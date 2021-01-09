Scottish Cup: Buckie Thistle v Caley Thistle and Elgin v Ayr United among games postponed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City’s Scottish Cup tie against Ayr United and Buckie Thistle’s meeting with Caley Thistle have been postponed.

The Elgin game was called off after Borough Briggs failed a pitch inspection this morning.

The tie will now be played on Tuesday night at 7.45pm.

Buckie Thistle’s Victoria Park also failed a pitch inspection so the sides will try again at 8pm on Tuesday.

Peterhead v Stenhousemuir has also been postponed.

But the second round tie between Fraserburgh and Banks o’ Dee is on after Bellslea Park passed a pitch inspection.

The first round tie between Camelon and Brora Rangers and the following second round ties were postponed on Friday: Dumbarton v Huntly, Formartine v Annan, Greenock Morton v Dunfermline, Keith v Clyde, Nairn v Montrose, Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers.

The draw for the third round takes place at 11am on Sunday.

The Highland League matches between Deveronvale and Strathspey Thistle, and Lossiemouth and Clachnacuddin have also been postponed.