdeen Sports Village and Islavale travel to Buchanhaven Hearts.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, JANUARY

MCBOOKIE.COM PREMIER LEAGUE

Colony Park v Maud

Fraserburgh United v Hermes

Nairn St. Ninian v Dyce

Newmachar United v Ellon United

Rothie Rovers v Culter

Stoneywood Parkvale v Stonehaven

Sunnybank v East End

CHAMPIONSHIP

Dufftown v Whitehills

Forres Thistle v Glentanar

Hall Russell United v Burghead Thistle

Longside v Deveronside

Lossiemouth United v Banks O’Dee JFC

New Elgin v Cruden Bay

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP SECOND ROUND

Bridge of Don Thistle v Banchory St. Ternan

Buchanhaven Hearts v Islavale

All matches get under way at 1.30pm.