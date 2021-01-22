SPFL consults clubs over introduction of concussion substitutes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

SPFL bosses have asked clubs to back a trial of concussion substitutes.

Concerns have grown in recent years over the dangers of head injuries for the long-term health of athletes and it was recently announced the SFA would test concussion substitutes in the Scottish Cup.

An SPFL statement said the league governing body had launched the consultation after IFAB rules were changed to allow concussion substitutes, with a view to testing the principle in league and play-off matches. Teams would be able to replace players to properly assess them for concussion, before subbing them back on if they were found to be ok, like in rugby.

The SPFL statement continued: “A rule change allowing concussion substitutes would require 75% in favour in each of the three voting categories (Premiership, Championship, and League 1 / League 2). Clubs have been asked to respond with their views by February 1st.”

SPFL chief executive, Neil Doncaster said: “Clearly this is a very important issue and one that Scottish football has led on. We are keen to get input on it from our member clubs as soon as possible.

“The Scottish FA has already indicated its intention to introduce the concussion substitute trial in the Scottish Cup at the earliest possible opportunity and we will be liaising closely with them, and with Dr John MacLean, once our clubs have responded with their views.”