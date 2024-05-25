Richard Gordon: The two Scotland players I expect to miss out on Steve Clarke’s squad for Euro 2024

The big news this week was the announcement by Steve Clarke of his provisional 28-man squad for the Euro 2024 finals.

Like, I assume, many Scotland fans, I was sitting refreshing my laptop screen as the clock ticked round to 11am on Wednesday.

When the line-up was revealed, it brought a surprise or two, both in terms of some of the inclusions and the omissions, and inevitably sparked much debate.

The first thing that stood out was that Steve had listed four goalkeepers. I cannot imagine he will take them all to Germany, so one, probably Liam Kelly, will be among the two to be cut from the group.

There were no major shocks in terms of the defenders, and it was good to see Ross McCrorie earning a recall. With the issues at right back – both Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey having been ruled out – the former Don might well get a seat on the plane.

I was disappointed Max Johnston was omitted following his impressive debut campaign in Austria; I would have included the Sturm Graz defender in place of one of the centre-halves as we have plenty cover there.

I can only assume that is down to the loyalty the manager feels towards the likes of Liam Cooper and Grant Hanley, given the service they have offered over the years.

The midfield is entirely as expected. The only question mark is over Ryan Jack who has suffered another injury-blighted season, and while I know Steve likes the Rangers player, he has not kicked a ball in over two months. Ryan looks to be a candidate to be the other unfortunate one to miss the cut.

As has been the case for years now, our forward options were limited, and Lawrence Shankland, after another tremendous year, must be favourite to lead the line.

I appreciate Ché Adams and Lyndon Dykes have different attributes, and suit the style Steve often favours, but the Hearts striker possesses the most important trait, the ability to score consistently, and he would be my pick.

Adams was fairly prolific for Southampton in 2023/24, but has not netted for his country in two years. Shankland deserves his opportunity.

Also listed were Ben Doak and James Forrest, and those two names led to plenty discussion.

Ben is still just 18, and had limited action last season, but he is one for the future, and giving him this kind of exposure to the squad and tournament football is a wise decision. For that reason, I think he will make the final 26.

I was delighted the manager chose James Forrest. He has been in outstanding form in the last couple of months, providing goals and assists aplenty, and he is tried and tested at international level.

James offers something no-one else in the squad does, and he might yet have a major part to play in the finals, albeit likely from the bench. Daniel Armstrong would have been an option, but Forrest’s experience probably swung it.

Steve Clarke has less than two weeks to submit his final group, with friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland before the players board the plane.

After what has been a fairly muted build-up, it is now beginning to feel real, as Euro 24 fever really begins to bite.

Staggies in the driving seat

Ross County have put themselves in pole position to retain their top-flight status after what was a largely impressive performance in Kirkcaldy.

Don Cowie’s side dominated for much of the first leg of the Premiership playoff final, and looked a cut above Raith Rovers.

Having opened up a two goal advantage, they seemed more likely to add to their tally, but the Fifers suddenly found a way back into the game, and might even have levelled in what was a frantic finish.

The smart money would have to be on County, but that late goal has kept the tie alive, and you need only look back 12 months to remind yourself just how unpredictable these play-offs can be.

The 2023 final was one of the most dramatic and memorable matches I have covered in my long career; something similar tomorrow would be a nice way to finish off.