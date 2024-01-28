Clint Lancaster proud of Aberdeen Women’s display in narrow 2-1 loss to SWPL leaders Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Clint Lancaster proud of Aberdeen Women’s display in narrow 2-1 loss to SWPL leaders Rangers

The full-time professional outfit led 2-0 at half-time thanks to a Rachel Rowe brace, before Dons forward Bayley Hutchison halved the deficit after the break.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen FC Women midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Rangers captain Nicola Docherty in the SWPL encounter at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Rangers captain Nicola Docherty. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Clint Lancaster hailed Aberdeen Women’s game management after they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by SWPL leaders Rangers.

Aberdeen kept the league leaders at bay for 33 minutes until Rachel Rowe scored a brace to give Rangers a 2-0 lead at half-time at the Balmoral Stadium.

Bayley Hutchison halved the deficit minutes after the interval, but despite a battling Dons performance, Rangers held on to secure the win and take all three points back to Glasgow.

Despite the result, boss Lancaster was left impressed with his side’s display as Aberdeen pushed their full-time opponents all the way.

He said: “I thought we managed the game really well. The fact Rangers were keeping the ball in the corner at 2-1 is a compliment to us and the way we defended throughout the match.

“We deserved a goal, at least the one, for how we played. Bayley took the goal well.

“We’ve got two 17-year-olds in the back three, Chloe (Gover) who is not naturally a defender, and Jeni (Currie) who has not long joined the group – they did really well.

“I’m really proud of the players after that.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We didn’t train last week because of the weather and we’ve come into this off the back of three-and-a-half hours of training on the pitch and I think we worked so hard for the whole 90 minutes.

“The aim was to press high. It’s how we have wanted to play all season and I think that is one of the best times we’ve done it today.

“Bringing in the new players has helped because they have all done really well since coming in.

“We really showed today that we can have a good go against the top teams in the league.”

Dons make Rangers work for lead in SWPL contest

Lancaster made one change from the defeat to Partick Thistle a fortnight ago, with Francesca Ogilvie dropping to the bench for defender Aimee Black.

New Norwegian signing Adele Lindbaek was named among the substitutes having signed for the Reds on Friday.

Rangers started on the front foot with Lizzie Arnot taking the ball down to the byline, but was unable to create anything dangerous before Dons skipper Hannah Stewart was called offside at the other end.

The home side had to do a bit of defending from a Kirsty Maclean corner, with several chances falling to Rangers and Eva Thomson finally cleared Aberdeen’s lines.

Rangers’ Arnot looked to capitalise on a slack pass from the Dons backline but the Scotland international saw her shot from 20 yards come back off the crossbar.

There was another good chance for the visitors when Rowe took the ball into the box before unleashing a driving shot which trailed just wide of Aberdeen’s post.

Arnot and Rowe linked up well with the former sending a pass across the face of goal, but joint SWPL top goalscorer Rio Hardy could not connect with the ball from only a few yards out.

The deadlock was finally broken after 33 minutes when Rowe, who had had numerous chances already, unleashed a powerful strike from 20 yards out.

Rachel Rowe unleashes Rangers' opener against Aberdeen in a SWPL match.
Rachel Rowe unleashes Rangers’ opener against Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson/

Two superb saves from Dons goalkeeper Jeni Currie denied Rowe a quick-fire brace.

But Rowe eventually netted her second of the afternoon as she found the back of the net again in the 41st minute with a shot from inside the Reds’ box.

Game on as Hutchison scores for Aberdeen

Aberdeen made two changes at half-time with Hannah Innes and Thomson coming off for Ogilvie and Lindbaek, who was making her Dons debut.

With the Reds’ first real chance of the game, Hutchison made it 2-1 with her 14th league goal of the season when she latched onto a poor pass from Rangers goalkeeper Jenna Fife and buried the ball into the bottom corner in the 47th minute.

After being shown a yellow card for a late foul on Rangers skipper Nicola Docherty, midfielder Keeley Banfield was substituted and replaced by teenager Phoebe Murray.

A brave stop from Currie prevented Rangers from restoring their two-goal advantage as the Dons goalkeeper thwarted the danger from Jane Ross with her feet.

An Aberdeen free-kick from 30 yards out, taken by Chloe Gover, was well hit, but was easily collected by goalkeeper Fife.

The Dons boss believes the performance against Rangers has to be a marker of what his side can go on to achieve for the second half of the SWPL season.

Rangers goalkeeper Jenna Fife has her head in her hands after her mistake saw Bayley Hutchison get a goal back for Aberdeen in the SWPL encounter.
Rangers goalkeeper Jenna Fife has her head in her hands after her mistake saw Bayley Hutchison get a goal back for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen sit seventh in the table, three points clear of eighth-placed Motherwell, and return to league action – following a Scottish Cup fixture next weekend – on February 7 against Montrose.

Lancaster said: “I think it has to be (a marker for the rest of the season). The way we pressed today is really something to be proud of.

“It is something that we need to make sure we continue to do. The work rate and the collective team performance was outstanding, so we just need to keep that up now.”

More from Women's Football

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women ready for crunch clash with leaders Rossvale
Partick Thistle's Brian Graham. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Brian Graham deserves credit for Partick Thistle progress
Aberdeen Women celebrate Bayley Hutchison's goal against Rangers at Broadwood in August. Supplied by SWPL.
Norwegian winger joins Aberdeen Women as boss Clint Lancaster urges Dons to embrace opportunity…
Christy Grimshaw celebrates scoring for AC Milan. Image: Shutterstock.
Stonehaven's Christy Grimshaw on how she fell in love with life in Italy at…
Scotland and Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir made Rachel Corsie's world's best starting XI.
Rachel Corsie: My Fifa Best awards-inspired women's world XI
Aberdeen Women's new signings. From L-R: Jeni Currie, Lois Edwards, and Keeley Banfield
What to expect from new Aberdeen Women trio Lois Edwards, Keeley Banfield and Jeni…
Hannah Innes in action for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL match against Glasgow City.
Hannah Innes glad to be getting regular run-out with Aberdeen Women in breakthrough season
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster on the touchline in a SWPL match against Partick Thistle.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster stands by playing out from the back philosophy after…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women may look to add more new recruits, says manager Clint Lancaster
Megan Rapinoe in action for Seattle Reign in a NWSL match in 2018.
Rachel Corsie: Seattle Reign's return to original branding brought back fond memories of my…

Conversation