Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle boss says McBookie.com Premier League title race is ‘wide open’

With temperatures forecast to rise over the weekend, clubs are hoping the majority of Saturday’s scheduled card will go ahead as planned.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle face Sunnybank in the McBookie.com Premier League with the hosts well aware that a win would see them leapfrog the Heathryfold side in the table.

Jags manager Lewis Muirhead, who will become president of the club at the end of the season with former Banks o’ Dee bosses Jamie Watt and Roy McBain coming in as the new management team, believes his squad’s approach since losing at Rothie Rovers in November, has been key.

He said: “It was a case of going back to basics, the guys needed to be fitter and produce a higher workrate as being well organised. That brings results and with that, comes belief.

“I believe the league is wide open this season, there’s a lot of football to be played and there will be quite a few twists and turns.

“From our perspective, we just quietly get on with our business and focus on the next game in what is a very competitive division.

“Paul (Leahy) has taken Sunnybank back up and made a solid start to the season, which I’m sure he’ll be quietly happy with.

“It will certainly be a tough game, as they all are, and if you’re not at it, you’re going to get beaten.”

The visitors are desperate to return to winning ways following narrow defeats at the hands of East End and Ellon United since the festive break but boss Leahy knows it will be tough.

He said: “While we’ve had a couple of poor results before and after the break, against Ellon last week, it was down to individual errors and I felt we probably deserved to get something from the game.

“Bridge of Don have a very strong squad, we drew 2-2 at Heathryfold earlier in the season but it’s going to be a difficult one, especially at their ground but we’ll be giving it our best shot.”

Sunnybank’s Connor Rae is rated at touch and go for the match while Thistle have full squad to choose from.

Chance for Culter and Ellon United

With table-toppers Hermes on cup duty, both Culter and Ellon United have the opportunity to move level on points with the Lochside Park club.

Champions Culter entertain East End at Crombie Park while United are up against in-form Buchanhaven Hearts at The Meadows.

Newmachar United travel to Stauff Park to play Stoneywood Parkvale, Colony Park host Nairn St Ninian, Fraserburgh United go to Rothie Rovers and at Ian Mair Park, it’s Dyce against Maud.

In the Championship, Banks o’ Dee JFC’s perfect league record to date will be put to the test when they make the journey to Burghead Thistle, who are currently third, while second-placed Islavale are also on their travels, at Longside.

At Milton Park, Banchory St Ternan welcome Whitehills, Cruden Bay are at Glentanar, Dufftown are at home to Deveronside and Lossiemouth United visit Hall Russell United.

In the opening round of the McLeman Cup, Stonehaven meet Hermes at Glenury Park while at the same stage in the Elginshire Cup, Logie Park is the venue for Forres Thistle’s clash with New Elgin.

All matches get under way at 1.30 pm.