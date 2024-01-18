Shinty: Mixed news for Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick ahead of new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Mixed news for Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick ahead of new season

Attacker Dylan Borthwick is set to return but defender Kieran Macpherson is moving to Canada.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Iain Borthwick was confirmed as Kingussie manager for another season at the club’s annual general meeting and he got quickly down to business with the new shinty season just six weeks away.

The Kings won three of the four major honours last season and there is mixed news on the player front with attacker Dylan Borthwick back in the fold, but defender Kieran Macpherson has intimated that he will move to Canada in May.

Iain Borthwick said: “We had a squad meeting at the end of the year, and I was delighted to see Dylan come along.

“He is a natural forward, and a great striker of the ball off both sides.

“If you give Dylan a chance, he will usually take it.

“We’ll give him time to get back to full fitness though as he hasn’t played since towards the end of the 2022 season.”

However, Kingussie will be without a key defender as Iain Borthwick explained: “Kieran Macpherson has made his mind up to move to Canada.

“He’ll probably still be available to play until around May time so we could use him until then.

“If Kieran settles in over there, he could be gone for the rest of the year or maybe even longer so it’s a blow as he has made a huge contribution over recent seasons.”

Roddy Young after scoring for Kingussie against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.

The 2022 Mowi National player of the year Roddy Young is getting closer to a return to the Kingussie side following his ruptured ACL and torn meniscus injury, suffered last May.

An operation and a period of rehabilitation followed and Young, a development officer with the Camanachd Association, said: “I’m back running on the treadmill and I’m probably just a couple weeks away from being out on the pitch.

“I’m currently working on my strength training program and, realistically, I hope to be back playing for Kingussie before the end of June.”

Manager Iain Borthwick added: “Roddy is getting on really well and his return will be a huge boost. There were close games last season when we really missed Roddy and I found myself thinking of the difference he would have made.

“He’s an exceptional player and you are talking about the game’s top scorer with 30-odd goals in 2022, shinty’s then national player of the year, and he makes that difference in front of goal when you are trying to see teams off.

“The good thing is we don’t need to push for Roddy’s return.

“With the likes of Dylan Borthwick back, and Thomas Borthwick now firing on all cylinders, we have different options compared to where we were this time last season. Ruaraidh Anderson is Mr Dependable as ever whilst Savio Genini is looking fit and sharp.

“So, that all means Roddy will get the time he needs, and we can break him in gently without forcing anything. We may even give him a couple of second team games when he’s ready, just to ease him in at his own pace.”

Change of heart at Badenoch

Women’s Camanachd Association three-in-a-row Mowi National Division champions Badenoch have been boosted by the news that manager Scott Campbell and his assistant Iain Robinson will stay on to lead the side for next season.

Both had decided to bring their six-year term in charge to a close at the end of last year but have had a change of heart.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid following the sad passing of Glengarry stalwart Ewen Cameron.

A club statement said: “Ewen’s involvement with Glengarry goes back decades, a dedicated manager of the men’s team for over 30 years and pivotal to the success of our women’s team, being their only manager over a 26-year period.” He will be sorely missed.

