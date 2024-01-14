Junior football: Champions Culter move to second spot with Fraserburgh United victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Champions Culter move to second spot with Fraserburgh United victory

The Crombie Park side won 3-1 to sit three points beind leaders Hermes but with three games in hand.

By Dave Macdermid
Ben McGregor, right, scored for Culter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Reigning McBookie.com Premier League champions Culter moved up to second in the table following a 3-0 Crombie Park victory over Fraserburgh United.

Ben McGregor gave the hosts the interval advantage with Craig MacAskill and Elliot Duff, in time added on, completed the scoring.

Manager Lee Youngson wasn’t happy with aspects of the performance despite the scoreline.

He said: “I felt overall we lacked a bit of urgency and quality in our play at times.

“Although we forced Blair Tait into making multiple good saves, and won 3-0, we expect better.

“We knew as the game wore on Fraserburgh would tire if we used the ball well, and that was the case with two goals coming late on. Our subs made a good impact, so that was positive.”

Leaders Hermes had to recover from the loss of an early Charlie Fonweban strike to overcome lowly Nairn St Ninian with Brunon Paszkiewicz, Dom Rae and Connor McKenzie on target for the Lochside Park side.

Ellon United leapfrogged Sunnbank to go third with a 2-1 win over the Heathryfold team at The Meadows, where Calvin Roddie and Calum Irvine scored for United with Clark Petrie replying for the visitors.

At Glenury Park, Maud took the honours with Matthew Keith opening the scoring before Rob Armstrong levelled for Stonehaven before the break and, with 20 minutes remaining, Kian McCombie grabbed the winner for the visitors.

Ricky Milne, Rhys Clark and an own goal gave Buchanhaven Hearts the points at home to Colony Park while Bridge of Don Thistle went nap at bottom markers Stoneywood Parkvale, the goals coming from Ross Forsyth, Stewart Rennie, Toby Mitchell, Cammy Bowden and Craig Mackie.

Dyce’s clash with East End was postponed due to Ian Mair Park being waterlogged while the Championship encounter between Dufftown and Cruden Bay also fell victim to the conditions.

Liam Henderson, James Stables, Brodie Christie, Finlay Milton and an own goal against Glentanar saw Islavale go second in the Championship while Forres won the battle of the Jags at Burghead with efforts from Connor Aubrey and Ewan Turner.

Banchory St Ternan had Blair Duthie and Josh Robertson on the scoresheet as they won at New Elgin who replied via Kieron Cameron.

Alex Matczak’s hat-trick was the highlight of Lossiemouth United’s comfortable victory at Whitehills with Charlie Hay, Callum Clark and Harvey Henderson also on the mark.

In round two of the Quest Engineering Cup, Banks o’ Dee JFC earned themselves a crack at Lochee United after triumphing 3-1 at Newmachar United.

Tait Duthie had United ahead before a Robbie Campbell brace and Ewen Robertson turned the tie round.

Deveronside also knocked out a top flight side, beating Rothie Rovers 3-2 thanks to goals from Owen Christie (2) and Grant Noble with Stuart Hodge and Murray Dawson responding for Rovers.

Longside won 2-1 at Hall Russell United in the opening round of the Elginshire Cup.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Buchanhaven Hearts 3-0 Colony Park, Culter 3-0 Fraserburgh United, Dyce P-P East End, Ellon United 2-1 Sunnybank, Hermes 3-1 Nairn St Ninian, Stonehaven 1-2 Maud, Stoneywood Parkvale 0-5 Bridge of Don Thistle.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Burghead Thistle 0-2 Forres Thistle, Dufftown P-P Cruden Bay, Islavale 5-0 Glentanar, New Elgin 1-2 Banchory St Ternan, Whitehills 0-6 Lossiemouth United.

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – Second round: Newmachar United 1-3 Banks o’ Dee JFC, Deveronside 3-2 Rothie Rovers.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – First round: Hall Russell United 1-2 Longside.

