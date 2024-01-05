North Region Junior football: Boss content despite Newmachar United’s McBookie Premier League relegation scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Region Junior football: Boss content despite Newmachar United’s McBookie Premier League relegation scrap

"We’re at the right end of that battle" - Ewan Robb.

By Reporter
Newmachar United boss Ewan Robb.
Newmachar United boss Ewan Robb.

Newmachar United host Ellon United in the McBookie.com Premier League on Saturday – and home boss Ewan Robb says he is happy with their season so far, despite accepting they are in a relegation fight.

Newmachar currently sit 12th in the table, and Robb is realistic as to their aims for the rest of the season, saying “I would definitely say we’re in a relegation battle, but we’re at the right end of that battle.

“We have a very young squad who were naive at times in the early part of the season, but I’m reasonably happy with the way things have gone and there’s a lot of football still to be played.

“Ellon will be a hard match. I’ve a lot of time for Marc Reid, who I know well. He’s ambitious, has a good group of players and he’s doing very well.”

Long-term absentees Ryan Cormack and Bruce Dryburgh should be back in contention for the following weekend with Greg Wood still a few weeks away from a return.

Robb added: “Between the break and postponements, we’ve had the guts of six weeks without a game, so it’ll be good to get back.”

Reid, who took over the reins at The Meadows in October, has guided Ellon to fourth in the table, just four points of the pace, and is pleased with the way things have gone so far for his side.

He said: “It’s been a decent, solid start and, while it’s always nice to be in and around the top teams, for us, we’ll take it week by week and game by game and see where that takes us.

“I’ve not set any targets as such and things are changing all the time in terms of the way we play. T

“The players are doing well in terms of taking in new information and availability, and training has been excellent.

“Obviously, knowing Ewan, he always has his teams very competitive. It’ll be a difficult match and the fact we won the reverse fixture 2-0 will not come into it at all.”

Ellon will be without Jonathan Cain, who should be back for the following game, Josh Proctor (ankle) and Martyn Kidd (knee).

Following the three-week festive break, there’s a mix of league and cup action on Saturday – with McBookie.com Premier League leaders Dyce on the road at Nairn St. Ninian.

Nairn are currently sitting second-bottom, while Dyce’s title-challengers Hermes face a tricky trip to Fraserburgh United.

Champions Culter are on the road at Rothie Rovers, while Stoneywood Parkvale – two points adrift at the foot of the table –  welcome Stonehaven to Stauff Park.

Heathryfold is the venue for Sunnybank versus East End, and Maud travel to Colony Park.

Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC will be out to preserve their 100% league record when make the trip to Lossiemouth United, while challengers Burghead Thistle are away to Hall Russell United.

Dufftown entertain Whitehills at Westburn Park, Glentanar are at Forres Thistle, Longside meet Deveronside and New Elgin are at home to a Cruden Bay side still seeking their first league point of the campaign.

In the second round of the Quest Engineering Cup, Bridge of Don Thistle face Banchory St. Ternan at Aberdeen Sports Village and Islavale travel to Buchanhaven Hearts.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, JANUARY

MCBOOKIE.COM PREMIER LEAGUE

Colony Park v Maud

Fraserburgh United v Hermes

Nairn St. Ninian v Dyce

Newmachar United v Ellon United

Rothie Rovers v Culter

Stoneywood Parkvale v Stonehaven

Sunnybank v East End

CHAMPIONSHIP

Dufftown v Whitehills

Forres Thistle v Glentanar

Hall Russell United v Burghead Thistle

Longside v Deveronside

Lossiemouth United v Banks O’Dee JFC

New Elgin v Cruden Bay

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP SECOND ROUND

Bridge of Don Thistle v Banchory St. Ternan

Buchanhaven Hearts v Islavale

All matches get under way at 1.30pm.

Conversation