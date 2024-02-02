Junior football: Colony Park boss hails ‘incredible signing’ as Neil Gauld joins on loan

There’s full McBookie.com Premier League action this weekend and champions Culter will be keen to consolidate their position at the top of the table when 11th-placed Maud visit Crombie Park.

At the other end of the table, bottom markers Stoneywood Parkvale, three points behind Nairn St Ninian, make the journey to 13th-placed Colony Park, who sit eleven points clear of the Stauff Park side.

Stoneywood manager Sandy Carroll knows his side must turn things round soon.

He said: “We’re definitely looking to get something from the game.

“We’re playing OK but it is a very young squad but, even against Culter last weekend, we more than matched them in spells but their class told in the end, as they’re a very good side.

“We’re slowly getting there and we know we’ve got to try everything we can to stay up and our objective is obviously to get as many points as we possibly can.

“Sam Busheua and MacKenzie Taylor are back while Damon Collins, who got 45 minutes under his belt after being out long term and scored our goal last week, is in line to start.”

Colony boss Anton Lennox is hoping to build on last week’s single goal victory at East End.

He said: “It was a good three points, I felt we were comfortable in the first half but, in the second, the wind and the pitch cutting up made it a bit scrappy but we needed the win.

“We don’t take any teams lightly and Stoneywood will be desperate to get a result and get more points on the board so we’re expecting a tough battle.”

Colony have been boosted by the loan signings of Neil Gauld from Turriff United and Inverurie Locos pair, midfielder Jamie Thompson and keeper Louis Amann and Lennox is delighted to get the trio onboard.

He said: “Neil is an incredible signing for the club. It came out of the blue but it was a welcome surprise, he still has that desire and hunger which is brilliant for us here.

“Jamie is a player I’ve wanted for a while and Louis is a top keeper so it’s an excellent bit of business for us.”

Gauld is set to make his debut on Saturday while Steve Livingstone is set to return but Craig Peters is still a week away following a minor operation.

At Lochside Park, Hermes, who trail Culter on goal difference, entertain fourth-placed Sunnybank while Ellon United, in third, are at Aberdeen Sports Village to face sixth-placed Bridge of Don Thistle, in what is arguably the game of the day.

Charlie Godon Park is the venue for Newmachar United against Dyce, East End are on the road at Rothie Rovers, Fraserburgh United welcome Nairn St Ninian and Buchanhaven Hearts go to Glenury Park to meet Stonehaven.

In the Championship, fourth-place Forres Thistle are the latest side to attempt to put a dent into leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC perfect record in the campaign with challengers Islavale and Burghead Thistle both on their travels at Hall Russell United and Lossiemouth United respectively.

At Milton Park, it’s Banchory St Ternan versus Deveronside while Cruden Bay, adrift at the foot, entertain New Elgin.

In the other games, Dufftown are at home to Longside with second bottom Whitehills visiting Glentanar, the team immediately above them, knowing that victory would see them moving level on points with their opponents.

All matches get under way at 1.30pm.