Junior football: Champions Culter move to second spot with Fraserburgh United victory

Reigning McBookie.com Premier League champions Culter moved up to second in the table following a 3-0 Crombie Park victory over Fraserburgh United.

Ben McGregor gave the hosts the interval advantage with Craig MacAskill and Elliot Duff, in time added on, completed the scoring.

Manager Lee Youngson wasn’t happy with aspects of the performance despite the scoreline.

He said: “I felt overall we lacked a bit of urgency and quality in our play at times.

“Although we forced Blair Tait into making multiple good saves, and won 3-0, we expect better.

“We knew as the game wore on Fraserburgh would tire if we used the ball well, and that was the case with two goals coming late on. Our subs made a good impact, so that was positive.”

Leaders Hermes had to recover from the loss of an early Charlie Fonweban strike to overcome lowly Nairn St Ninian with Brunon Paszkiewicz, Dom Rae and Connor McKenzie on target for the Lochside Park side.

Ellon United leapfrogged Sunnbank to go third with a 2-1 win over the Heathryfold team at The Meadows, where Calvin Roddie and Calum Irvine scored for United with Clark Petrie replying for the visitors.

At Glenury Park, Maud took the honours with Matthew Keith opening the scoring before Rob Armstrong levelled for Stonehaven before the break and, with 20 minutes remaining, Kian McCombie grabbed the winner for the visitors.

Hermes 3 Nairn 1 Paszkiewicz⚽️

Rae⚽️

McKenzie⚽️ MOM- Mewse Next up it’s Stonehaven away in the cup.#𝐂𝐎𝐘𝐇🔵⚫️ — Hermes FC (@hermes_fc1968) January 14, 2024

Ricky Milne, Rhys Clark and an own goal gave Buchanhaven Hearts the points at home to Colony Park while Bridge of Don Thistle went nap at bottom markers Stoneywood Parkvale, the goals coming from Ross Forsyth, Stewart Rennie, Toby Mitchell, Cammy Bowden and Craig Mackie.

Dyce’s clash with East End was postponed due to Ian Mair Park being waterlogged while the Championship encounter between Dufftown and Cruden Bay also fell victim to the conditions.

Liam Henderson, James Stables, Brodie Christie, Finlay Milton and an own goal against Glentanar saw Islavale go second in the Championship while Forres won the battle of the Jags at Burghead with efforts from Connor Aubrey and Ewan Turner.

Banchory St Ternan had Blair Duthie and Josh Robertson on the scoresheet as they won at New Elgin who replied via Kieron Cameron.

Alex Matczak’s hat-trick was the highlight of Lossiemouth United’s comfortable victory at Whitehills with Charlie Hay, Callum Clark and Harvey Henderson also on the mark.

A huge result for the team today 👏 Goals from Robbie Campbell and Ewan Robertson secure the win to bring us into the last 16 of the Quest Engineering Cup. We're in for a big game in the next round as we have drawn Lochee Utd 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SEpG1OCmfO — Banks o' Dee Junior FC (@banksodeejfc) January 13, 2024

In round two of the Quest Engineering Cup, Banks o’ Dee JFC earned themselves a crack at Lochee United after triumphing 3-1 at Newmachar United.

Tait Duthie had United ahead before a Robbie Campbell brace and Ewen Robertson turned the tie round.

Deveronside also knocked out a top flight side, beating Rothie Rovers 3-2 thanks to goals from Owen Christie (2) and Grant Noble with Stuart Hodge and Murray Dawson responding for Rovers.

Longside won 2-1 at Hall Russell United in the opening round of the Elginshire Cup.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Buchanhaven Hearts 3-0 Colony Park, Culter 3-0 Fraserburgh United, Dyce P-P East End, Ellon United 2-1 Sunnybank, Hermes 3-1 Nairn St Ninian, Stonehaven 1-2 Maud, Stoneywood Parkvale 0-5 Bridge of Don Thistle.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Burghead Thistle 0-2 Forres Thistle, Dufftown P-P Cruden Bay, Islavale 5-0 Glentanar, New Elgin 1-2 Banchory St Ternan, Whitehills 0-6 Lossiemouth United.

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – Second round: Newmachar United 1-3 Banks o’ Dee JFC, Deveronside 3-2 Rothie Rovers.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – First round: Hall Russell United 1-2 Longside.