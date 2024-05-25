Richard Gordon: The two Scotland players I expect to miss out on Steve Clarke’s squad for Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Richard Gordon: The two Scotland players I expect to miss out on Steve Clarke’s squad for Euro 2024

The P&J columnist expects a goalkeeper and a midfielder to drop out of the provisional 28-man squad.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named his provisional squad for Euro 2024. Image: SNS.
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named his provisional squad for Euro 2024. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

The big news this week was the announcement by Steve Clarke of his provisional 28-man squad for the Euro 2024 finals.

Like, I assume, many Scotland fans, I was sitting refreshing my laptop screen as the clock ticked round to 11am on Wednesday.

When the line-up was revealed, it brought a surprise or two, both in terms of some of the inclusions and the omissions, and inevitably sparked much debate.

The first thing that stood out was that Steve had listed four goalkeepers. I cannot imagine he will take them all to Germany, so one, probably Liam Kelly, will be among the two to be cut from the group.

There were no major shocks in terms of the defenders, and it was good to see Ross McCrorie earning a recall. With the issues at right back – both Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey having been ruled out – the former Don might well get a seat on the plane.

I was disappointed Max Johnston was omitted following his impressive debut campaign in Austria; I would have included the Sturm Graz defender in place of one of the centre-halves as we have plenty cover there.

I can only assume that is down to the loyalty the manager feels towards the likes of Liam Cooper and Grant Hanley, given the service they have offered over the years.

The midfield is entirely as expected. The only question mark is over Ryan Jack who has suffered another injury-blighted season, and while I know Steve likes the Rangers player, he has not kicked a ball in over two months. Ryan looks to be a candidate to be the other unfortunate one to miss the cut.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will have to drop two players from his provisional squad for Euro 2024. Image: SNS.

As has been the case for years now, our forward options were limited, and Lawrence Shankland, after another tremendous year, must be favourite to lead the line.

I appreciate Ché Adams and Lyndon Dykes have different attributes, and suit the style Steve often favours, but the Hearts striker possesses the most important trait, the ability to score consistently, and he would be my pick.

Adams was fairly prolific for Southampton in 2023/24, but has not netted for his country in two years. Shankland deserves his opportunity.

Also listed were Ben Doak and James Forrest, and those two names led to plenty discussion.

Liverpool’s Ben Doak was included in the provisional squad. Image: PA.

Ben is still just 18, and had limited action last season, but he is one for the future, and giving him this kind of exposure to the squad and tournament football is a wise decision. For that reason, I think he will make the final 26.

I was delighted the manager chose James Forrest. He has been in outstanding form in the last couple of months, providing goals and assists aplenty, and he is tried and tested at international level.

James offers something no-one else in the squad does, and he might yet have a major part to play in the finals, albeit likely from the bench. Daniel Armstrong would have been an option, but Forrest’s experience probably swung it.

Steve Clarke has less than two weeks to submit his final group, with friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland before the players board the plane.

After what has been a fairly muted build-up, it is now beginning to feel real, as Euro 24 fever really begins to bite.

Staggies in the driving seat

Ross County have put themselves in pole position to retain their top-flight status after what was a largely impressive performance in Kirkcaldy.

Don Cowie’s side dominated for much of the first leg of the Premiership playoff final, and looked a cut above Raith Rovers.

Having opened up a two goal advantage, they seemed more likely to add to their tally, but the Fifers suddenly found a way back into the game, and might even have levelled in what was a frantic finish.

The smart money would have to be on County, but that late goal has kept the tie alive, and you need only look back 12 months to remind yourself just how unpredictable these play-offs can be.

The 2023 final was one of the most dramatic and memorable matches I have covered in my long career; something similar tomorrow would be a nice way to finish off.

More from Scottish Football

Scotland fans at Hampden for the Nations League match against England in 2023. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Shame Scotland Women fans will be barred from first Friday night home…
Rachel Corsie, right, in action for Aston Villa Women. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Vivianne Miedema contract news hogs headlines - but my new Aston Villa…
Culter celebrate winning the 2023-24 McBookie.com Premier League title. Image: Culter FC.
Junior football: Culter boss believes this season's treble was a bigger achievement than last…
Stranraer celebrate going 2-0 up against Stenhousemuir. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: The stakes couldn't be higher in SPFL pyramid play-offs
Susan McNeil playing for Grampian Ladies. Image: Jill Runcie/Grampian Ladies.
Grampian Ladies defender Susan McNeil says she's finally retiring for good - aged 43
Cameron Burgess celebrates after scoring for Ipswich against Coventry City. Image: Shutterstock.
Cameron Burgess: From Portlethen to the English Premier League with Ipswich Town
Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during a Premiership match with Dundee on April 13. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error…
Hearts forward Katie Lockwood, left, battles with Olivia McLoughlin of Rangers in a SWPL fixture at the Oriam.
Rachel Corsie: Twist and turns in SWPL title race, Hearts' success and Aberdeen striker…
Invergordon, with the 2023/24 North Caledonian League trophy. Image: Courtesy of Shaun Kerr
Invergordon FC: The all-conquering North Caledonian League side with Highland League aspirations
The Pentland Ferries North Caledonian Cup winners, Invergordon, who won all trophies on offer this season. Image: North Caledonian FA
Clean sweep kings Invergordon defeat Loch Ness in North Caledonian Cup final